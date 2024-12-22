Horse Racing Tips: Just say yes to Ziggy's in Lingfield Sunday 22/1 double
Alan Dudman previews the final day of racing before Christmas and picks out two tips on the Lingfield card for Sunday in his latest Sportsbook double...
-
Cunningham should improve from run off a break last time
-
Sire with fine Lingfield stats at 23% win and 47% placed
-
Alan Dudman's 1pt tip won yesterday and he plans a 22/123.00 Sunday double
Lingfield - 14:30: Back Catch Cunningham @ 11/26.50
I tipped and backed a Michael Herrington runner earlier this week with Yoshimi at 9/25.50 - and the market did not want to know him one bit as he drifted out to 16s, and while Herrington's Catch Cunningham was also friendless last night on the Sportsbook, hopefully it won't be out to silly prices.
Catch Cunningham was a tidy winner at Wolverhampton back in September and came from a long way back and wide draw in 11 to show a splendid turn of foot inside the closing stages to win.
That was a perfectly efficient run on the clock with a race finishing speed of 99.9% - near timing paradigm, although in three runs subsequently he hasn't managed to win again with a fourth, sixth and third.
His latest run at Wolverhampton was off a 57-day break and he was a little keen in the contest, and that should put the CC spot on for a better run on Sunday as he also drops down in class from a 0-85 to 0-78.
The big doubt is the switch to Lingfield and his first attempt at the track. Of course it could be too sharp for his run style if he gets too far behind, but on the Wolves win from September, I can see that famous Lingfield slingshot run off the turn and coming out wide a possible to his advantage.
Just watch him in the market, though.
Lingfield - 15:00: Back Ziggy's Condor @ 5/23.50
Everything looks in place for a big run from Ziggy's Condor and the booking of 7lb apprentice Warren Fentiman is not dissuading me either for a restricted riders card.
I was with the horse last time for the column at Newcastle over 6f, and while he earned the place part of the each-way bet, he wasn't quite good enough over 6f, but it was a perfectly respectable run in fourth and could be better suited to the 7f for Sunday.
The Newcastle contest looked a fair Class 3 too with the 92-rated Rohaan way back in the field and a front-running Alfa Whiteburd certainly having the advantage and the run of the race. I felt that Ziggy's Condor was always a little too wide away from the stands' side and Newcastle is a difficult track with trouble at the best of times.
This looks a drop in class from that north east run, and he can sneak into this 0-82 from 81 at the head of weights and he's still lightly-raced as a three-year-old and especially so on the All-Weather with just two starts.
Ziggy's Condor runs at Lingfield for the first time and there's a fair bit of substance from the sire stats to back up a good run, as sire Havana Grey has an excellent record here at 23% win and 47% placed.
He has a positive draw in stall two and I am still pinning my hopes on him being well treated from his second to Dragon Leader last year at York in a big sales' race.
Happy Christmas everyone!
Now read more tips and previews for Sunday's racing here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +33.52pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +178.47pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cheltenham faller to bounce back at Ludlow
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Dojin could be well ahead of her mark in Wednesday Southwell double