Cheltenham Best Bets: Tips for every race on day three of the Festival

Racing at Cheltenham
Timeform take you through the card on day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Timeform take you through the day three card at the Cheltenham Festival with a bet for every race

"He is still an imperious force in the staying hurdle division..."

Timeform on Paisley Park

Envoi Allen looks unstoppable in the Marsh

Envoi Allen - 13:20 Cheltenham

Envoi Allen has proved himself one of the most progressive chasers this season, landing a beginners chase at Down Royal, the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and the Killiney Novice Chase at Punchestown since his switch to fences, winning with plenty in hand on each occasion. He is a top-class prospect who looks very hard to beat on his first outing for Henry de Bromhead.

Britain can end recent Irish dominance in the Pertemps

Imperial Alcazar - 13:55 Cheltenham

Imperial Alcazar quickly made up into a good hurdles prospect last season, finishing second in a Cheltenham listed race before doubling his tally over obstacles at Leicester, and he picked up the progressive thread with a victory on his second outing of this campaign at Warwick in January. Stripping much fitter for his seasonal reappearance, Imperial Alcazar looked well ahead of his mark at Warwick, winning with plenty in hand, and an 8 lb rise for that success still leaves him looking nicely weighted.

Mullins can enhance his Ryanair record

Allaho - 14:30 Cheltenham

Willie Mullins boasts an incredibly strong hand in this year's Ryanair Chase, saddling four of the 14 runners, including last year's winner Min, but it is another of his charges that catches the eye this year, with Allaho looking a major player.

Allaho has a good record at the Cheltenham Festival, placing in the Albert Bartlett and the RSA Chase on his last two visits, and he got right back on track when landing the odds in a Grade 2 at Thurles in January, setting a strong tempo that was too much for most of his rivals and still having plenty left in the tank to see off runner-up Elimay. He will probably need to improve again to win here, but that is not beyond the realms of possibility, and he looks just about the pick.

Paisley can regain his crown

Paisley Park - 15:05 Cheltenham

Paisley Park, a winner of this race in 2019, saw his seven-race winning streak come to an end when down the field in last year's renewal, but he has bounced back to his best this season, and possibly even arrives at this year's Festival in the best form of his career.

A length-and-a-half defeat to Thyme Hill in the Long Distance Hurdle on his return was nothing to be ashamed of, particularly as he turned the tables on that rival in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December, his trademark strong finish kicking in after the last as he found plenty to lead late on. He is still an imperious force in the staying hurdle division and it will take a mighty performance to stop him regaining his crown.

Former Festival winner to step up to the Plate

Farclas - 15:40 Cheltenham

The 2018 Triumph Hurdle winner Farclas took very well to chasing last term, unbeaten in all three of his starts over fences, and he has taken to big-field handicap chases really well this season, particularly for a relative youngster.
Farclas ran well to finish fifth at Punchestown and third at Leopardstown on his first two outings of the campaign, and he improved again when finishing fourth in a red-hot handicap back at Leopardstown in February, every chance approaching the last but just no extra in the final 50 yards. He looked on a good mark on that occasion and a big effort is surely on the cards.

Roseys Hollow to end Mullins dominance

Roseys Hollow - 16:15 Cheltenham

It took Roseys Hollow three attempts to get off the mark over hurdles, but she produced a good effort to do so at Fairyhouse in January, and that form received a serious boost when the runner-up went very close to winning the valuable mares handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival subsequently. Roseys Hollow did her own bit to frank the form as well when following up in the Solerina at the same venue the following month, taking the step up in grade in her stride as she got the better of Royal Kahala. That performance is backed up by a sound timefigure, and she must come in for serious consideration in this renewal of the Dawn Run.

Ida can claim the lucky last

Mount Ida - 16:50 Cheltenham

Mount Ida, who was successful in both bumpers and hurdles, proved strong at the finish when opening her account over fences at the second attempt in a Grade 3 mares' chase at Cork in December, staying on well to see off a subsequent winner. She came up short against Colreevy in a Grade 2 at Thurles last time, but in truth she never really stood a chance against that one, the progressive mare standing out even under a Grade 1 penalty. Mount Ida still shaped as if in good form however, and with this switch to handicaps, as well as the step up in trip, viewed as a positive move, she could well prove up to the task.

Smart Stats

ALLAHO - 14:30 Cheltenham
3 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
26% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
22% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in spring

