US Racing Bets of the Day: Vekoma for Carter glory

Vekoma Belmont Park
Today's best bet Vekoma runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Idle Time won at 7.01 BSP at Belmont Park. Nick returns to Belmont with two more selections...

"He made his four-year-old debut in a Stakes race at Gulfstream in March over today’s distance and did not disappoint"

Back Vekoma Race 9 at BSP in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Take the Bad Boy

Race 4 19:55 Belmont Park - Michael's Bad Boy

Michael's Bad Boy should go close in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener Turf course.

This Noble Mission colt finished fifth in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf at Aqueduct last November. He met a little interference on the home turn, and was fanned wide which cost him valuable ground. Michelle Nevin is an astute conditioner, and has decided to drop him to the $40k level for his seasonal reappearance. I think this is a shrewd move, and should be rewarded with a big effort. Nevin has a 17% strike rate when dropping runners to maiden claiming for the first time. I recommend backing him at BSP, but should trade around [4.0] on the exchange.

Vekoma the one

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Vekoma

Vekoma is my idea of the winner of this historic Grade 1.

The Carter Handicap is a Grade 1 run over seven furlongs for three-year-olds and up run over the main track.

Vekoma won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keenland last spring, and was one of the fancied runners for the Kentucky Derby. He failed to get home in the Derby, and finished well beaten. Trainer George Weaver felt he was exhausted after the Derby, and gave him an extended break. He made his four-year-old debut in a Stakes race at Gulfstream in March over today's distance and did not disappoint. He pulled clear under light urging inside the final furlong, and won going away. His recent work tab is impressive and should be ready to do himself justice. I think he will be a tough nut to crack, and should be backed at around [5.0] but BSP is recommended.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +48:63

This week so far....

Staked: 10.0
Returned: 12.08


Recommended bets

Back Michael’s Bad Boy Race 4 at BSP in the 19:55 at Belmont Park
Back Vekoma Race 9 at BSP in the 22:36 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Belmont (US) 6th Jun (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Saturday 6 June, 7.55pm

Nick Shiambouros,

