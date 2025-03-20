Heated Exchange: Answers to all the key Cheltenham questions in the ultimate showdown

Betfair's leading tipsters Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake answer all the key Cheltenham questions in our new feature, Heated Exchange!

Over the series the pair debate all the key topics ahead of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

The cream of tipping from both sides of the Irish Sea battle it out on a range of Festival questions to deliver the essential answers before the 2025 meeting.

Put into the hot seat, the expert judges debate everything from which Cheltenham favourites are backs or lays at this year's meeting to how many races the English will win at Prestbury Park in March.

In the all-new, bitesize show, our established racing punters do not hold back with their views. It's a must-watch and you can see the first instalments below...

Round 1 - Back or Lay Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

"He jumps like a wardrobe!"



In the first debate of the new concept Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake battle it out over whether the current 8/111.73 Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Kopek Des Bordes will win the 2025 curtain raiser.

Taking into account all factors, the tipster give their pros and cons for the horse and we are leaving it to you, the viewer, as to who settled the argument better.

Round 2 - The curious case of Champion Chase favourite Jonbon

"The road to the Queen Mother Champion Chase is paved with the blood and tears of favourite backers"



In our second debate Kevin Blake reveals why 8/111.73 Champion Chase favourite Jonbon has to be taken on, stating that the horse has been beaten a few times already at Cheltenham and that the record of odds-on favourites in the race has been dreadful in recent years.

But Daryl Carter fights back, and passionately defends Jonbon's ability, saying that he is the best horse in the race, the best jumper in the race, and questions who can beat him.

Round 3 - Will the British play a part at this year's Festival?

In our third debate on Heated Exchange it is a case of the Irish backing the British and the British backing the Irish when it comes to the 2025 Festival.

Daryl Carter is backing the UK to not have 10 or more winners at the four day meeting with Kevin Blake believing the handicaps could be the key to the UK landing more winners than last year.

Round 4 - Is Maughreen really as good as the hype?

In the fourth iteration of Heated Exchange the Willie Mullins trained Maughreen is up for discussion in the Mares Novices' Hurdle.

Both the lads put forward their cases to back or lay the mare who is currently the 3/14.00 second favourite for the day three opener.

Round 5 - Do superstitions have any outcome on results?

If I had been wearing the same tie for a few days and something got beat, I cut it up when I got home!



It is the turn of betfair's two Gold Cup winning ambassadors Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls to take to the hot seat and their first Heated Exchange question was all about superstitions ahead of racedays.

Both of the racing powerhouses agreed they have no outcome on what happens on the track, but that didn't stop Nicholls giving us a few of his that he has had over the years.

Round 6 - Should the David Power Jockeys' Cup be double points for the Cheltenham Festival?

Double points at Cheltenham for the David Power Jockeys' Cup?



Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls were back at it again on the latest Heated Exchange discussing whether the David Power Jockeys' Cup points should be doubled during the Cheltenham Festival.

Blackmore argues from an Irish perspective it should as it gives them a chance to catch up with the English riders who get to win points week in week out. However, Nicholls believes if they wanted to gain points they should be coming over more and it should not be upped to appease the Irish at the Festival.

Round 7 - Are horse racing fans more passionate than football fans?

Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls battled it out again on the latest heated Exchange, this time discussing which sport has the most passionate fans between horse racing and football.

Blackmore sided with racing giving her experiences of being greeted back into parade rings after some of her biggest winners, where Nicholls believes football is just on a totally different level.

Round 8 - Is the Aintree Grand National Festival too close to Cheltenham?

One week since Cheltenham and just two weeks to go to the Aintree Festival!

Is that too close?



Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter were put back into the hot seat to discuss is the Aintree Grand National meeting too close to the Cheltenham Festival.

With a week since the greatest four days of the National Hunt Season it is a little over two weeks until the Grand National and both tipsters put forward their case as to their opinion on the matter.

Would you move the Aintree meeting?