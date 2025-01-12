Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Mullins holds the aces but Kel is the joker in the pack

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Kel Histoire at Punchestown

Daryl Carter heads to Punchestown on Sunday for one selection and is taking on the hot favourite Salvator Mundi...

  • Mundi is too short on the bare form

  • Kel can down stablemate

  • Improvement coming with a race to set up favourably

14:25 Punchestown - Back Kel Histoire @ 11/43.75 1pt

Salvator Mundi is granted plenty of respect and could still be anything. Still, on the bare form since arriving from France, he hasn't achieved enough to warrant being an odds-on chance. There's no strong case I can make for him on form or time figures, particularly given the clock didn't back up his Tipperary victory. It's a risk to take him on today, given his connections think highly of him, but some useful horses with similarly unexposed profiles could also take a step forward.

I tweeted that Salvator Mundi would only need to run to around 130 to win this race. However, Kel Histoire's effort --11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook--at Cork showed promise, and he could have done with a more end-to-end gallop that day, and today's race is likely to set up much better for him.

Relieved Of Duties won on the same card as the selection but could not match the Willie Mullins runner's closing sectionals, having done a similar overall time. There's a strong feeling that Kel Histoire will come forward a good bit for that first effort for more than a year, and with Sky Lord likely to be seen to best effect when tackling much further than this 2m distance, he is the speed horse in the race.

The selection offers value to continue his unbeaten run, and Paul Townend wouldn't have had the choice between the two Mullins runners.

I am happy to chance the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

14:25 Punchestown - Back Kel Histoire

SBK11/4

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L =

BSP P/L =

2025 P/L Ante-post = 0

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

