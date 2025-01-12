Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Mullins holds the aces but Kel is the joker in the pack

Mundi is too short on the bare form

Kel can down stablemate

Improvement coming with a race to set up favourably

Salvator Mundi is granted plenty of respect and could still be anything. Still, on the bare form since arriving from France, he hasn't achieved enough to warrant being an odds-on chance. There's no strong case I can make for him on form or time figures, particularly given the clock didn't back up his Tipperary victory. It's a risk to take him on today, given his connections think highly of him, but some useful horses with similarly unexposed profiles could also take a step forward.

I tweeted that Salvator Mundi would only need to run to around 130 to win this race. However, Kel Histoire's effort --11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook--at Cork showed promise, and he could have done with a more end-to-end gallop that day, and today's race is likely to set up much better for him.

Relieved Of Duties won on the same card as the selection but could not match the Willie Mullins runner's closing sectionals, having done a similar overall time. There's a strong feeling that Kel Histoire will come forward a good bit for that first effort for more than a year, and with Sky Lord likely to be seen to best effect when tackling much further than this 2m distance, he is the speed horse in the race.

The selection offers value to continue his unbeaten run, and Paul Townend wouldn't have had the choice between the two Mullins runners.

I am happy to chance the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.