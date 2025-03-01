Horse Racing Tips: Pauling to continue red hot form in Kelso 7/1 Saturday double

Timeform Superboost

Some quality racing at Kelso to look forward to today and I am with Ben Pauling to strike not once, but twice with a pair of horses in rampant form going into the weekend.

Vanderpoel takes the step up in class to Grade 2 level for the Premier Hurdle and arrives off the back of an emphatic victory at Ludlow which was no more than a lap of honour. He had a penalty for a previous win at Huntingdon on his debut but sauntered around to win by 8L.

In terms of form, he was a 1/81.12 shot so had virtually nothing to beat, but he was hard held to win by such a big margin and while the ground was given as good to soft, times suggested it was more soft.

He was awkward with a jump two out, but that was the only blip.

The stronger piece of form was Huntingdon in January as the second, third and fifth have all won since.

Pauling is currently 11-23 at 48% in the last two weeks so we'll ride that train for today.

Recommended Bet Back Vanderpoel in the 14:55 at Kelso SBK 3/1

We're playing a lot shorter in the Kelso finale and conditions should be perfect for the progressive chaser Leader In The Park.

From a chase debut at Cheltenham in November, he won his subsequent two starts with a good scalp on Boxing Day when beating Dan Skelton's Hasta La Pasta and followed up with a hard fought win up in class at Warwick.

I always like Warwick's fences as a good jumping test and while he wasn't fluent two out, his technique was fair under pressure as he was pestered up front in the second half of the race.

He's up to 129 from 124 but looks every inch a chaser, and I see the step up to almost 2m6f today as a positive move.

Recommended Bet Back Leader In The Park in the 16:39 at Kelso SBK 11/10

