Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Ridgeway heads the Galway battle for 75/1 Ballybrit double
Alan Dudman looks at one of the big races on Sunday at Galway and includes a tip in the Ahonoora Handicap as part of his latest double...
Rain forecast for Sunday could be a positive for Battle Of Ridgeway
Vega can reverse form after Curragh second last time out
Alan Dudman previews Galway on Sunday with his latest Sportsbook double
Galway - 13:50: Back Battle Of Ridgeway @ 8/19.00
Battle Of Ridgeway (Ire)
- J: L. A. McKenna
- T: Martin Hassett, Ireland
- F: 4/55015P-2
It's time to dip the toes into Galway for the first time this week and the potential for rain on Sunday at Ballybrit leads me to Battle Of Ridgeway.
He's a fair price at 8s and if he drifts again comes into the each-way picture with five places paid.
In his favour is an excellent effort at Punchestown last time. Battle Of Ridgeway finished second to a 117 hurdler there to outrun his massive odds of 50/151.00 with the drop in distance back to 2m doing the trick as in two previous attempts over 2m4f he appeared a complete non-stayer.
His rider Liam McKenna is usually pretty enterprising with the tactics and went forward last time at Punchy, and also scored from the front at Gowran Park in soft conditions back in March.
Rain will be an absolute bonus here.
Galway - 16:00: Back Fort Vega @ 15/28.50
Fort Vega (Fr)
- J: R. P. Cleary
- T: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland
- F: 4/0-632212
The Ahonoora Handicap surprisingly has just two Ado McGuinness runners, while the UK challenge is something to marvel at, finally, with three runners making the trip across the channel.
Fort Vega rematches with Go Athletico again from their first and second from the Curragh last time out, a win fluked by Go Athletico with Fort Vega hitting the front with a furlong to go only to get reeled in by a horse who had shown zero form prior.
I fancy Fort Vega to turn the tables and Galway could suit him a little better with his 6f speed, but he stays 7f equally well and his run on Timeform ratings from last time was a best of the season recording a TF 103 speed figure.
He's already landed one good handicap prize this term at Cork and won't mind rain either with form in soft - in fact with a placed run over 1m at the Curragh earlier this season, 7f could well be his ideal trip.
Off a mark of 96 he still remains capable of better and I expect he'll be ridden off the pace. Again, he is an each-way price with four spots on offer, and 15/28.50 is certainly a ballpark figure for that considering I've seen 2/13.00 shots recently put up each-way on 'X'.
July winners settled at BSP:
Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99
Winning doubles in July:
5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay
August winners settled at BSP:
Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Winning doubles in August:
1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn
Recommended bets
P and L since column started (not including Saturday's tips) :
Multiples 2021 to present: +39.37pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +188.65pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +64.04pts
Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +20.15pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
