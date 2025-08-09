Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock duo to star on ITV in 32/1 double

Return to Haydock to suit Johnston filly

Detain to find his best form after Ascot flop

Alan Dudman has two tips in a Haydock 32/1 33.00 Sportsbook double

A trio of three-year-olds tackle their elders in the opening Haydock contest at 14:25. One of those, Suite Francaise, hasn't got an awful lot to find on official figures and is the one with plenty of improvement in her.

She's got some fancy entries too, with a Snow Fairy Group 3, one at Tipperary at the same level and a Group 1 entry in the Sun Chariot.

Listed honours evaded her at Sandown last time on Eclipse day, her first try at the level up in class after winning a novice, and she acquitted herself with credit behind the smart Blue Bolt.

It was a fascinating duel for much of the Sandown contest as Blue Bolt made the running on the inside rail under Colin Keane with Suite Francaise on her the tail for much of the race. As the hill loomed, however, Suite Francaise didn't find as much as the winner who just kept finding and rolling.

Possibly Charlie Johnston's filly paid for trying to keep tabs as Cajole in third was under pressure and stayed on for second, but on that run alone, she is well worth her place at this sort of level and I envisage a flatter track suiting her.

Indeed, she looked impressive on good to firm at Haydock in May and had no trouble in seeing off a Haggas 1/41.25 poke. Off a steady-ish early pace she clocked the fastest final furlong at 12.08 - compared to 13.18 at Sandown.

Recommended Bet Back Suite Francaise in the 14:25 at Haydock SBK 11/2





Detain is a fairly difficult horse to get a handle on. Pondering the mechanics of his efforts thus far gives hope and also a bit of disappointment.

This season he's raced over 1m and 1m2f and been on all sorts of ground, and at the current juncture, we're not totally sure what his ideal trip is or indeed his optimum ground conditions.

He does have talent, though, and his best effort was a third spot in the French Derby in June behind Camille Pisarro.

The three-year-old weakened rapidly, however, on his latest run at Royal Ascot in the Hampton Court. Perhaps the rapier-like ground wasn't to his liking, or it may have been a case of the race coming too soon after France, and I am inclined to lean more towards that.

He's been pitched into the Group 1 Futurity as a juvenile too - which came off the back of a seven length blitz job at Kempton and that was impressive as he just attacked and wasn't exactly ridden with any doubt that day.

Haydock could suit him.

Recommended Bet Back Detain in the 15:00 at Haydock SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double in one click here SBK 32/1



