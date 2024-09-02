Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 Phoenix can rebirth returned to the AW

Two Tuesday selections

Chance Appleby and Buick's improver at Goodwood

Look to Charles Hills' Phoenix to fly at Southwell

This is a bit of a swing, but Watching Stars - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was weak in the betting throughout the day at Newmarket on his debut, touching 4/15.00 from his morning price of 9/43.25 but was pushed back into favourite before the off.

He ran like he needed the run and looked like he would improve for the outing. The past winners of that race from the Charlie Appleby yard have contested Group company next time, and those beaten have taken steps forward.

He may be worth another chance, considering he was tenderly handled, and the yard holds a good record in this race. Pantile Warrior sets the standard, but it's not unachievable.

I am expecting a good step forward from this son of Sea The Stars, who is bred to improve with distance, and the step up to 1m will undoubtedly benefit him. Furthermore, this is a restricted Maiden, and he is only eligible thanks to his Dams Prix Etalon Storm The Stars Listed neck victory in 2020 on her only outing over 10f, so connections have cherry-picked this race.

William Buick is in the saddle, and the selection is drawn well in stall four. Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Goodwood - Back Watching Stars SBK 7/2

Olympic Candle is a respected favourite at the time of writing, but I suspect his opening price will drift. He failed to prove his stamina for this 1m trip last year at Newmarket and was readily held at Beverley last time.

King's Coronation has likely bumped into a couple of smarts sorts the last twice, and he looks well worth another chance now switched to handicaps on that evidence. However, there is a reason that John Gosden let him go to Karl Burke, and he left nothing hidden from the handicapper.

The Ice Phoenix - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well at Goodwood from a wide draw last time but found the ground too quick, and he was readily outpaced at the finish. The first-time blinkers there helped him travel much better, and he might be worth another chance now switched back to this surface.

He shaped well at Kempton on his first attempt on the AW, made the smart Qirat work hard to the line, and scalped the potentially useful Monfrid at Lingfield in his final start in a Novice. He ran below market expectations at Wolverhampton on his handicap debut on his seasonal return. Still, he ran with credit catching the eye and finished a close-up fourth and two of the front three are now rated nine and 19 pounds higher in the handicap.

Things haven't gone smoothly in his last three outings, but he was a strong winner at Ascot in May over 1m, and the return to the AW is a big positive on the balance of the evidence. He is only four pounds higher today and, under front-running tactics, could easily bounce back in an open event. We have yet to see his best, and he looks overpriced on the pick of his form. Back the selection at 8/19.00 or bigger.