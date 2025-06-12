Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Karat looks a grand each-way bet in Newbury 89/1 double

First tip can translate All-Weather form to turf at a big price

Grand Karat thus far has been all about the All-Weather. In a light career he's two from six on the artificial, yet in four runs on turf has failed to fire but there's talent there and it's about time he translates his form to grass.

Dealing with the two efforts this season - he was fourth in a good race at Kempton behind Yorkshire and ran well in his latest outing with another fourth spot at Newcastle.

He was drawn poorly for that run in two out wide, and like most races at Newcastle, they tend to all get in each other's way before a mad dash to the line. Grand Karat was inside, then in on the rail and then weaved around again, but he stayed on well.

I imagine his trainer Harry Charlton, the spit of his dad Roger, will be toying with 1m sooner rather than later, but a galloping 7f at Newbury with wide open expanses should help rather than the bumper cars of the north east.

At Newcastle he improved massively from his first run of the season with Timeform rating him 92+ compared to his flat 78 from Kempton previously.

His victory at Southwell in October remains his best run to date - a race which went perfectly according to plan as not only did he travel just off the pace, but finished strongly and times suggested it was an even pace. He scored easily in that from 83 by two lengths and can mix it at this level.

Charlton Jnr's four-year-old was floating around from 9/110.00 and 11/112.00 this morning on the Sportsbook and that's a big enough price with the extra place.

Recommended Bet Back Grand Karat E/W in the 16:25 at Newbury SBK 11/1

The presence of a pair of horses in Godolphin silks makes for an interesting market here as both Desert Shadow for Saeed bin Suroor and Dangerman for John and Thady Gosden take two of the top three positions in the betting, but the latter is rated just 78 and Desert Shadow just 80 although the trainer does well with first-time headgear.

I can pass both in truth fairly easily and Circus Of Rome looks a better bet at the prices. He's at 13/27.50 after running in the London Gold Cup at the track last time and has been supported too from 10/111.00.

He didn't totally disgrace himself in seventh and a reduction in his mark from 82 to 80 means he sneaks in to this 0-80 from top weight.

Whether the ground was too quick to blunt his effort I am not sure, but it should be a little easier today with officially good recorded this morning, and it was good at Sandown in April when he was unlucky in meeting trouble with two furlongs to go but did stay on.

On his Sandown run over 1m2f he looks to have a good chance of staying today's 1m4f and the drop in class is the angle here.

Recommended Bet Back Circus Of Rome E/W in the 17:33 at Newbury SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Newbury in one click E/W SBK 89/1

