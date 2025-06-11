Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Bellaphina the standout in Limerick 25/1 double

Bellaphina should be spot on after good comeback at Gowran

Rain is forecast at Limerick for today so we should be expecting the ground to ease from the current good and Bellaphina has proved herself to be fairly adaptable on all sorts of surfaces and should build on a good return at Gowran Park last time.

She's in the best race of the night on the card too and a tricky one in terms of betting as four of the seven in the field range from 9/43.25 to 9/25.50 and somewhere in between we have the selection.

Bellaphina's effort at Gowran is worth upgrading, and while she finished third and not beaten far, she was held up in rear against a winner who made all and a second who was on the pace.

The five-year-old was travelling best on the inside but she didn't have a lot of room and had to force herself wider to get into a challenging position versus the winner who had first run, but Bellaphina finished strongly and her final furlong was recorded at 12.48 seconds - which was a lot quicker than the winner's 12.96.

Considering that was her first run off a break of 193 days and a trip on the evidence that looks a furlong too short, stepping up to today's mile looks a huge positive to me and she handled the heavy ground well last time to boot - so if the rain forecast is correct, the more the better.

Good ground won't bother her either judged on her Fairyhouse win last year - and that was impressive. Again she was ridden out the back to come late, and come late she did as she picked up the field very wide to win off 79 and looked a mare ahead of her mark.

Once again she recorded the quickest final furlong in the field at Fairyhouse so on the clock on two runs looks well worth a go at the mile.

I have to do a lot better than yesterday's two picks. One fell, and there's not a lot you can do about that, but Robyndeglory, albeit at a big price, ran like Groucho Marx getting into the lift before the door closes.

Recommended Bet Back Bellaphina in the 18:20 at Limerick SBK 5/2

We're a bit lower down the ratings scale for the 19:50, and initially I had looked at the favourite Browned Off, but she's a keen-going type and is only rated 43, and she isn't progressing.

Dinamine looks a better option and is almost twice the price at 13/27.50 and has a similar sort of profile to the first selection today in terms of the ground as he acts on both good and heavy.

He has performed over all sorts of trips in his time to 7f, 1m4f and 2m4f over the jumps, so it's fair to say he won't lack for stamina at all over 7f here with his bel canto flexibility.

His latest effort was a second at Limerick behind a 40-rated horse, so the form is nothing to electrify us, and he was unsurprisingly outpaced early but did finish strongly. That lack of pace put him out the back and the tactics last time were completely different to those employed when winning at Gowran Park in April when ridden more on the pace and prominent, but it was heavy and that certainly played a part.

Not many are winners in this race and Dinamine, for a low-grade horse, has a win and second to his name already in 2025 and should be in the reckoning here off 50 with Wesley Joyce taking off weight.

Recommended Bet Back Dinamine in the 19:50 at Limerick SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double at Limerick in one click here SBK 25/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahrann 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5