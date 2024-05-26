Horse Racing Tips: Back two Curragh Group 1 chances in Sunday's double
Alan Dudman has bets in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup and the Irish 1,000 Guineas in a big price multiple at the Curragh...
-
Can White Birch gain revenge on Auguste Rodin?
-
Weld could have a good filly in 1,000
-
Alan Dudman goes for a Group 1 double on Sunday
Curragh - 15:10: Back White Birch
White Birch is nominated in the Tattersalls Gold Cup to take on favourite Auguste Rodin, and there was a massive price differential when the market was posted on the Sportsbook on Friday.
Of course, Rodin is the one to beat, you don't need me to tell you that, and he holds White Birch well from their Derby encounter last term.
However, White Birch could be a better horse over 1m2f and he's displayed that already this term with good wins (both at the Curragh) in the Mooresbridge and Alleged Stakes.
It was quite testing in both of those runs, but he seems pretty versatile with underfoot conditions as it was fast at Epsom last year and also handled the fast ground at York in last year's Dante.
He is worth every inch of his 113 rating, and I feel he could have a chance meeting Auguste Rodin over what could be his best trip at 1m2f.
Curragh - 15:45: Back Azada
Azada (Ire)
- J: C. D. Hayes
- T: D. K. Weld, Ireland
- F:
Dermot Weld appears not to quite have the same firepower this year, but Azada could change all that and she's a big price for the Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Opera Singer's form is well established from last season, and the market won't miss her as she was priced up at 5/23.50 on the Sportsbook when the market initially went live, but as we saw at Newmarket in their 1,000, fillies can almost come from nowhere and take a big jump up from two to three, and that's what I am hoping for with Azada.
She was ultra-impressive in winning her Maiden at the back-end of last season in virtually unraceable ground at Leopardstown in October. And while she was slowly into her stride after poor start, she cruised around the field on the outside on the golden highway at that track (if there was one in the ground that day), and barely came out of second gear.
The field were well strung out too, not a surprise on heavy, but she didn't break sweat and while she will face much quicker conditions on Sunday, she looks a very fluent mover with a quick action, so I wouldn't worry too much on that front.
The daughter of Siyouni has plenty of Group 1 entries for the rest of the season, and when Weld believes he has a Stakes' filly, he doesn't often go wrong.
