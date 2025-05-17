Horse Racing Tips: Expect some star quality at Thirsk in a Saturday 18/1 double

Up in class for Twomey stayer with yard in form at 36%

Handicap debutant the most interesting runner at Thirsk this afternoon

Alan Dudman has two tips for Saturday in a Sportsbook double at 18/1 19.00

Last year's Irish 2000 Guineas and St James' Palace winner Rosallion is a strong favourite to win today's Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury (14:35), and if you fancy the high class 4yo to finish in the first two today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61.

Rosallion has finished in the first two in six of his seven career starts (third in the other) and looks to have excellent claims today with his trainer reporting that he's expecting a big run. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Away from the Lockinge meeting at Newbury, Navan stage a fair card and one of the Listed races appeals over 1m5f with the once-raced Carmers.

He's bred to stay and the fact he wasn't seen as a juvenile and his first run came over 1m5f just eight days ago means he's unlikely to be breaking any speed records, and he did well to win at Ballinrobe considering the nature of the track.

Carmers faced Daddy Long Legs in that race, a horse rated 151 over hurdles, but Daddy Long Legs was well behind and Carmers, while he took some driving, was strongest down the straight and his stamina really did kick in late.

He looks all over a two-miler, and his trainer Paddy Twomey has wasted little time in getting him up in class, although he o doubt was tempted with the prize here as it doesn't look the deepest race.

Butterfly Wings for Aidan O'Brien heads the market, and while she gets 5lb from Carmers, she has raced over shorter and steps up from racing at 1m and 1m2f for all she was an easy winner of a Leopardstown Maiden last time.

Twomey is in great nick too - with five winners from his last 14 runners at 36%.

James Tate's Royal Dress ran a fine race in the Middleton at York this week considering her massive price, and considering the winner was in a different league, but she was racing for the first time this season and drifted massively in the betting at one stage, so I am hoping that angle with the returning Star Studied will help.

Star Studied has been off for 430 days but he looked a useful prospect last in February and March of 2024 when winning his first two starts on the All-Weather.

His win at Southwell was very impressive. He was nearly last going into the straight and was furthest away from the stands' side, which is never an ideal place to be, but his finish off a steady pace was electric and clocked a 10.99 penultimate furlong.

He followed up the win with another at Kempton under a penalty and achieved it with different tactics ridden more prominently, and he travelled ever so well. The commentator simply put it that day that he looked a nice horse.

For a handicap debut at Thirsk, he's been allotted 86 and for a 0-90, this race has a bit of a motley bunch who haven't got the same profile with three six-year-olds and an eleven-year-old.

