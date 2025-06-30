Daily Racing Multiple

Monday Horse Racing Tips: Gold could be in the Forest Hills for Ffos Las 16/1 double

Ffos Las
Alan takes in a pair of Ffos Las races on Monday

Bellaphina was a single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday at the Curragh with a returning BSP of 9.6 and he heads to Wales for Monday for his latest two tips in a double...

  • Gale a jockey in form as she heads to Ffos Las

  • Drop in class can help Forest Hills after eyecatching Salisbury run

  • Alan Dudman's two selections for Monday return around 19/120.00 in a multiple 

Ffos Las - 14:45: Back Change Of Fortune @ 85/403.10

Ffos Las is very rarely my port of call for a bet let alone a winner, and a Classified Stakes race would be even rarer, but Change Of Fortune is down in class after a winning a handicap and this is a race riddled with losers. Indeed, one is rated 39.

Change Of Fortune also has the jockey of the moment on in Elizabeth Gale who has ridden four winners from her last 17 rides at 24% and was on board Bernard Llewellyn's runner last time. 

That was a win - over 1m and scored by over three lengths. He was held up and ground with ease in it and scooted away for his first career victory.

The field were very well strung out and the pace a good one considering they finished at a speed of 98% and there's no reason to doubt he'll get the extra two furlongs here. A win in this grade is like a flaring yellow lamp and with the going description as soft, won't mind the going.

Recommended Bet

Back Change Of Fortune in the 14:45 at Ffos Las

SBK85/40

Ffos Las - 15:15: Back Forest Hills @ 9/25.50

I was a little surprised Forest Hills was drifting this morning from 9/25.50 out to 11/26.50, perhaps it's the going as he has winning form on good to firm, but he ran a good race on comeback for the season to keep us interested and has now gone back to his original price.

His return came over 1m4f at Salisbury - his first outing for 272 days and travelled well but was then completely locked in a pocket and his final two furlongs were far from resourceful running as an ill wind in terms of tactics blew for him and not others.

From that, he's down in class from a 0-68 to a 0-62 and sticks to 1m4f, a trip that could unlock some improvement further as he was a winner at Salisbury last August from 62. Only 2lb higher, he's worth another chance and I am hoping he can get away with different conditions.

Recommended Bet

Back Forest Hills in the 15:15 at Ffos Las

SBK9/2
Recommended Bet

Back Monday's double at Ffos Las in one click here

SBK16/1

May winners settled at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77
All Ways Glamorous 3.23
Darkened Edge 2.48
Stratocracy 8.4
Dashing Dick (place) 4.42
Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad
23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

Now read more tips and previews for Monday here!

Recommended bets

P and L since column started:

Multiples 2021 to present: -19.19pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +161.89pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +5.78pts

Singles settled at BSP: -6.68pts

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

