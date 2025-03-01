Horse Racing Tips: Pauling to continue red hot form in Kelso 7/1 Saturday double
King Of Ithaca was another winner yesterday for the column at a BSP of 4.47 and Alan Dudman previews Saturday's card on ITV at Kelso...
-
King Of Ithaca at 4.47 yesterday was Alan's fifth single winner in four days
-
Vanderpoel to take the step up in class for Grade 2 at Kelso
-
Alan Dudman tips two in-form trainer's horses in a 7/18.00 Saturday double
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
We're now NON-RUNNER NO BET on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Timeform Superboost
Grey Dawning is the 4/61.67 favourite to win Kelso's 13:45 today and his trainer Dan Skelton has a very impressive 37.5% strike rate at the Scottish venue. However, if you fancy Grey Dawning to win then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00!
To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.
Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Kelso - 14:55: Back Vanderpoel @ 3/14.00
Some quality racing at Kelso to look forward to today and I am with Ben Pauling to strike not once, but twice with a pair of horses in rampant form going into the weekend.
Vanderpoel takes the step up in class to Grade 2 level for the Premier Hurdle and arrives off the back of an emphatic victory at Ludlow which was no more than a lap of honour. He had a penalty for a previous win at Huntingdon on his debut but sauntered around to win by 8L.
In terms of form, he was a 1/81.12 shot so had virtually nothing to beat, but he was hard held to win by such a big margin and while the ground was given as good to soft, times suggested it was more soft.
He was awkward with a jump two out, but that was the only blip.
The stronger piece of form was Huntingdon in January as the second, third and fifth have all won since.
Pauling is currently 11-23 at 48% in the last two weeks so we'll ride that train for today.
Kelso - 16:39 Back Leader In The Park @ 11/102.11
We're playing a lot shorter in the Kelso finale and conditions should be perfect for the progressive chaser Leader In The Park.
From a chase debut at Cheltenham in November, he won his subsequent two starts with a good scalp on Boxing Day when beating Dan Skelton's Hasta La Pasta and followed up with a hard fought win up in class at Warwick.
I always like Warwick's fences as a good jumping test and while he wasn't fluent two out, his technique was fair under pressure as he was pestered up front in the second half of the race.
He's up to 129 from 124 but looks every inch a chaser, and I see the step up to almost 2m6f today as a positive move.
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44
My Brother Mike 3.12
Partisan Hero 2.94
Top Of The Class 2.78
Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4
King Of Ithaca 4.47
Now read more tips and previews for Saturday here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back Revoir at 10/1 to reach another level in the Oaks
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement