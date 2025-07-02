Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Mason and Mangan to add to Chepstow record in 27/1 double

Mason record at Chepstow this term running at 50%

Jax Edge the course specialist goes for top track rider Mangan

Alan Dudman has two tips for Wednesday in a 27/1 28.00 Sportsbook double

A sprint-laden card awaits at Chepstow with six of the seven races on Wednesday all at either 5f and 6f, and if it's a sprinter at Chepstow you want, look no further than in-form handler Chris Mason.

He has three chances on the card and is on the hotlist of trainers with 4-11 at 36% and is also 3-6 at Chepstow this term at 50% and a level stakes profit of +7.13.

Outer Edge gets the Mason ball rolling in the Apprentice Handicap at 17:30 and Jack Nicholls is the booking with his 5lbs and the horse ran well when last seen despite not everything going his way.

He was slowly away, which is never ideal at the speedy Wolves, and then made a move to the inside and was stuck on the far rail - which is never the place to be at Dunstall Park these days.

In April, he had scored at Wolverhampton with a different sort of ride, as not only was he closer to the pace, he pulled four wide off the turn and shot away to win easily from a mark of 55.

Only 3lb higher than that performance and with Nicholls taking off some weight, he looks a threat to the penalised Level Up who topped the market this morning who was at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Outer Edge in the 17:30 at Chepstow SBK 13/2

The liking for Mason continues for the second selection like the love that Socrates bore Fido; and Jax Edge is running in the best race of the night in a 0-80.

She's another with plenty of recent winning form at Wolverhampton and also a recent second at Chepstow under today's rider Gina Mangan, and Mangan rides Chepstow very well.

I've seen the jockey recently riding carbon copy races - getting away well and then edging over to the stands' rail, but she couldn't quite do that with Jax Edge last time as she was on the outside seeing daylight and couldn't get in, and while there's an argument to say she went too soon to get that position, the mare didn't help the rider either as she edge away to her left.

Still, she finished as the runner-up and that took her record at Chepstow to 2nd, 2nd, 4th, 1st, 1st, 7th.

Mangan is also the top rider at Chepstow this season with 6-21 at 29% and a massive level stakes profit of +44.13.

Recommended Bet Back Jax Edge in the 19:00 at Chepstow SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double at Chepstow in one click here SBK 27/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge