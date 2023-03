Jazzy Matty wins after hitting 200.0 199/1 in running

Honeysuckle backed at 290.0 289/1 antepost

Constution Hill only drifted to 1.45 4/9

Marine fights off Vega in Irish clean sweep

13:30 - Supreme Novices Hurdle (4 places paid)

1. Marine Nationale - 9/2

2. Facile Vega - 9/4F

3. Diverge - 25/1

4. Inthepocket - 9/1

BSP of Winner: 6.2

Ante-post high of Winner: 40.039/1

In-Running Highlights: The winner, Marine Nationale, hit a hgh of 8.88/1 in-running as he chased Facile Vega into the straight. The runner-up, Facile Vega, who kicked clear rounding the final bend before being collared after the last, hit a low of 1.222/9 in-running.

Fab performance from El as he beats market rival Jonbon

14:10 - Arkle Chase (3 places paid)

1. El Fabiolo - 11/10F

2. Jonbon - 2/1

3. Saint Roi - 11/1

BSP of Winner: 2.18

Ante-post high of Winner: 18.5

In-Running Highlights: The winner, El Fabiolo, didn't trade higher than 2.767/4 as he stalked the leaders. Jonbon, second, traded at a low of 2.77/4 and Dysart Dynamo traded at a low of 3.7511/4 before a tired fall at the last.

Corach Rambler delivers late to seal successive Ultima win

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase (7 places paid)

1. Corach Rambler 6/1F

2. Fastorslow 7/1

3. Monbeg Genius 6/1

4. The Goffer 7/1

5. Oscar Elite 8/1

6. Tea Clipper 33/1

7. Karl Philippe 66/1

BSP of Winner: 8.11

Ante-post high of Winner: 17.5

In-Running Highlights: Corach Rambler touched 14.013/1 en route to winning the Ultima Handicap for the second year in a row. He was pushed all the way in a thrilling contest by Fastorslow who traded at a low of 1.645/8 in-running and Monbeg Genius shortned to 4.1.

Constitution Hill wins at a canter

15:30 - Champion Hurdle (2 places paid)

1. Constitution Hill 4/11F

2. State Man 7/2

BSP of Winner: 1.39

Ante-post high of Winner: 4.216/5

In-Running Highlights: As expected, the shortest priced favourite of the Festival, Constitution Hill, won the day one feature race comfortably. Drifting to just 1.454/9 in-running, Nicky Henderson's six-year-old made winning looking easy as he pulled clear of State Man who was matched at 5.14/1 during the race.

Blackmore and Honeysuckle save best for last

16:10 - Mares Hurdle (3 places paid)

1. Honeysuckle 9/4F

2. Love Envoi 11/1

3. Queens Brook 16/1

BSP of Winner: 3.4

Ante-post high of Winner: 290.0289/1

In-Running Highlights: Emotions were running high as Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore rode Honeysuckle to victory in what is said to be the horse's final race. Honeysuckle touched 9.08/1 and chased Love Envoi - 1.528/15 in-running - as they went to the last, overtaking her with a final push to claim a famous victory.

Jazzy Matty prevails in close finish

16:50 - Boodles Handicap Hurdle (6 places paid)

1. Jazzy Matty 18/1

2. Byker 6/1

3. Risk Belle 10/1

4. Sundial 18/1

5. Mr Freedom 40/1

6. Metamorpheus 22/1

BSP of Winner: 23.6

Ante-post high of Winner: 80.079/1

In-Running Highlights: Gordon Elliott's Jazzy Matty traded at 200.00199/1 in-running before prevailing in a tight race to the line. Runner-up Byker was backed at 2.26/5, while third-placed Risk Belle shortened to 1.654/6, in the closest finish of the day. Antepost favourite Tekao finished ninth in a field of 21.

Gailard Du Mesnil triumphs in the final

17:30 - National Hunt Chase (3 places paid)

1. Gailard Du Mesnil

2. Chemical Energy

3. Mister Coffey

BSP of Winner: 2.03

Ante-post high of Winner: 22.021/1

In-Running Highlights: Willie Mullins' Gaillard Du Mesnil traded at a high of 12.011/1 in running as it trailed Mahler Mission with two fences to jump, with the latter falling at the second last. Chemical Energy became the new front-runner with a two length lead after the final jump but the Mullins & Mullins combo prevailed with ease. Chemical energy traded as low as 1.271/4 with Mister Coffey (low of 8.07/1 and Tenzing in fourth.

