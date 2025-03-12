Cheltenham Wednesday Acca Tips: Be Aware to boost the each-way Lucky 15

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

No surprises with my first selection today for the Coral Cup and a horse I've been with for a while and put up in my antepost columns in Be Aware.

It's one-way traffic on the Sportsbook and from 9/25.50 last week he's now 7/24.50 so I doubt he'll go any shorter, but he runs for the best target trainer in the business in Dan Skelton and he's clearly been kept away from winter ground from his last run in December and arrives as a fresh horse.

He's off a good mark for the yard that has won this twice with Langer Dan and 137 is nowhere near his ceiling, and he's weighted to win a big pot judged on is Greatwood run behind Burdett Road earlier in the campaign.

Other positives factors are the step up in trip and he's had a feel of Cheltenham and acted well on the track in November.

It will take a brave one to oppose good old Galvin considering his fine record at Cheltenham, and while the price of Stumptown is less brave, he's the one who has younger legs in a field that contains a few veterans.

Stumptown may only be eight years of age and a fresh face in the context of this, but he's well versed in banks' races from Punchestown and fairly experienced, and with a mark of 157 he's struggle in the proper handicaps.

He has gone well on the regular Cheltenham course in the past, notably on good ground too, and had no problem with soft conditions with a course and distance win in January at the New Year's Day meeting and that came off the bat from an emphatic banks' win at Punchestown when front-running tactics were employed.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell was unlucky yesterday with three places and in Keith Donoghue, he's got the experience of at least knowing where to go in a race that will take about 20 minutes to finish.

Recommended Bet Back Be Aware and Stumptown in a double SBK 13/1





We're with Cromwell again and the King Of Prs has revenge on the cards to hopefully put right the wrong of his fall in the last in this 2024 Grand Annual.

Conditions were very testing 12 months ago, and the chaser ran poorly as he was far too keen and didn't jump with any fluency last year.

Since then he's been consistent this term with good efforts at Fairyhouse and Leopardstown and a fine win in the Dan and Joan Moore from a mark of 130 in January. While he was less than fluent at the first for that big win, his jumping on the whole stood up well with prominent tactics and Conor Stone-Walsh was on then and keeps the ride with his 3lb claim.

We have five places on the Sportsbook and he is drifting to a nice each-way price.





Willie Mullins could have the first three home if the betting is anything to go by for the Champion Bumper, but I there's an angle with the four places here with Dan Skelton's Fortune De Mer.

He was all style with how well he travelled winning a junior bumper at the track at the November meeting in a race where Harry Skelton probably had time to light a cigar.

Last time at Huntingdon was a non-event. A sharp track wouldn't have suited a son of the strapping progenitor, neither would the steady pace which resulted in Fortune De Mer pulling too hard.

A bigger field at a proper pace will suit his style I am sure and his profile might suggest good ground is the plus or at least drying ground as he doesn't look a slugger in the mud and his win at the track in November was on officially good.

Recommended Bet Back The King Of Prs and Fortune De Mer in an E/W double SBK 254/1

Recommended Bet Back all four in an E/W Lucky 15 SBK 3728/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41