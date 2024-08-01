Horse Racing Tips: Loch in a profit with Glorious Goodwood Friday 53/1 double

Loughnane for Morrison a stat to be feared

When you've backed a horse, a losing ride is often a poor one, but I wasn't in love with ride that Kyle Of Lochalsh got last time out at Newbury behind Temporize.

Whether it is pocket talking we'll see, but Billy Loughnane takes over from Hollie Doyle on Kyle Of Lochalsh and I am hoping for positive tactics on the selection as I do think he stays well, and he'll have no issue with the 2m4f - in fact he could improve for it.

Last time out was over 2m and Newbury can be a strange track with positions down the centre, far and near side, but good to firm ground suits the horse and he's been very consistent this term, plus he has an easy win on soft. We don't need to worry about terrain this time.

Keying into his run at Royal Ascot, that was over 2m4f and he was staying on well. He wouldn't have beaten the impressive winner that day, but I am optimistic with his current mark of 97 that he can win more races, although his trainer Hughie Morrison said he had a stiff enough mark.

He's a strong traveller ridden off the pace, so it will be interesting to see how star pupil Loughnane approaches the race. Does he ride for luck or make his own luck?

Either way, he deserves to be market leader at 5/16.00 given his profile.

And when Loughnane rides for the bespectacled Morrison the pair have a 38% strike-rate together with 5-13.

Recommended Bet Back Kyle Of Lochalsh in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 5/1

I was initially drawn to Blake as a progressive horse, but I am worried about the ground for him, and with the move for Ardennes last night on the Sportsbook looking interesting (cut from 10s), he makes more appeal.

His trainer Ed Walker is enjoying a spiffing time of things with his juveniles and chimes in with an extremely impressive 31% strike-rate with his two-year-olds on the turf - and that's 9-29 with five placed.

Ardennes had a progressive profile, although one would expect so for such a race at the track.

He impressed me with his pace to win at Salisbury on his second start, and Walker was impressed too post-race by saying: "I think he's good, and he's only going to keep improving."

Quick ground and a fast track will suit this youngster, and given he made all at Salisbury in a race where hardly anything got into it, those tactics will be most welcome on Friday.

He ran under a penalty at Newcastle last time in novice company, and the race looked a fair one. He was over 5f then, but he'll be happier back to 6f and his opening mark of 84 should see him in the mix.

Tom Marquand rides, and he needs to put to bed a horror record when on board for Walker at Goodwood as he's 0-16 at the track, but he does hold a 16% record overall when he's the pilot for Walker.

Recommended Bet Back Ardennes in the 16:45 Goodwood SBK 8/1