Horse Racing Tips: Rhapsody looks a cracking price in Friday Hexham 14/1 double

Last year's Morebattle winner starts his campaign today

Drop in trip to work for You Some Girl

Alan Dudman heads to Hexham on Friday for a 14/1 15.00 double

Cracking Rhapsody enjoyed such a fine campaign last term and I am looking forward to seeing him get up and running today at Hexham, and I am surprised he isn't the favourite on the Sportsbook at 16/54.20.

There's not much in it at the top of the betting with Dan Skelton's Got Grey at 9/43.25, but there's some mileage here in going with the second favourite - he is a 17lb superior horse on official ratings.

Cracking Rhapsody won the Morebattle at Kelso last term by an impressive four-and-a-half lengths, and on that run alone, surely the 3/14.00 is too generous?

He followed up with a run in the Scottish Champion Hurdle in third behind Favour And Fortune and Bialystok - horses rated 139 and 138. That was on soft ground, and he was campaigned last term on that sort of surface or good to soft.

With winning form in 0-140 grade, this looks an ideal starting point in a 0-130 and he'll be in bigger races this season. The only doubt is the ground with it being officially good at the time of writing.

Recommended Bet Back Cracking Rhapsody in the 16:40 Hexham SBK 16/5

Trainer Rebecca Menzies has a chance to get on the scoresheet in the finale at 17:50 with You Some Girl - and she was a big market positive on the Sportsbook this morning from 4/15.00 into 5/23.50.

The 7yo mare is only rated 84 so she has to improve a fair bit, but improve she did the last time she was seen with a good third at Cartmel over 2m6f and looked a big danger going for home and traded at 1.330/100 in-running.

She might not have stayed that trip, although she didn't look the heartiest as she flashed her tail in the finish and appeared to throw her chance her away.

But 2m4f could be her ideal distance and she's been tried over much shorter last term - but with her acting on good ground and down in trip, today could be the day she gets her head in front.

Just no closing antics please.

Recommended Bet Back You Some Girl in the 17:50 Hexham SBK 5/2