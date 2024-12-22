Horse Racing Tips: Just say yes to Ziggy's in Lingfield Sunday 22/1 double

Cunningham should improve from run off a break last time

Sire with fine Lingfield stats at 23% win and 47% placed

Alan Dudman's 1pt tip won yesterday and he plans a 22/1 23.00 Sunday double

I tipped and backed a Michael Herrington runner earlier this week with Yoshimi at 9/25.50 - and the market did not want to know him one bit as he drifted out to 16s, and while Herrington's Catch Cunningham was also friendless last night on the Sportsbook, hopefully it won't be out to silly prices.

Catch Cunningham was a tidy winner at Wolverhampton back in September and came from a long way back and wide draw in 11 to show a splendid turn of foot inside the closing stages to win.

That was a perfectly efficient run on the clock with a race finishing speed of 99.9% - near timing paradigm, although in three runs subsequently he hasn't managed to win again with a fourth, sixth and third.

His latest run at Wolverhampton was off a 57-day break and he was a little keen in the contest, and that should put the CC spot on for a better run on Sunday as he also drops down in class from a 0-85 to 0-78.

The big doubt is the switch to Lingfield and his first attempt at the track. Of course it could be too sharp for his run style if he gets too far behind, but on the Wolves win from September, I can see that famous Lingfield slingshot run off the turn and coming out wide a possible to his advantage.

Just watch him in the market, though.

Recommended Bet Back Catch Cunningham SBK 11/2

Everything looks in place for a big run from Ziggy's Condor and the booking of 7lb apprentice Warren Fentiman is not dissuading me either for a restricted riders card.

I was with the horse last time for the column at Newcastle over 6f, and while he earned the place part of the each-way bet, he wasn't quite good enough over 6f, but it was a perfectly respectable run in fourth and could be better suited to the 7f for Sunday.

The Newcastle contest looked a fair Class 3 too with the 92-rated Rohaan way back in the field and a front-running Alfa Whiteburd certainly having the advantage and the run of the race. I felt that Ziggy's Condor was always a little too wide away from the stands' side and Newcastle is a difficult track with trouble at the best of times.

This looks a drop in class from that north east run, and he can sneak into this 0-82 from 81 at the head of weights and he's still lightly-raced as a three-year-old and especially so on the All-Weather with just two starts.

Ziggy's Condor runs at Lingfield for the first time and there's a fair bit of substance from the sire stats to back up a good run, as sire Havana Grey has an excellent record here at 23% win and 47% placed.

He has a positive draw in stall two and I am still pinning my hopes on him being well treated from his second to Dragon Leader last year at York in a big sales' race.

Happy Christmas everyone!

Recommended Bet Back Ziggy's Condor SBK 5/2