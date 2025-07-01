Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Rely on the magician from Mauritius in Roscommon 29/1 double

Good ground looks a plus for Dias Roscommon runner

Action Plan worth chancing droppping down in distance

Alan Dudman's double on Tuesday in Ireland pays around 29/1 30.00 on the Sportsbook

The Mauritian Magician Yudish Geerdharry teams up with Brazilian trainer Diego Dias, the man who provided the magician this term with his first winner since 2023 and Northern Attitude goes for the international duo for a 7f handicap at 18:08 that looks about as open as you can get.

The selection's profile is one of a lightly-raced runner with just five career starts and his two runs in handicap company this season offers hope there's a race in him.

He outran his odds of 22/123.00 at the track over 7f in May when finishing second to Gangsta Man and did well from his wide draw in 10. Considering four of the first five were drawn low in single figures, he is worth upgrading a little for his second.

The blinkers obviously helped, as did running a little quicker for the switch to a handicap.

Northern Attitude had good ground again last time at Fairyhouse and finished a creditable fifth. He missed the break and the move to get closer to the leaders just before the straight was a bold one as he came wide, but the effort just impacted his finishing kick as he lost out in fifth.

A return to Roscommon with quicker terrain and 7f are all plusses and the magician needs to pull a rabbit out of the hat, or a dove out of the pocket, or a deck of cards etc etc, but he has been a positive on the Sportsbook this morning and was cut from 11/26.50 into 9/25.50, which dents the each-way option as it's not really an each-way price for me.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Attitude in the 18:08 at Roscommon SBK 9/2

Gerard O'Leary's horses have been in fair nick albeit without the winners on the board. He's had six seconds in his last 20 runners with a couple of winners in there too last month.

Action Plan has attempted a few different trips in his relative short time of 14 career starts, including a 2m win over hurdles at Punchestown.

There is a question of him being quick enough to deal with 1m2f here, as he raced over 1m4f 43 days ago. Unsurprisingly he was a little outpaced but he might have won and turned over the front-running Out On Friday, who was gifted the lead in a small field had Action Plan had a clear shot at the leader, but couldn't get out from the inside.

He was ridden prominently last time, and surely has to again from stall two. The key factor here is the drying ground, as his first three runs this term were all on rain-softened ground yet the switch to a quicker surface produced an improved run last time at Roscommon and his over profile from hurdling suggests he's a better going horse.

Indeed, on hurdles' form he holds a rating of 120, so off 78 this evening looks on a good one.

Recommended Bet Back Action Plan in the 19:08 at Roscommon SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Roscommon in one click SBK 29/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge