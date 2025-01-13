Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Exeter course specialist well worth a Monday wager

Two Monday selections

Course specialist is overpriced at Exeter

Give one more chance to Existent at Lingfield

The faith is kept with Existent - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who went narrowly close for this column over course and distance 13 days ago, and he is knocking on the door to gain that elusive victory.

His case is enhanced today with a strong early gallop, which is highly likely, and the jockey upgrade from Jack Doughty to the more experienced Joe Leavy. He continues to be favoured by the weights with Bedford Flyer and Night On Earth, and he is relatively unexposed on the AW, with six of his eight starts seeing him in the first three.

He receives weight from all but one rival in this field, and today could be the day he finally puts it all together. At 11/43.75 and no shorter, he is worth chacing to gain a deserved victory.

Recommended Bet 14:00 Lingfield - Back Existent SBK 11/4

Illico De Cotte was disappointing for this column at Carlisle 43 days ago, and one suspects that he has reached his handicapping ceiling, so lumping top weight around here will prove tough.

If there is a well-handicapped horse in this field, it could be Evan Williams' Neo King who has shown little in four runs over hurdles. Still, this multiple-point-to-point winner has wasted little time with the smaller obstacles and now moves over fences.

However, the one it's worth taking a chance with is the ten-year-old Feivel - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been hard to predict but is capable on a going day and shaped very well at Fontwell on his penultimate outing when picked up late at the end of 3m3f by a well-treated Unanswered Prayers.

That is decent form in the context of this race and that was his only start over fences since May 2023 when he fell in contention at Uttoexter. The kicker for Fievel is the return to Exeter, where he is 2-2 over hurdles - both in good style - including on heavy ground, and his overall solid record in testing conditions. One suspects he will attempt to make all the running today under Charlie Hammond, and if the likes of Livin On Luco continue to make mistakes, he could be very hard to pick up.

He looks overpriced at his favoured venue any bigger than 8/19.00, and he can land another Exeter race.