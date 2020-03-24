To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: OSU Kickoff to score

Will Rogers Downs OSU Kickoff
Today's best bet OSU Kickoff runs at Will Rogers Downs
Nick Shiambouros returns with two more selections from the spring meeting at Will Rogers Downs...

"He has four solid published works, and has been well prepared for his seasonal reappearance"

Back OSU Kickoff at BSP Race 2 in the 18:45 at Will Rogers Downs

Kickoff primed for victory

Race 2 18:45 Will Rogers Downs - OSU Kickoff

OSU Kickoff should make his presence felt in this State bred maiden.

This gelding ran well on debut when finishing second in a non-restricted Maiden Special Weight last April. This means the race was open to all horses bred in any State.

These races are obviously more competitive than State bred. He was sent off as the favourite in a field of nine, but was no match for the easy winner. He has four solid published works, and has been well prepared for his seasonal reappearance. Anything near his morning line of 5/2 will do.

Yesterday, the track was muddy and there was an obvious track bias. The inside rail was much slower and horses that came up the rail struggled. When tracks have moisture in them, the bias is much more pronounced. Due to the configuration of the track water drains to the rail and is often much slower than the outside of the track. This is also known as a dead rail.

Come on Eileen

Race 8 21:45 Will Rogers Downs - Settle Down Eileen

Settle Down Eileen can give high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro another winner.

This mare comes in from Turf Paradise and makes her debut for Diodoro. She won three races at the Arizona track and at a slightly higher level. As previously stated this trainer places his horses aggressively where they can be competitive. She has won three times at the six furlong distance, and there is enough speed in the race to suit her late running style.

The very capable Ty Kennedy has the riding assignment. She should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Back OSU Kickoff at BSP Race 2 in the 18:45 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Settle Down Eileen at BSP Race 8 in the 21:15 at Will Rogers Downs

WillRD (US) 24th Mar (R2 6f Mdn)

Tuesday 24 March, 6.45pm

WillRD (US) 24th Mar (R8 6f Claim)

Tuesday 24 March, 9.45pm

Nick Shiambouros,

