Horse Racing Tips: Follow the Lady at Newmarket in Sunday 25/1 double

Ripon return can help Cosmos Raj keep winning thread

Turf debutante of interest for Newmarket finale

Alan Dudman has two tips for Sunday in a Sportsbook double that pays around 25/1 26.00

Not great field sizes at Ripon today but Cosmos Raj has got plenty going for him for the 15:10 1m2f Handicap, and this looks a good chance to add to his Ripon record.

He's a three-time winner at the track and arrives in good nick having overcome a slow pace to win at Hamilton last time and stay well up the old famous Scottish hill.

Cosmos Raj beat Starliner in that by just under a length, and Starliner boosted the form this week by winning, with the selection staying on very strongly over slightly shorter than today's trip for the Hamilton win and shouldn't have any issue whatsoever going slightly up in distance.

A 2lb rise is fair too and he's very versatile ground-wise with victories on soft, good to soft, good and good to firm.

His trainer suffered a couple of painful reverses in the week including a 4/111.36 shot that was turned over, but his horses are running consistently well and Cosmos Raj is a key player here back in Yorkshire.

Recommended Bet Back Cosmos Raj in the 15:10 at Ripon SBK 5/2

Lady Manzor has been a bit of a revelation on the All-Weather for Amanda Perrett and Jack Dace, and she's a big enough price at 13/27.50 here for her first run on turf.

Her turn of foot has been a potent weapon from the winter into the spring, winning twice at Lingfield and once in a last-to-first performance at Kempton.

All have been over 7f, and all have been on the All-Weather and this is her biggest test to date in terms of opposition, but she's got a great turn of foot and as an unexposed filly, is too tempting a price to let go.

She landed the All-Weather Vase at Lingfield recently, and quite a nice prize too over Easter and she still looks better than a 77-rated performer.

Her late burst should see her get the mile here as she ran the strongest final furlong at Kempton in March at 11.73, the best in the field, and Kempton does take a bit of getting. She did exactly the same at Lingfield last time - running even quicker at 11.20 in the final furlong and once again the best in the field to get up in dramatic fashion.

Indeed, Dace has struck up a brilliant relationship with her and I wouldn't expect her to be ridden in a forward fashion and he knows exactly what to do now with his claim. Famous last words.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Manzor in the 18:45 at Newmarket SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double in one click here SBK 25/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77