Horse Racing Tips: Heathcliff can convert hard luck today in Newcastle 17/1 double

Heathcliff has been all the rage on the Sportsbook for the 15:35 All-Weather Sprint Handicap at Newcastle, and it could be a case of like me, who put up Heathcliff in the column last time, looking for compensation.

James Fanshawe's sprinter had an absolute nightmare passage last time at Kempton over 7f, and it didn't take a genius to work out that he suffered a ton of ill-luck.

He was still travelling well on the inside but Mount Athos had the run of the race from the front and all hope was abandoned.

Heathcliff did miss the break too, which he cannot afford to do again here, nor meet trouble as these unlucky runs are mounting up as he met trouble and short of room behind Marshman back in January.

I want to give him one more chance and there could still be a big performance in him from his mark of 92, plus David Egan has taken over for something a bit different.

Recommended Bet Back Heathcliff in the 15:35 at Newcastle SBK 10/3

My old friend Heathen was on my radar initially in the All-Weather Championship Marathon Final at 16:42 as he is a horse who needs a break between races, but the 2m might just stretch him and he was pretty weak in the betting on the Sportsbook this morning.

Plage De Havre looks to have a better chance of staying judged on his run last time at Wolverhampton behind Wonder Legend (who he meets again here), but he was keen and held up and the track didn't play to his strengths.

He was a good winner at Newcastle on his previous start over 1m4f and there he really looked the part. With two furlongs to go he floated into contention and off a slow early pace produced an 11.66 seconds penultimate furlong and won by a big margin.

Plage De Havre is also trained at the hottest yard in town at the moment with Andrew Balding 12-48 at 25% at the moment and he's also 35% at Newcastle this season.

Recommended Bet Back Plage De Havre in the 16:42 at Newcastle SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double in one click here SBK 17/1

