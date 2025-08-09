Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock duo to star on ITV in 32/1 double
It's Haydock for our multiples man on Saturday as Alan Dudman picks out two selections in his latest Betfair Sportsbook double...
-
Return to Haydock to suit Johnston filly
-
Detain to find his best form after Ascot flop
-
Alan Dudman has two tips in a Haydock 32/133.00 Sportsbook double
Listen to Racing Only Bettor Saturday preview show
Haydock - 14:25: Back Suite Francaise @ 11/26.50
Suite Francaise
- J: Joe Fanning
- T: Charlie Johnston
- F: 1-13
A trio of three-year-olds tackle their elders in the opening Haydock contest at 14:25. One of those, Suite Francaise, hasn't got an awful lot to find on official figures and is the one with plenty of improvement in her.
She's got some fancy entries too, with a Snow Fairy Group 3, one at Tipperary at the same level and a Group 1 entry in the Sun Chariot.
Listed honours evaded her at Sandown last time on Eclipse day, her first try at the level up in class after winning a novice, and she acquitted herself with credit behind the smart Blue Bolt.
It was a fascinating duel for much of the Sandown contest as Blue Bolt made the running on the inside rail under Colin Keane with Suite Francaise on her the tail for much of the race. As the hill loomed, however, Suite Francaise didn't find as much as the winner who just kept finding and rolling.
Possibly Charlie Johnston's filly paid for trying to keep tabs as Cajole in third was under pressure and stayed on for second, but on that run alone, she is well worth her place at this sort of level and I envisage a flatter track suiting her.
Indeed, she looked impressive on good to firm at Haydock in May and had no trouble in seeing off a Haggas 1/41.25 poke. Off a steady-ish early pace she clocked the fastest final furlong at 12.08 - compared to 13.18 at Sandown.
Haydock - 15:00: Back Detain @ 4/15.00
Detain (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 116-1630
Detain is a fairly difficult horse to get a handle on. Pondering the mechanics of his efforts thus far gives hope and also a bit of disappointment.
This season he's raced over 1m and 1m2f and been on all sorts of ground, and at the current juncture, we're not totally sure what his ideal trip is or indeed his optimum ground conditions.
He does have talent, though, and his best effort was a third spot in the French Derby in June behind Camille Pisarro.
The three-year-old weakened rapidly, however, on his latest run at Royal Ascot in the Hampton Court. Perhaps the rapier-like ground wasn't to his liking, or it may have been a case of the race coming too soon after France, and I am inclined to lean more towards that.
He's been pitched into the Group 1 Futurity as a juvenile too - which came off the back of a seven length blitz job at Kempton and that was impressive as he just attacked and wasn't exactly ridden with any doubt that day.
Haydock could suit him.
July winners settled at BSP:
Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99
Winning doubles in July:
5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay
August winners settled at BSP:
Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Big Leader 2.6
Toptime 4.14 (win) 1.78 (place)
Winning doubles in August:
1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn
Now read more tips and preview here for Saturday with Timeform's view!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started
Multiples 2021 to present: +35.37pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +185.41pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +60.04pts
Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +16.91pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock duo to star on ITV in 32/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock duo to star on ITV in 32/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot on Shergar Cup day
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Prince to be crowned at Wexford
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle