Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Exeter course specialist well worth a Monday wager

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Feivel at Exeter.

Daryl Carter has two selections for followers on Monday and looks to an Exeter course specialist to land his 12/113.00 NAP...

  • Two Monday selections

  • Course specialist is overpriced at Exeter

  • Give one more chance to Existent at Lingfield

14:00 Lingfield - Back Existent @ 11/43.75 1pt

The faith is kept with Existent - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who went narrowly close for this column over course and distance 13 days ago, and he is knocking on the door to gain that elusive victory.

His case is enhanced today with a strong early gallop, which is highly likely, and the jockey upgrade from Jack Doughty to the more experienced Joe Leavy. He continues to be favoured by the weights with Bedford Flyer and Night On Earth, and he is relatively unexposed on the AW, with six of his eight starts seeing him in the first three.

He receives weight from all but one rival in this field, and today could be the day he finally puts it all together. At 11/43.75 and no shorter, he is worth chacing to gain a deserved victory.

Recommended Bet

14:00 Lingfield - Back Existent

SBK11/4

14:38 Exeter - Back Feivel @ 12/113.00 1pt

Illico De Cotte was disappointing for this column at Carlisle 43 days ago, and one suspects that he has reached his handicapping ceiling, so lumping top weight around here will prove tough.

If there is a well-handicapped horse in this field, it could be Evan Williams' Neo King who has shown little in four runs over hurdles. Still, this multiple-point-to-point winner has wasted little time with the smaller obstacles and now moves over fences.

However, the one it's worth taking a chance with is the ten-year-old Feivel - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been hard to predict but is capable on a going day and shaped very well at Fontwell on his penultimate outing when picked up late at the end of 3m3f by a well-treated Unanswered Prayers.

That is decent form in the context of this race and that was his only start over fences since May 2023 when he fell in contention at Uttoexter. The kicker for Fievel is the return to Exeter, where he is 2-2 over hurdles - both in good style - including on heavy ground, and his overall solid record in testing conditions. One suspects he will attempt to make all the running today under Charlie Hammond, and if the likes of Livin On Luco continue to make mistakes, he could be very hard to pick up.

He looks overpriced at his favoured venue any bigger than 8/19.00, and he can land another Exeter race.

Recommended Bet

14:38 Exeter - Back Feivel

SBK12/1

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L =

BSP P/L =

2025 P/L Ante-post = 0

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 9/4 to 35/1

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Fairyhouse Grade 1 Big Race Verdicts: Ile Atlantique can bounce back in Sunday Gold Cup

  • Alan Dudman
Willie Mullins
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Sunday Rides: Air Of Entitlement deserves her chance at Grade 1 level

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Fairyhouse Grade 1 Big Race Verdicts: Ile Atlantique can bounce back in Sunday Gold Cup

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Fairyhouse Grade 1 Big Race Verdicts: Ile Atlantique can bounce back in Sunday Gold Cup

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Sunday Rides: Air Of Entitlement deserves her chance at Grade 1 level

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Bank Holiday Monday Runners: Wicked Thoughts has a strong chance on handicap debut

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Tizzard veteran in Haydock final

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Roaring Legend is the Nap

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Scottish Grand National Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

It's a Willie and Rory story

  • Editor
Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor