Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two chasers to back at Bangor for Tuesday 20/1 double

Bangor Racecourse
Two races over fences with two chase debutants appeal today

Alan Dudman heads to Bangor today for a good card and his double with two tips pays 20/121.00 on the Sportsbook...

Bangor - 14:57: Back Billytherealbigred @ 4/15.00

I'm Ravenous was a recent winner for the column when he scraped home last time at Sedgefield in Maiden Hurdle company and while he needed every yard of that trip, it was a performance that didn't totally blow me away. The pair were 7L clear of that in the third so it was a fair effort, but I am not sure I want to back him again today for his chase today in what looks quite a deep race.

A chase debut awaits too for Billytherealbigred (which is a pain to type) and it's not ideal he was last seen on the track with an 'F' next to his name after falling at Ayr over hurdles last spring.

He travelled very well in that however before tipping up when in total command 8L clear, so we have to draw the positives as that was more than a propitious run and was 1.715/7 in-play.

Soft ground previously was very much his thing and following a win with Evan Williams, a switch to Olly Greenall and Josh Guerriero was a real boon with two wide margin wins in testing ground at Market Rasen and Ayr - by massive margins at 35L and 45L.

Timeform rated the ground for both those successes as heavy and considering he handles the ground so well and travels with ease, he looks more of a bet than I'm Ravenous and the selection could be nicely treated here from a pretty low mark.

The stable have done well at Bangor with 19 winners in five years - second in the table to the mighty Don, Don McCain.

Recommended Bet

Back Billytherealbigred in the 14:57 Bangor

SBK4/1

Bangor - 15:32: Back Dromlac Jury @ 10/34.33

Dromlac Jury is another set for a chase debut today and she showed steady improvement last term over hurdles which culminated in a win at Ludlow.

There was a lot to like about her win around the Shropshire venue - which in sharpness makes Bangor ideal with a bit of soft ground.

They didn't go much of an early gallop at Ludlow and I liked the way she took up the running herself with a rail-hugging ride and her action looked quite high of knee and conditions shouldn't be a problem at all today. She's also got a huge set of lugs on her - something I am very fond with a grey.

She goes over 2m2f today and on pedigree will stay further but she has the build for fences and her trainer Tom Symonds should be able to win a few mares' races with her this term and starting out off 102, I would be surprised if she was out of the first three here.

Half of the field here are completely unfancied according to the prices on the Sportsbook while in the lopsided market four at the top are all around the 3/14.00 and 4/15.00 mark.

Symonds could be in better form as he's without a winner in 23 but seven have placed but I am looking forward to seeing her and her huge ears over fences.

Recommended Bet

Back Dromlac Jury in the 15:32 Bangor

SBK10/3
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's Bangor double in one click here

SBK20/1

Now read more tips and previews for Tuesday's racing here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +49.43pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +183.64pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon

  • Max Liu
Betfair racing cheat sheet
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner sweet on a trio of sprinters at Ripon at odds up to 10/1

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  • James Mackie
Newbury Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor