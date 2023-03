Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls gets off the mark with Stage Star in the Turners

13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase (3 places)

1. Stage Star - 15/2

2. Notlongtillmay - 40/1

3. Mighty Potter - 4/6F



BSP of Winner: 11.0

Ante-post high of Winner: 100.099/1

In-running Highlights: The winner, Stage Star, for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, hit a high of 36.035/1 in-running as it looked like the front-runner was about to fade, but he found more in the closing stages to see off outsider Notlongtillmay, who hit a low of 4.3100/30, and the favourite Mighty Potter, who traded at a low of 1.330/100 when travelling well down the back.

Good Time all round for connections of 219/1 Jonny

14:10 - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle (6 places)

1. Good Time Jonny - 9/1

2. Salvador Ziggy - 10/1

3. Mill Green - 22/1

4. Green Book - 40/1

5. Walking On Air - 9/1

6. An Tailliur - 10/1

BSP of Winner: 21.0

Ante-post high of Winner: 44.043/1

In-running Highlights: The winner Good Time Jonny, traded at a massive 220.0219/1 in-runnng as he looked to have a wall of horses ahead of him rounding the home turn. The third, Mill Green, hit a low of 1.51/2 when jumping the last a few lengths clear, but that one faded and was eventually caught for second by Salvador Ziggy, who hit a low of 4.57/2 in the run.

Blackmore rides Envoi Allen to stunning win

14:50 - Ryanair Chase (3 places)

1. Evoi Allen 13/2

2. Shishkin Evens F

3. Hitman 22/1

BSP of Winner: 8.36

Ante-post high of Winner: 140.00139/1

In-running Highlights: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rode Envoi Allen to a stunning victory to deny the heavily fancied favourite Shishkin who went off at 2.1211/10. Envoi Allen traded at 18.017/1 in-running before a superbly timed charge pushed the favourite into second place ahead of Paul Nicholls' Hitman in third.

Winner Sire Du Berlais hit 250.0 in-running

15:30 - Stayers' Hurdle (3 places)

1. Sire Du Berlais 33/1

2. Teahupoo 9/4F

3. Dashiel Drasher 40/1

BSP of Winner: 55.7

Ante-post high of Winner: 330.0329/1

In-running Highlights: Sire Du Berlais hit 250.00249/1 in-running before pulling off an unexpected victory in the feature race on day three. There had been support for him overnight, as reported in this morning's market movers,but it was still an upset as a Betfair Starting Price of 55.7 showed. The Gordon Elliott-trained 11-year-old came late to deny Dashiel Drasher - 1.654/6 in-running - and favourite Teahupoo. They were placed third and second respectively following a stewards' enquiry.

Seddon out to 54/1 before romping home

16:10 - Plate Handicap Chase (5 places)

1. Seddon 20/1

2. Fugitif 11/1

3. Shakem Up'arry 16/1

4. Gevrey 125/1

5. Haut En Couleurs 15/2

BSP of Winner: 24.023/1

Ante-post high of Winner: 29.028/1

In-running Highlights: Eventual winner Seddon hit 55.054/1 in running before taking the gold in the Plate Handicap ahead of Fugitif and Shakem Up'arry. Gevrey went off at 214.0 BSP before finishing fourth, ahead of Haut En Couleurs in fifth.

You Wear It Well out to 33/1 before stylish finish

16:50 - Mares Novices' Hurdle (4 places)

1. You Wear It Well 16/1

2. Magical Zoe 15/2

3. Halka Du Tabert 12/1

4. Luccia 6/4F

BSP of Winner: 18.3

Ante-post high of Winner: 100.099/1

In-running Highlights: You Wear It Well trade at 34.0 in-running before sealing an impressive victory in the Jack De Bromhead Mares Novice Hurdle. Henry De Bromhead's Magical Zoe finished second with Halka Du Tabert in third. Nicky Henderson's Luccia, the pre-race favourite who was unbeaten in her four runs before today, finished fourth.

Angels Dawn closes out Cheltenham Day 3

17:30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase (5 places)

1. Angels Dawn 10/1

2. Stumptown 7/2f

3. Mr Incredible 4/1

4. Dunboyne 8/1

5. Defi Bleu 40/1

BSP of Winner: 17.1

Ante-post high of Winner: 19.018/1

In-running Highlights: The final race on day three was won by Angels Dawn who hit a high of 21.020/1 in running. Stumptown pushed late on and looked to win it but finished second at a BSP of 6.25/1. Mr Incredible, who joined Stumptown at the top of the market before the off was third, ahead of Dunboyne and Defi Bleu.

