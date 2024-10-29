Horse Racing Tips: Two chasers to back at Bangor for Tuesday 20/1 double

Soft ground at Bangor to suit both tips on Tuesday

Backing a trainer to come off cold list

Training duo second in the table behind McCain

Place £5 on a US Election market on the 29th of October and receive a £5 free bet

I'm Ravenous was a recent winner for the column when he scraped home last time at Sedgefield in Maiden Hurdle company and while he needed every yard of that trip, it was a performance that didn't totally blow me away. The pair were 7L clear of that in the third so it was a fair effort, but I am not sure I want to back him again today for his chase today in what looks quite a deep race.

A chase debut awaits too for Billytherealbigred (which is a pain to type) and it's not ideal he was last seen on the track with an 'F' next to his name after falling at Ayr over hurdles last spring.

He travelled very well in that however before tipping up when in total command 8L clear, so we have to draw the positives as that was more than a propitious run and was 1.715/7 in-play.

Soft ground previously was very much his thing and following a win with Evan Williams, a switch to Olly Greenall and Josh Guerriero was a real boon with two wide margin wins in testing ground at Market Rasen and Ayr - by massive margins at 35L and 45L.

Timeform rated the ground for both those successes as heavy and considering he handles the ground so well and travels with ease, he looks more of a bet than I'm Ravenous and the selection could be nicely treated here from a pretty low mark.

The stable have done well at Bangor with 19 winners in five years - second in the table to the mighty Don, Don McCain.

Recommended Bet Back Billytherealbigred in the 14:57 Bangor SBK 4/1

Dromlac Jury is another set for a chase debut today and she showed steady improvement last term over hurdles which culminated in a win at Ludlow.

There was a lot to like about her win around the Shropshire venue - which in sharpness makes Bangor ideal with a bit of soft ground.

They didn't go much of an early gallop at Ludlow and I liked the way she took up the running herself with a rail-hugging ride and her action looked quite high of knee and conditions shouldn't be a problem at all today. She's also got a huge set of lugs on her - something I am very fond with a grey.

She goes over 2m2f today and on pedigree will stay further but she has the build for fences and her trainer Tom Symonds should be able to win a few mares' races with her this term and starting out off 102, I would be surprised if she was out of the first three here.

Half of the field here are completely unfancied according to the prices on the Sportsbook while in the lopsided market four at the top are all around the 3/14.00 and 4/15.00 mark.

Symonds could be in better form as he's without a winner in 23 but seven have placed but I am looking forward to seeing her and her huge ears over fences.

Recommended Bet Back Dromlac Jury in the 15:32 Bangor SBK 10/3