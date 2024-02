Absolute Steel wins at Exeter at 200/1 201.00

Winner returned a Betfair Starting Price of 814.0

5yo also matched at 1000.0 In-Play

Absolute Steel has sprung a huge shock at Exeter today by winning the 14:35 race at a starting price of 200/1201.00, one of the biggest-price winners ever recorded on a British racecourse.

However, those who backed the 5yo to win the TrustATrader Apply Today British Studs EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle on the Betfair Exchange had even more reason to celebrate when the Betfair Starting Price returned at a staggering 814.0!

'No hoper' matched at 1000.0 In-Play

Trained by Tom Lacey and ridden by Stan Shephard, the bay gelding - who was beaten a total of 99 lengths on his previous start - made virtually all the running, and wandered around approaching each flight.

Some In-Play punters clearly thought that the rank outsider would get tired and fade, and the ceiling price of 1000.0 was offered on the Betfair Exchange, with £453 being matched at that price.

8️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ - 1️⃣ @Betfair SP



2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - 1️⃣ Industry SP



Absolute steel causes a major upset at Exeter for @tflacey and @ValueRacingClub!



£453 was matched at the maximum 1000 on @BetfairExchange ✅



But to his credit Absolute Steel lived up to his name and proved impossible to pass, fending off the red hot 4/91.44 favourite Lowry's Bar to win going away at the line.

You have to go back all the way to 1990 to find a bigger-price winner in England when Equinoctial won at Kelso at an industry starting price of 250/1251.00, long before the days of a Betfair Starting Price.

However, in 2020 He Knows No Fear became the biggest price winner of a race in Britain & Ireland when winning at Leopardstown at an industry starting price of 300/1301.00.

