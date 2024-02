Testing conditions to suit both Navan picks

Zeeband well treated on old Flat form

Positive Thinker a model of consistency

No. 4 Zeeband (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Paul John Gilligan, Ireland

Jockey: Jack G. Gilligan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 101

With so few runners at Exeter, albeit a card that's decent, and a Lingfield fixture that is just shy of abysmal, I am heading to Navan for the first leg and testing conditions will suit Zeeband.

His hurdling career for the most part has been lacklustre, and he was in no form at all intiially when joining the Gilligan yard from Michael Bell from the Flat in the UK - where he was rated 94 at one stage.

On that alone he is of interest from a handicapping point of view as he rated just 101 now over hurdles.

He caught the eye ever so slightly in a race at Gowran Park in January - a contest where he was carried wide. He was well beaten last time by 10L at Fairyhouse over 2m4f, and he's worth a go at today's new trip of 2m6f.

Small stakes here in a moderate race and he was a drifter this morning.

No. 2 Positive Thinker (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Michael J. McDonagh, Ireland

Jockey: Mr A. P. Ryan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 119

Positive Thinker is another who will have no issue with the heavy conditions on Sunday and the 7yo has been a model of consistency over fences so far with two wins and two seconds from his four starts.

He was involved in a real slog at Down Royal last time over 3m, and the ground was as tough as anything. That was an excellent run and up just 2lb is fair.

The chaser ran a better race at Fairyhouse on his previous start, and while his jumping let him down slightly there, he did well to overcome the slow pace over 3m to finish second by a whisker. A stronger gallop would have helped his jumping I am sure.

The selection is a tough staying type that acts on the ground, so I expect him to run his race and that consistent profile of his is worth a fair bit.

