Cheltenham Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's Three horses to follow from the Dublin Racing Festival

Unbeaten novice stamped his authority on the hurdling division

Overlooked juvenile could be one for a handicap

Classy filly is one to note for the Triumph Hurdle

The novice hurdling division arguably lacked a standout contender in Ireland before Kopek Des Bordes arrived at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Having previously won on both of his first two starts Kopek Des Bordes was on many a radar as a potential contender for the Cheltenham Festival coming into the Dublin Racing Festival.

His hurdling required improvement on his previous outing, but he had justified odds of 4/61.67 on that occasion to beat his stablemate Kawaboomga, who had since franked the form, and there appeared few horses ready to challenge him as a solid Grade One performer.

Whilst there were promising novices in the field, all had a blemish or two on their records already, whilst Kopek Des Bordes was unbeaten and completely unexposed. He put in an exceptional performance, despite having been keen early on, and beat the rest of the field with ease.

The five-year-old son of No Risk At All, who was purchased for €130,000, has the scope for plenty of further improvement. An imposing type, he clearly possesses plenty of raw talent and should be capable of showing further progression with further experience over obstacles.

In the current Supreme Novices' Hurdle market, he is the clear standout contender, and the others must all find more if they are to match up to his level.

Kopek Des Bordes has set the standard with minimum effort, and he could be the potential superstar from this current crop of novice hurdlers.

Recommended Bet Back Kopek Des Bordes for the 2025 Supreme Novices' Hurdle SBK 1/1

The Gordon Elliott-trained Wendrock is one juvenile to take out of the Dublin Racing Festival who may have been overlooked, having finished seventh of eight in the Grade One Juvenile Hurdle. His finishing position doesn't tell the full story, considering he was in contention before jumping the last, and made a bad mistake which ended any chance of making the frame.

Whilst it's highly unlikely he would have beaten the eventual winner, given Hello Neighbour was travelling better at the time, his previous form ahead of eventual runner-up Galileo Dame would suggest he may have been able to stay on to challenge for the places.

That performance alone would not warrant great consideration ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, but considering Galileo Dame is a classy filly with plenty of potential and he was able to beat her by two-lengths to win his maiden hurdle when last seen, although the filly did have excuses, Wendrock has shown he does possess plenty of ability and could be able to spring a surprise if he does turn up at Prestbury Park.

His previous outing when staying on in third behind Total Look at Navan is worthy of note, particularly considering the winner has since shown some eye-catching form and is towards the head of the market for the juvenile handicap hurdle at Cheltenham. Beyond Your Dreams, who was in second that day, has been performing consistently well and looks a promising type.

It's plausible that there's plenty of further improvement left to come from this Manduro gelding, who was purchased for 82,000gns last October. He's well bred, related to a number of black-type performers, and is one for the tracker having shown potential in three hurdling starts so far.

Should Wendrock receive a lenient mark by the handicapper, he would hold strong claims heading to the Festival given the form he has shown to date, and the potential for further progression he holds. He is one to note at the prices as a potentially overlooked contender.

Recommended Bet Back Wendrock to win the 2025 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle SBK 14/1

Appearing overlooked before competing on Saturday, Galileo Dame brought plenty of classy Flat form into the race, having finished second to both Hamish and Alpheratz, respectively, before beating the likes of Rubies Are Red and Flight Of Fancy to win her maiden, and achieving black-type when placing in Listed company.

A strong stayer over a mile-and-a-half in softer conditions, with a stamina-laden pedigree, there was plenty of evidence to suggest this daughter of Galileo Gold could be effective over the minimum trip when hurdling, and she made a promising debut over obstacles when beaten two-lengths by Wendrock at Leopardstown in December.

Entitled to improve plenty for the outing, which could be upgraded considering she was badly hampered by the eventual winner late on, it was a great starting point and the Joseph O'Brien-trained juvenile was able to take another step forward on Saturday when upped into Grade One company.

Despite being less than fluent at a few flights, Galileo Dame finished best of all having taken a keen hold at the rear of the field early on. She failed to settle instantly, but eventually travelled comfortably, shaping as though there should be further improvement to come. Approaching the last hurdle, the filly was stuck in a pocket but once she found daylight, she quickened well and was closing on eventual winner Hello Neighbour all the way to the line.

Considering that was only her second start over obstacles, it was a hugely impressive performance in a Grade One, and, although there will likely be plenty of talented home challengers at this year's Cheltenham Festival, Galileo Dame has emerged as one of the best of the Irish contingent, as she would be a fascinating contender should she line up in the Triumph Hurdle.