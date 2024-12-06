Horse Racing Tips: Back two rookie chasers for Exeter Friday double

Lowry's Bar can build on good return at Bangor

Impressive rookie chaser another on the card to look out for

Alan Dudman has a 9/2 5.50 double or Exeter on Friday

I am clearly a glutton for punishment and torture with Philip Hobbs' chasers as Imperial Saint ran no sort of race for the trainer last week but Lowry's Bar can fare a lot better and this rookie chaser has the market with him too as he has been well backed on the Sportsbook from 85/403.10 last night into 11/82.38.

This will be his second run over fences today and backers of this horse can count themselves a touch unlucky last time at Bangor when he looked all over the winner down the straight and hit 1.171/6 in-running only to be picked off and outstayed by Jagwar. That could well be progressive form as Jagwar is 2-2 over fences.

Lowry's Bar didn't do an awful lot wrong although he did seem somewhat distracted by the crossing before the last and ran around slightly and his jump at the final fence wasn't the most fluent.

The 2m3f trip today looks the perfect distance as Bangor was almost 2m5f, the furthest he's been, so he might not have seen it out as best he could.

Soft and testing conditions suit too and he'll be at home with the mud flying today and he's off a good mark compared to his hurdles rating from last term and he was most a most progressive novice hurdler.

Recommended Bet Back Lowry's Bar SBK 11/8

We're playing very much at the top of the market for Friday at Exeter and Billytherealbigred was a 14L winner for the column when tipped last time for his chase debut at Bangor and he's one to keep onside with after that most impressive round.

He blitzed a field from the front and travelled super strongly and we could be nowhere near the ceiling of this 4yo who has gone up a big chunk to 124, and that might not stop him.

The chaser relishes soft conditions and had two monumental wins over hurdles last term at Warwick and Market Rasen by 45L and 39L, and it should have been three as he fell heavily in the closing stages at Ayr when going really well.

His Bangor win has been well and truly franked as the second and third have both won since and the fourth in the race has subsequently finished runner-up.

His 124 mark is another rise, but he's he's so progressive at a variety of trips the drip back down in distance is a plus with the way he can travel as he has more than enough pace to mix it around 2m too.

While it is hardly rocket science picking out a 14L winner from last time, I think he's a really exciting horse over fences and love his attacking style.

Recommended Bet Back Billytherealbigred SBK 11/8