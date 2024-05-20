Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Roanna Grout to rout rivals

Central Park - 16.28 - Back Blue Teddybear (Trap 3)

BLUE TEDDYBEAR (Trap 3, 16.28) was winless in 4 starts at Crayford, the 380m trip appearing to stretch his stamina. However, he won't be long in winning over two bends at Central Park, his latest runners-up effort from an unpromising position early particularly encouraging. Posting his best effort on the clock on that occasion, he remains capable of better following just six career starts to date and with a better break this afternoon is fancied to prove the point.

Yarmouth - 19.22 - Back Laugh Alot (Trap 4)

We head to Yarmouth for our second selection where LAUGH ALOT (Trap 4) looks worthy of support when she lines up in A3 company at 19.22. Successful over two bends on her latest competitive outing, a subsequent 28.20 C&D trial highlights her well-being and the early-paced daughter of Pestana is fancied to make a bold front-running bid once more.

Nottingham - 20.01 - Back Roanna Grout (Trap 4)

Inconsistency at the traps has proved ROANNA GROUT's (Trap 4, 20.01) downfall on occasions at Nottingham but there's no doubting his ability when giving himself a chance to open up, making the breakthrough over the intermediate four-bend trip four starts back and running with credit over C&D on two of his last three starts. Holding a class edge over most in this field, he boasts the all-round pace to account for this evening's rivals.