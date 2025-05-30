Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock and Catterick fillies for glory in Friday 34/1 double
Alan Dudman's two tips come from Haydock and Catterick this evening and form part of a 34/135.00 Sportsbook double...
-
Guest filly up to 7f looks a big plus at Haydock
-
Handicapper has given Catterick filly a chance
-
Alan Dudman has two tips for Friday in a Sportsbook double that pays around 34/135.00
Haydock - 19:15: Back Sunlit Uplands @ 9/25.50
Sunlit Uplands (Ire)
- J: Callum Shepherd
- T: Rae Guest
- F: 21-2
A whole host of unexposed three-year-olds run in the 19:15 and Rae Guest's filly Sunlit Uplands sneaks into this 0-75 as the top weight, and she's certainly one of those in the field with more progress to come.
A good profile so far, she justified a short price to land a weak Chelmsford novice in December and subsequently acquitted herself really well under penalty in a stronger novice at Yarmouth against a few of the training powerhouses with a John Gosden winner at 33/134.00 in the shape of Pelean.
Pelean had the advantage of making all under a masterclass from Rab Havlin in full flow, but it was pretty obvious that Sunlit Uplands in second patently wasn't quick enough for the 6f as she was outpaced and ran on well, so tonight's step up to 7f for the first time looks a positive.
She has an opening handicap debut mark of 75 which looks fair, as her Chelmsford win wasn't a particularly strong piece of form and with the softer ground in store, more of a test will certainly help.
Catterick - 20:38: Back Glory Hyde @ 11/26.50
Glory Hyde (Ire)
- J: Joanna Mason
- T: Roger Fell
- F: 232-70384
Glory Hyde was a little weak in the betting on the Sportsbook this morning, but I am not deterred by the small drift for her chances in the closing 20:38 at Catterick.
She was 4/15.00 at first looks this morning, but in the space of 20 minutes had moved out to 11/26.50, but this race over 6f looks about as open as you can get.
Glory Hyde has raced five times this term without success and has been turned over as a beaten favourite twice at Ripon and Wetherby. The majority of her racing has been on good and good to firm, but she seems fairly adaptable with all types if you go back far enough.
She finished second on good to soft at the back-end of last term at Musselburgh and performed well on soft way back in 2023.
Her last win came off a mark of 66 and the handicapper is slowly reacting to her winless year so far and has come down from 69 to 64 and has a chance in a very open contest.
Now read more tips and previews ahead of Saturday here!
