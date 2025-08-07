Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Two speedsters catch the eye for 28/1 each-way double

Toptime too well treated to ignore in Nottingham opener

Toptime is a speedy so-and-so, and his raw speed sometimes has a pernicious effect on his finishing effort as he went off like the clappers last time clocking a 9.88 seconds opening furlong at Doncaster compared to a final 12.79.

He clearly hadn't learnt his lesson from his previous run at Nottinghham (over 6f) where his brazen pace came to the fore and looked a potential winner having hit 2.56/4 in-running on the Betfair Exchange before fading into fourth.

The spark is still there and he is too well-handicapped to ignore now as he started the season off 64 and runs from 56.

The drop in trip back to the bare 5f is obviously the plus with him being so rapid and at 9/110.00 as the outsider of the lot, shouldn't be dismissed.

We're sprint-heavy for the column today with All Ways Glamorous in the excellent Racing League tonight representing Wales and the West.

Saffie Osborne replaces usual rider Gina Mangan and he couldn't have been any more impressive when scorching home at the track in June on fast ground - winning by over three lengths.

It was no fluke as he also scored at Windsor in May. His effort last time was honourable in finishing second and his backers could have counted themselves unlucky as he was clawing the gap back on Honour Your Dreams only to be checked in the run by the winner at the death.

That showed he can cut it still off his current mark as he went up 10lb for his Chepstow win, and perhaps he might need to be ridden a touch closer to the pace.

We've got the four places on the Sportsbook and for lovers of the Racing League, Osborne can send us into racing orbit.

