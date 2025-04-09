Horse Racing Tips: Leopardstown duo can hit the frame for Wednesday 38/1 double

The Bear Trap still on a winnable mark from Curragh run last term

Hastily back to 7f can be a player against top two in the market

Alan Dudman's Wednesday double from Leopardstown pays around 38/1

The 16:18 looks a wide open affair and a sense of being terror-stricken here and I'd whittled it down to a couple with Moyassr and The Bear Trap and preference is for the latter.

He got his head in front finally at the 18th time of asking to land a Maiden at Dundalk and travelled well there over the 7f to keep me interested.

Back on turf after a break is obviously an angle and good ground seems to suit him which is one of the key factors here as two of his better runs on the turf came on decent ground at the back-end of last season.

Notably the Curragh effort in a deeper race where he was beaten only three lengths and met a ton of trouble in the final two furlongs and was unable to free and extricate himself.

He ran off 71 there and is just 2lb higher and while his record of 0-12 on the turf is hardly one of a progressive sort, decent ground and 7f with a potential drift in the betting would edge him towards an each-way price.

Recommended Bet Back The Bear Trap in the 16:18 at Leopardstown SBK 5/1

Nearly all of the field in the following 16:53 are hopelessly out of form - which is why Harry The Rogue and Half Nutz with their recent thirds are at the top of the market.

Hastily has been running over 5f and 6f and takes the step up to 7f here, but that isn't a worry as she beat Harry The Rogue over the trip in December and Half Nutz was also in that race and was well beaten on the inside.

There's a caveat here with her as she is tricky and has often proved difficult to load, plus I have put her up in the column before as an each-way bet in February and she didn't run too badly over 6f.

She was kept to sprinting last time finishing second over 5f, and I can see her travelling well in this with some quick ground up in distance and at the prices, she has beaten the top two in the betting before and has winning turf form on good to firm.

Hopefully no dramas please with the loading and Jack Cleary on board claims weight and knows her well.

Recommended Bet Back Hastily in the 16:53 at Leopardstown SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double in one click here SBK 38/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08