Monday Horse Racing Tips: Expect a good Ripon harvest with Spring Corn in 19/1 double

Dothan unexposed and should find Ripon easier than York

Easterby the leading trainer at Ripon

Alan Dudman's two tips for Monday return 19/1 20.00 as a Sportsbook double

The Bethell name for trainer form is flying at the moment, but it's for Harriet rather than Ed, with Harriet Bethell's horses running at 38%, although with Ed we have a strike-rate of 3-20 at 15% over the last fortnight which is fair enough and Dothan is more unexposed than exposed for the 20:00.

Dothan also drops in class here from his York run last time. He faced a big field and was beaten four lengths and while he had enough early pace to lie up with the free-wheeling Forager, he just couldn't keep up and wasn't able to maintain the pace.

He'll have a smaller field here and drawn in seven does present the opportunity to get away on the stands' side - although he did score at Doncaster on his first run of the season from off the pace.

Good to firm appears to be fine judged on Donny and he's certainly a three-year-old in the unexposed bracket.

The two best performances to date from the selection have been at Hamilton (over 6f in fifth) and Doncaster with the win - both recording Timeform figures in the 80s, and the fact he only posted a TF rating of 69 at York highlighted how much of a step backwards that run was.

He can bounce back here in easier company and the 5f looks his best trip judged on his Hamilton run over 6f as he wasn't as strong in the finish.

Recommended Bet Back Dothan in the 20:00 at Ripon SBK 3/1

Tim Easterby has sent out about a million runners to Ripon in all my years of following racing - and in the last five seasons is 80-621 runners at 13%, some fifty winners clear of the second in the winners' table with Richard Fahey on 30.

Easterby is also 7-53 and top of the Ripon charts for this season and while it's a lot of runners and a strike-rate of a mere 13%, he does show a level stakes profit of +15.32.

Spring Corn hadn't shown an awful lot in two runs this season before his latest second at Redcar over 6f, and that was a big improvement on anything we'd seen in 2025 previously and clearly reacted well to the first-time cheekpieces.

The headgear is retained and up just 2lb from his Redcar effort has to be a runner here off 60 against rivals who share an equally unconvincing profile. The favourite Sabrimento was regressing before his Lingfield second, and Novamay who finds ways of getting beat ran poorly last time.

Recommended Bet Back Spring Corn in the 21:00 at Ripon SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Monday's Ripon double in one click here SBK 19/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Winning doubles in July:

5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix