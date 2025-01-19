Horse Racing Tips: Thurles duo well equipped for ground in Sunday double

Good ground in store to play to the strengths of first tip

Jazzy Matty well treated for a return over hurdles

Alan Dudman has two selections for the Sunday card at Thurles

Good ground at Thurles on Sunday will be slightly problematic for a few, and with doubts elsewhere about the unseasonable going for the 14:35 2m6f Handicap Chase, the favourite That's About Right is one that is certain to act on the going.

The seven-year-old is a short price, yes, at 2/13.00, but this is not a deep race at all. Second in the betting; Potter's Party doesn't look quick enough for a speed test down in trip on good ground, while the next in the market is a horse with no recent form whatsoever.

That's About Right's four career wins have all been on genuine good ground and he's started his chase career well this term.

He claimed a major scalp at Thurles back in November when turning over the 2/131.15 favourite Boldog in dramatic circumstances with Boldog a mile clear down the straight but That's About Right reeled him in despite hitting 55.054/1 in-running.

That victory was over shorter at 2m2f and he was subsequently upped in distance to 2m5f in a 0-130 for his handicap debut over fences and ran well behind Prairie Dancer, and while not the strongest of 0-130s there was a big enough gap back to the third to keep the horse onside.

He's usually held-up and waited with and a rise of 2lb is negated with the jockey booking and a 7lb claim.

Recommended Bet Back That's About Right SBK 2/1

Indiana Jones could be absolutely thrown in from his mark of 122 over hurdles for the 15:10, but he's in no form whatsoever and Mouse Morris has had just five winners all season.

Jazzy Matty won a Fred Winter once upon a time, back in 2023 and he looks sure to appreciate the good ground for Sunday. He doesn't look on a bad mark either.

Dealing with the going; his two wins from August to October at Sligo and Wexford were on good and over different trips with different tactics. He was waited with at Wexford but ridden more in touch at Sligo.

At least he's in form too, and that cannot be levelled at many of his opponents here as he ran over fences at the October Cheltenham meeting 86 days ago. A nice break will freshen him up for a dart back over hurdles, and the mark is attractive enough from 124 with a sharp track and ideal conditions.

He made the running at Cheltenham over 2m with a steady tempo and Danny Gilligan might have to make it more of a test if he decides to go from the front again considering he has winning form over further.

Recommended Bet Back Jazzy Matty SBK 16/5