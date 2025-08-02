Daily Racing Multiple

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Ridgeway heads the Galway battle for 75/1 Ballybrit double

Galway
Alan rounds off Galway this week with his latest tips for Sunday

Alan Dudman looks at one of the big races on Sunday at Galway and includes a tip in the Ahonoora Handicap as part of his latest double...

  • Rain forecast for Sunday could be a positive for Battle Of Ridgeway

  • Vega can reverse form after Curragh second last time out 

  • Alan Dudman previews Galway on Sunday with his latest Sportsbook double 

Galway - 13:50: Back Battle Of Ridgeway @ 8/19.00


It's time to dip the toes into Galway for the first time this week and the potential for rain on Sunday at Ballybrit leads me to Battle Of Ridgeway.

He's a fair price at 8s and if he drifts again comes into the each-way picture with five places paid. 

In his favour is an excellent effort at Punchestown last time. Battle Of Ridgeway finished second to a 117 hurdler there to outrun his massive odds of 50/151.00 with the drop in distance back to 2m doing the trick as in two previous attempts over 2m4f he appeared a complete non-stayer.

His rider Liam McKenna is usually pretty enterprising with the tactics and went forward last time at Punchy, and also scored from the front at Gowran Park in soft conditions back in March.

Rain will be an absolute bonus here.

Recommended Bet

Back Battle Of Ridgeway in the 13:50 at Galway

SBK8/1

Galway - 16:00: Back Fort Vega @ 15/28.50

The Ahonoora Handicap surprisingly has just two Ado McGuinness runners, while the UK challenge is something to marvel at, finally, with three runners making the trip across the channel.

Fort Vega rematches with Go Athletico again from their first and second from the Curragh last time out, a win fluked by Go Athletico with Fort Vega hitting the front with a furlong to go only to get reeled in by a horse who had shown zero form prior.

I fancy Fort Vega to turn the tables and Galway could suit him a little better with his 6f speed, but he stays 7f equally well and his run on Timeform ratings from last time was a best of the season recording a TF 103 speed figure.

He's already landed one good handicap prize this term at Cork and won't mind rain either with form in soft - in fact with a placed run over 1m at the Curragh earlier this season, 7f could well be his ideal trip.

Off a mark of 96 he still remains capable of better and I expect he'll be ridden off the pace. Again, he is an each-way price with four spots on offer, and 15/28.50 is certainly a ballpark figure for that considering I've seen 2/13.00 shots recently put up each-way on 'X'.

Recommended Bet

Back Fort Vega in the 16:00 at Galway

SBK15/2
Recommended Bet

Back Sunday's double at Galway in one click here

SBK75/1

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay

August winners settled at BSP:

Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8

Winning doubles in August:

1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn

Bookmark Betting.Betfair.com and come back for racing tips every day!

Recommended bets

P and L since column started (not including Saturday's tips) :

Multiples 2021 to present: +39.37pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +188.65pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +64.04pts

Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +20.15pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlight three to back including a Ratings Choice in Galway bumper

  • Timeform
Galway
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday includes 14/1 Galway Festival fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Mullins' Music taken to hit the right notes at Galway

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Ridgeway heads the Galway battle for 75/1 Ballybrit double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Ridgeway heads the Galway battle for 75/1 Ballybrit double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning hurdler back on the flat at Galway

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Weather watch is on for Friday at Goodwood

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor
Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor