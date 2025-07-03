Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Bowen to inspire a Perth 10/1 double with Dottie and Mere

Course specialist at Perth looking for win number five

Raby Mere up to defying 7lb rise in the 15:50

Alan Dudman is backing two Sean Bowen mounts in a Perth 11/1 12.00 Sportsbook double

It's a rare visit for the column to Perth for a summer jumps' preview, as in all honesty, the Flat cards today made very little appeal.

One that has made a case for today's missive is Just Dottie, the course specialist. She's a four-time course and distance winner at Perth and I am hoping the forecast rain works in her favour.

She finished a nine length third last time at the track on good ground, but her two previous wins came with a bit of cut (both at Perth) off 105 in May and 96 in April, latterly on soft according to Timeform's going description. She has one victory on officially good here, but I think a little rain will aid her cause.

The favourite in the betting is Simple Star, who can be keen and was beaten 10L at Kelso last time and that's the case to oppose the market leader, especially if those keen-going tendencies are apparent. Just Dottie is a strong stayer over 2m and absolutely bolted up for Mike Smith in April by 13L coming from a long way off the pace as Smith's son Ben waved "Ave atque vale" to his rivals.

Let's hope there is some rain.

Recommended Bet Back Just Dottie in the 14:50 at Perth SBK 5/2

Sean Bowen is on our first selection, and he's on the second too with Raby Mere who should be up to defying a 7lb rise in the weights here.

And with Bowen, his hotlist performances has him standing at 19-68 at 28% since the 3rd of June and at Perth this season an astonishing 7-14 at 50% for the champ - and if any jockey these days is to even get close to the AP McCoy "Champ" days, it's him.

Raby Mere's claims after winning at Uttoxeter last time have been boosted, as the horse he beat in second in Mr Le Philosphe bolted up yesterday at Worcester by nearly five lengths.

Bowen made the running on Raby Mere last time and I wouldn't expect those tactics to alter and his jumping was a lot better considering a rather messy round at Fakenham despite winning in May.

Sandwiched in between was a heavy defeat at Stratford, but it was over 2m2f which looks short of his best, and the ground was good at Stratford, and the going at that track is taken with a pinch of salt (times two) as nobody knows what the ground is like there.

Recommended Bet Back Raby Mere in the 15:50 at Perth SBK 11/5

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Perth in one click here SBK 10/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge