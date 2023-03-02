</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-antepost-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-franco-to-spoil-elliott-cross-country-party-010323-1066.html">Cheltenham Festival Antepost Tips: Franco to spoil Elliott Cross Country party</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-tips-longshots-an-old-festival-friend-can-hit-the-frame-at-661-270223-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Longshots: An old Festival friend can hit the frame at 66/1 </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-tips-best-bets-man-city-could-lose-further-ground-010323-722.html">Premier League ACCA: Back City to stumble in this 43/1 quadruple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-entertaining-and-feisty-affair-at-the-sol-020323-904.html">Saturday Championship Tips: Entertaining and feisty affair at the SOL</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/real-madrid-v-barcelona-tips-nachos-always-tasty-in-clasico-020323-840.html">Real Madrid v Barcelona Tips: Nacho's always tasty in Clasico</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-winning-pointer-on-handicap-debut-at-ludlow-020323-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Time for Rhys Williams' 18/1 Ludlow NAP</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-have-an-ace-up-your-sleve-at-newcastle-020323-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Have an Ace up your sleeve at Newcastle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-appleby-newcomer-and-tate-filly-to-land-thursday-7-2-double-020323-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Appleby newcomer and Tate filly to land Thursday 7/2 double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-second-odi-tips-hosts-bang-up-for-close-contest-020323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Second ODI Tips: Hosts bang up for close contest</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-quetta-gladiators-psl-tips-guptill-vulnerable-to-home-attack-010323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Guptill vulnerable to home attack</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/peshawar-zalmi-v-karachi-kings-psl-tips-kings-underrated-against-wayward-zalmi-280223-194.html">Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Kings underrated against wayward Zalmi</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-acapulco-dubai-santiago-stars-in-action-as-prep-for-march-masters-intensifies-270223-778.html">ATP Acapulco, Dubai & Santiago Tips: Stars in action as prep for March Masters intensifies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-marseille-doha-rio-back-rublev-to-tired-medvedev-210223-778.html">ATP Marseille, Doha & Rio Tips: Back Rublev to push tired Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-long-odds-golf-tips-chappell-can-contend-again-010323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Chappell can contend again at 119/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-280223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-first-round-leader-tips-carry-on-kirk-280223-719.html">Arnold Palmer Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Carry on Kirk</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-hurdlers-ground-level-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Cheltenham Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/peter-webb/">Peter Webb</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-02">02 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange", "name": "Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange", "description": "The 2023 Cheltenham Festival begins on 14 March so Bet Angel's Peter Webb explains how to profit on all 28 races from the Supreme to the Martin Pipe using th...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-02T12:27:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-02T13:30:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The 2023 Cheltenham Festival begins on 14 March so Bet Angel's Peter Webb explains how to profit on all 28 races from the Supreme to the Martin Pipe using the Betfair Exchange... Peter's guide to a profitable Cheltenham Festival Why the Betfair Exchange is perfect for the Festival Cheltenham is great for trading How would you like to profit from all 28 races at Cheltenham this year? Despite the astronomical odds, it is possible. The trick to doing it is unique to a betting exchange. It's not only about great prices There are some significant benefits to using a betting exchange during a big race meeting. You will get cracking odds, improving your chance of winning in the long term. But you can also do some very clever things, such as asking for odds that are not available, or create bets that will profit if any of several horses win. The most innovative way to profit on a betting exchange is to do some Betfair trading. Trading odds in instead of betting on them I'll always remember the wonder of discovering horse racing and the confusion at how nobody seemed to know what the correct odds should be to win a race. Because of this, one of the unique aspects of betting on horse racing is that the odds move around a lot before the race starts. By backing and laying at different odds during this period, we can profit from the difference between the two odds. Even better than that, we can 'hedge' our profit to win regardless of who goes on to win the race. But, of course, the big question is, what will cause the odds to move in one direction or another? Always watch the weather forecast Most horses perform better in certain conditions so the race going (the ground) changes due to, for example, forecast heavy rain. That will affect the chances of a horse winning and, therefore, its odds. Keeping an eye on the weather is critical to spotting a reasonable adjustment in odds. Watch out for misbehaviour in preliminaries The preliminaries are the stage where horses are prepared for the race. They are saddled and paraded before the Jockey mounts the horse and takes them to the start. If the horse misbehaves during this period, its price will drift as people are less willing to back the horse. This re-rating of odds is more prominent the shorter the price of the horses. Results create Mullins momentum Another dominant factor that plays a part in the price of a market is the results from prior races on the day. This effect can be powerful during big meetings where large crowds can move the odds on course. This effect is weak at the start of the day, as no results are known, but it will get stronger with each race. Typically when a trainer, jockey, or preferably both win a series of races, the betting market will get into a bit of a fever and punters start piling in on the next race. On Friday in 2022, this was the dominant characteristic, and each of the top Willie Mullins runners were backed heavily as the day progressed. Identifying runners later in the day and backing them early can be an excellent trade. Cheltenham is great for trading One of the reasons that Cheltenham is a great place to deploy a Betfair trading strategy is the sheer size of the markets. Over the last 10 years, matched betting turnover in the outright win market has been between £75-100m. It creates the right balance of volume, liquidity and price movement that is ideal for trading. How I won on all 28 races at Cheltenham As I have detailed, several strategies will allow you to profit. It's possible to pick up on any of these characteristics, wait for the moment and profit by trading it. Once you have mastered that strategy, you can move on to the next. As I have been trading for a long time, it's my second nature to pick up on the right strategy for each market quickly. Trading at this level is a skill but you can do many simple things to profit from the movement in odds on horse racing. Combining those things has allowed me to profit consistently. The year I managed to win on all 28 was 2020, which begs the question - what has happened since? In 2021, I won 27 races and last year, 26. I don't like that downward trend. But I'll be back this year doing roughly the same thing as in previous years and dreaming of another clean sweep! With your new knowledge, I hope you can join me at Cheltenham this year as well. In the meantime, if you are interested in a detailed discussion of last year's Willie Mullins backing on Gold Cup day, you can watch this video.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.jpg", "height": 410, "width": 728 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Peter Webb" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Horse racing at Cheltenham"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Peter profited on every race at Cheltenham 2020</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234","entry_title":"Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Festival%202023%3A%20How%20to%20profit%20on%20all%2028%20races%20using%20the%20Betfair%20Exchange&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html&text=Cheltenham%20Festival%202023%3A%20How%20to%20profit%20on%20all%2028%20races%20using%20the%20Betfair%20Exchange" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The 2023 Cheltenham Festival begins on 14 March so Bet Angel's Peter Webb explains how to profit on all 28 races from the Supreme to the Martin Pipe using the Betfair Exchange...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Peter's guide to a profitable Cheltenham Festival</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Why the Betfair Exchange is perfect for the Festival</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Cheltenham is great for trading</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>How would you like to <strong>profit from all 28 races at Cheltenham</strong> this year? Despite the astronomical odds, it is possible.</p><p>The trick to doing it is unique to a betting exchange.</p><h2>It's not only about great prices</h2><p></p><p>There are some significant benefits to using a betting exchange during a big race meeting.</p><p>You will get <strong>cracking odds</strong>, improving your chance of winning in the long term. But you can also do some very clever things, such as asking for odds that are not available, or create bets that will profit if any of several horses win.</p><p>The most innovative way to profit on a betting exchange is to do some Betfair trading.</p><h2>Trading odds in instead of betting on them</h2><p></p><p>I'll always remember the wonder of discovering horse racing and the confusion at how nobody seemed to know what the correct odds should be to win a race.</p><p>Because of this, one of the unique aspects of betting on horse racing is that <strong>the odds move around a lot before the race starts</strong>.</p><p>By backing and laying at different odds during this period, we can profit from the difference between the two odds.</p><p>Even better than that, we can 'hedge' our profit to win regardless of who goes on to win the race.</p><p>But, of course, the big question is, what will cause the odds to move in one direction or another?</p><h2><strong>Always watch the weather forecast</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Most horses perform better in certain conditions so the race going (the ground) changes due to, for example, forecast heavy rain.</p><p>That will affect the chances of a horse winning and, therefore, its odds. Keeping an eye on the weather is critical to spotting a reasonable adjustment in odds.</p><h2>Watch out for misbehaviour in preliminaries</h2><p></p><p>The preliminaries are the stage where horses are prepared for the race. They are saddled and paraded before the Jockey mounts the horse and takes them to the start.</p><p><strong>If the horse misbehaves</strong> during this period, its price will drift as people are less willing to back the horse.</p><p>This re-rating of odds is more prominent the shorter the price of the horses.</p><h2>Results create Mullins momentum</h2><p></p><p>Another dominant factor that plays a part in the price of a market is the <strong>results from prior races on the day</strong>. This effect can be powerful during big meetings where large crowds can move the odds on course.</p><p>This effect is weak at the start of the day, as no results are known, but it will get stronger with each race.</p><blockquote> <p>Typically when a trainer, jockey, or preferably both win a series of races, the betting market will get into a bit of a fever and punters start piling in on the next race.</p> </blockquote><p>On Friday in 2022, this was the dominant characteristic, and each of the top <strong>Willie Mullins</strong> runners were backed heavily as the day progressed.</p><p><img alt="Willie Mullins - backing - Concertista.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Willie%20Mullins%20-%20backing%20%20-%20Concertista.600x447.png" width="1032" height="768" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Identifying runners later in the day and <strong>backing them early</strong> can be an excellent trade.</p><h2>Cheltenham is great for trading</h2><p></p><p>One of the reasons that Cheltenham is a great place to deploy a Betfair <strong>trading strategy</strong> is the sheer size of the markets.</p><p>Over the last 10 years, matched betting turnover in the outright win market has been between <strong>£75-100m</strong>. It creates the right balance of volume, liquidity and price movement that is ideal for trading.</p><h2>How I won on all 28 races at Cheltenham</h2><p></p><p>As I have detailed, several strategies will allow you to profit.</p><p>It's possible to pick up on any of these characteristics, wait for the moment and profit by trading it. Once you have mastered that strategy, you can move on to the next.</p><p>As I have been trading for a long time, it's my second nature to pick up on the right strategy for each market quickly. Trading at this level is a skill but you can do many simple things to profit from the movement in odds on horse racing. Combining those things has allowed me to <strong>profit consistently</strong>.</p><p><strong>The year I managed to win on all 28 was 2020</strong>, which begs the question - what has happened since?</p><blockquote> <p>In 2021, I won 27 races and last year, 26. I don't like that downward trend. But I'll be back this year doing roughly the same thing as in previous years and dreaming of another clean sweep!</p> </blockquote><p>With your new knowledge, I hope you can join me at Cheltenham this year as well.</p><p>In the meantime, if you are interested in a detailed discussion of last year's Willie Mullins backing on Gold Cup day, you can <a href="https://youtu.be/KcFI6cltpiw">watch this video</a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.196359564" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Cheltenham 17th Mar (Gold Cup)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 17 March, 3.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Galopin Des Champs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Galopin Des Champs" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26612229">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Galopin Des Champs" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="3.15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26612229">3.15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bravemansgame</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bravemansgame" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="7.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27009334">7.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bravemansgame" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27009334">8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>A Plus Tard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="A Plus Tard" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17573690">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="A Plus Tard" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="11" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17573690">11</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noble Yeats</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noble Yeats" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="11.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37808684">11.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Noble Yeats" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="12.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37808684">12.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stattler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stattler" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27527503">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stattler" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="14.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27527503">14.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Conflated</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Conflated" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17913706">14.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Conflated" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17913706">15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Protektorat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Protektorat" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="15.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20610401">15.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Protektorat" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="16.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20610401">16.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ahoy Senor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ahoy Senor" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38235040">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ahoy Senor" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38235040">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hewick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hewick" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24220076">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hewick" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24220076">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Minella Indo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Minella Indo" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18416841">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Minella Indo" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18416841">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shishkin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shishkin" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22972749">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shishkin" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22972749">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Capodanno</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Capodanno" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25777913">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Capodanno" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25777913">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sounds Russian</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sounds Russian" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39352350">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sounds Russian" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39352350">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Royale Pagaille</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Royale Pagaille" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16902360">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Royale Pagaille" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16902360">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Real Whacker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Real Whacker" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41038515">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Real Whacker" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41038515">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>GA Law</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="GA Law" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27451674">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="GA Law" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27451674">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Galvin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Galvin" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19629450">300</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Envoi Allen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Envoi Allen" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17700653">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Envoi Allen" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17700653">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Franco De Port</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Franco De Port" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23220525">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Franco De Port" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23220525">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eldorado Allen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eldorado Allen" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17573700">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eldorado Allen" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17573700">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fury Road</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fury Road" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10640751">300</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Angels Breath</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Angels Breath" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22038578">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Coole Cody</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Coole Cody" data-market_id="1.196359564" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12094950">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html%23gobet-1.196359564">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html%23gobet-1.196359564">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234","entry_title":"Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Festival%202023%3A%20How%20to%20profit%20on%20all%2028%20races%20using%20the%20Betfair%20Exchange&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html&text=Cheltenham%20Festival%202023%3A%20How%20to%20profit%20on%20all%2028%20races%20using%20the%20Betfair%20Exchange" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-antepost-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-franco-to-spoil-elliott-cross-country-party-010323-1066.html">Cheltenham Festival Antepost Tips: Franco to spoil Elliott Cross Country party</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/dfe8905ef660239308983f7f500c289c1912234d.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/dfe8905ef660239308983f7f500c289c1912234d.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-tips-longshots-an-old-festival-friend-can-hit-the-frame-at-661-270223-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Longshots: An old Festival friend can hit the frame at 66/1 </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-betting-guide-betfair-blog-guide-to-everything-you-should-know-250223-200.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/A Plus Tard Gold Cup win 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/A%20Plus%20Tard%20Gold%20Cup%20win%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">More Cheltenham Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class="active "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1677761009" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5414737;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
Place a Bet on Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival 2022 Offer
Cheltenham Festival Betting Odds
Gold Cup Betting Odds
Champion Hurdle Betting Odds
Champion Chase Betting Odds
Champion Bumper Betting Odds
Most read stories
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Time for Rhys Williams' 18/1 Ludlow NAP
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd Quadruple: Reds 80/1 to win four trophies after FA Cup comeback
Cricket Betting Tips
Bangladesh v England Second ODI Tips: Hosts bang up for close contest
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Appleby newcomer and Tate filly to land Thursday 7/2 double
Football Betting Tips
Hull v West Brom: Defences on top in Humberside
Lay betting calculator
Odds Converter
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Horse Racing Education
Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing
Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading
How to bet in-running on Horse Racing
How to spot a 'steamer' in a race
What is each-way betting?
The basics of Horse Racing betting
Timeform Knowledge
Ante-Post Betting Advice
Pool Betting & Placepot Advice
Each Way & Place Betting Advice
Staking and the Kelly Criterion
Horse Racing Probability Advice
How to read a Horse race
How to use Timeform Ratings
How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Horse Racing
Cheltenham Tips
Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf