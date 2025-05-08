Chester Day Two Tips: Follow a Fab Four in Lucky 15 that pays over 6,000/1

Four places on the Sportsbook with Dream Composer and Dream Harder

Back Wood Ditton winner to find the improvement in Dee Stakes

Alan Dudman offers four selections for the latest action from Chester on Thursday

Boardman let the side down yesterday to scupper any hope of landing an each-way double with the veteran deciding to play up for one of the first times in his career, and while that was one ill-luck take-out from yesterday, the positive one was that those drawn not one, two and three had some success.

Hammer The Hammer showed speed to win from gate 10 yesterday and Dream Composer is a natural front-runner who will have to show some sparkle early from stall eight.

He produced a super effort at Pontefract last time to finish second behind Fahrenheit Seven in a Class 2, as he was pestered for the lead throughout over the five furlongs in Yorkshire, which ultimately set the race up for a closer who had form over further - but Chester could be more suitable for his "up and at 'em" style.

Up 2lbs puts him to 99 but he he showed at Ponty he can match rivals at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Dream Composer E/W in the 13:30 at Chester SBK 12/1

Aidan O'Brien's dominance of the Dee Stakes with nine winners since 2012 means Mount Kilimanjaro was never going to be anything other than odds-on, and at 5/61.84 doesn't interest me in terms of the multiple.

High Stock takes on O'Brien's three-year-old with a different profile as Mount Kilimanjaro finished second in the Group 1 Criterium at Saint Cloud behind the talented Twain, so it's experience and inexperience.

However, the fav might need it softer, that's maybe clutching at straws, and in High Stock we have a Wood Ditton winner who should have no problem going up from 1m to 1m2f today and at 16/54.20 we have win only for the single and two places in terms of the multiple.

Recommended Bet Back High Stock in the 14:35 at Chester SBK 16/5

I backed a Richard Spencer horse last month in Giant and he ran deplorably, so hopefully the trainer's Sex On Fire can put up a better show today.

First-time headgear sparked a chunk of improvement in the horse last time - winning with the visor at Haydock.

That was first win on turf and also first trying 1m, as he had been racing over 7f, but he saw it out well at Haydock and did so when winning over the winter at Southwell.

He looks as though going left-handed will suit him too and while a bit keen, the tight turns on the Roodee with pace to run at from a good draw are all positives.

Recommended Bet Back Sex On Fire in the 15:40 at Chester SBK 6/1

The final leg of today's Lucky 15 and from 10s into 9s this morning was Dream Harder, who will find this easier than the Easter Classic last time at Newcastle. The craving of a bit of adventure failed miserably as he was well down the field, but he has been a fairly consistent sort in his time and also holds some Chester form.

He finished second from 86 over 1m2f last summer and wasn't beaten too far at the meeting here last term from 88 on pretty lively ground in fourth.

Dream Harder might need a bit more slack in terms of his mark, but he stays a little further (a win over 1m3f here) and has a goo draw on the inside, and at 9/110.00 might be able to get into the money here from the advantageous position.

Recommended Bet Back Dream Harder E/W in the 16:10 at Chester SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet You can back Alan's four Chester tips in an E/W Lucky 15 SBK 6114/1

