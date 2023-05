No. 9 (11) Little Ted SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 55

The writing was on the wall for one of the selections yesterday as Ceanna started out at 11/2 and ended up at a BSP of 28. Quite the drift, and while I don't mind a drift, that was quite alarming.

Sunday's programme is fairly quiet but Ripon provides the better opportunities away from the classy card in Ireland and Little Ted's Ripon record gets him into the double today.

The 6yo is 2-7 here at 27% and he's down to an attractive mark of 55.

He ran well over 7f at Thirsk in very soft ground on his first start this season back in April, which was some effort considering he can often be seen over 1m2f.

Indeed his last four runs over CD on good ground shows a record of 1st, 2nd, 1st, 7th, and conditions are in his favour.

Back Little Ted in the 16:55 at Ripon 9/2

No. 4 (12) Highfield Viking SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

John Quinn had a very taking newcomer win yesterday with Love Wars, who absolutely flew home at Thirsk to win, and the yard have a good opportunity with Highfield Viking in the closing 6f Graeme Dand @theformanalyst Celebration Handicap (Class 6) (3yo 0-65), a race that remembers the life of Graeme Dand.

Highfield Viking has quite a striking pedigree as a half-brother to top level Highfield Princess, and he got off the mark on handicap debut last time at Doncaster.

It was his first run of the season, and first since being gelded, and while he has totally different ground conditions today as it was soft at Donny, he won in quite dour fashion to offer up hope that he could trade a little higher in the run in-play.

He was backed for his handicap debut last time into 9/2F, quite telling considering he was big prices for his first three starts last season.

He also hit a high of 50.049/1 in-running.

Up only 2lb with a good draw, he should go well.