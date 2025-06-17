Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Rosallion to roar in Tuesday 23/1 treble

Daily Racing Multiple

Royal Ascot - 14:30: Back Rosallion @ 2/13.00

Rematches are everywhere in the grand opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes and since I put up Rosallion last week in my antepost column, he's hardened in the market into 2/13.00 on the Sportsbook.

There's still a sense of unfinished business in my view with Richard Hannon's star colt. He was behind Notable Speech in last year's 2,000 Guineas and gained his revenge at the Royal meeting 12 months ago, and Dancing Gemini beat them both in this year's Lockinge and so did Lead Artist who beat them at Newbury.

We're backing the improvement in Rosallion today as there are no excuses on the fitness front and if there's one horse here is capable of running to huge figure it's him. Notable Speech clearly too but Ascot might not be his track on the St James's Palace run from 12 months ago behind Rosallion.

He has the top Timeform figure in the race with a weight adjusted 138 and he ran his best race of the season at Ascot last term on the TF ratings. It was good to firm on that occasion and at 2s, can show himself the class act again.

Royal Ascot - 15:05: Back Gstaad @ 15/44.75

The Coventry Stakes really ought to be a Group 1 too and Aidan O'Brien's juvenile big gun usually runs in this with Ballydoyle having a strong history in the contest going way back to 1999 with Fasliyev.

Gstaad is the pick of Ryan Moore instead of Warsaw and got his career off to the perfect start with a win on debut at Navan and while that was over 5f and a sharp test, his finishing effort there suggests the stiff Ascot 6f looks tailor made.

He beat a horse with previous experience in True Love with a determined run on the inside. It bodes well for one so inexperienced that he was brave enough to run through the gap on the inside to reel in the leader and the front two were a long way clear of the third.

His final sectional was very fast and his family are fast too as a half-brother to several winners, including classy blink-and-you-miss him 6f winner Vandeek (by Havana Grey) and useful 5f/6f winner Mine's A Double (by Mukhadram): dam sprint maiden), so there's pace everywhere.

It was good to firm at Navan on debut and I like his chances at the price that gives us a boost in terms of the multiples.

Royal Ascot - 16:20: Back Field Of Gold @ 8/111.73

Another revenge mission here with Field Of Gold against Ruling Court, as Field Of Gold was very much the wronged party in the 2,000 Guineas and with the pendulum swinging to the elite Colin Keane, he looks a top-drawer performer in the making.

The Irish 2,000 Guineas victory oozed class - winning that particular Classic by almost four lengths with Cosmic Year in second - and I do rate Harry Charlton's horse.

His final three furlongs at the Curragh were quick - including one at the seventh furlong at a rapid 10.76 and on TF ratings his form at the Curragh and on the clock earned a 1lb better figure than Ruling Court's Newmarket victory and Field Of Gold is still improving.

As a rule I try to avoid tipping odds-on favourites but 8/111.73 might seem generous here and I'd be disappointed not to come away with a double today considering we've got Rosallion at the top of the card.

