Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Two speedsters catch the eye for 28/1 each-way double

Alan Dudman previews Chepstow and Nottingham for Thursday and picks out Toptime and All Ways Glamorous in his latest multiple on the Sportsbook...

  • Toptime too well treated to ignore in Nottingham opener

  • Saffie to star again for team Wales and the West

  • Alan Dudman picks out a Thursday double on the Sportsbook at 95/196.00

Nottingham - 14:20: Back Toptime E/W three places @ 10/34.33


Toptime is a speedy so-and-so, and his raw speed sometimes has a pernicious effect on his finishing effort as he went off like the clappers last time clocking a 9.88 seconds opening furlong at Doncaster compared to a final 12.79.

He clearly hadn't learnt his lesson from his previous run at Nottinghham (over 6f) where his brazen pace came to the fore and looked a potential winner having hit 2.56/4 in-running on the Betfair Exchange before fading into fourth.

The spark is still there and he is too well-handicapped to ignore now as he started the season off 64 and runs from 56.

The drop in trip back to the bare 5f is obviously the plus with him being so rapid and at 9/110.00 as the outsider of the lot, shouldn't be dismissed.

Recommended Bet

Back Toptime in the 14:20 at Nottingham E/W

SBK10/3


Chepstow - 19:30: Back All Ways Glamorous E/W four places @ 11/26.50


We're sprint-heavy for the column today with All Ways Glamorous in the excellent Racing League tonight representing Wales and the West.

Saffie Osborne replaces usual rider Gina Mangan and he couldn't have been any more impressive when scorching home at the track in June on fast ground - winning by over three lengths.

It was no fluke as he also scored at Windsor in May. His effort last time was honourable in finishing second and his backers could have counted themselves unlucky as he was clawing the gap back on Honour Your Dreams only to be checked in the run by the winner at the death.

That showed he can cut it still off his current mark as he went up 10lb for his Chepstow win, and perhaps he might need to be ridden a touch closer to the pace.

We've got the four places on the Sportsbook and for lovers of the Racing League, Osborne can send us into racing orbit.

Recommended Bet

Back All Ways Glamorous E/W in the 19:30 at Chepstow

SBK11/2
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double in one click E/W

SBK28/1

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay

August winners settled at BSP:

Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Big Leader 2.6

Winning doubles in August:

1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn

Now read more tips and previews here! 

Recommended bets

P and L since column started

Multiples 2021 to present: +36.87pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +184.95pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +61.54pts

Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +16.45pts

