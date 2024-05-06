Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mohican Toad to take jump forward

Monmore - 14:29 - Back Emotional Time (Trap 1)

Emotional Time (T1) evidently isn't the force she once was but, following her return from seasonal rest recently, she has displayed plenty of her customary early dash, tiring late into third on her first competitive start since January nine days ago. She boasts a fine record in the red jacket and, entitled to be all the better with that run under her belt, she can trap best on the rails and add another success to her impressive CV.

Monmore - 17:19 - Back Prestons Pride (Trap 2)

Following a spell on the sidelines, Prestons Pride (T2) has largely been in good form and overcame first-bend crowding to deservedly regain the winning thread nine days ago. Escaping a grade rise for that success, he boasts form at a higher level in his pomp and, with another good break, he looks to hold sound claims of following up.

Suffolk Downs - 18:17 - Back Mohican Toad (Trap 6)

Mohican Toad (T6) seemed to find Swindon's 476-metre trip taxing his stamina but, to his credit, signed off his time there with good efforts, and with the switch to Suffolk Downs rating a good move he's fancied to make a winning debut. Still only an October '22 whelp, his trial exploits read okay in the context of this race and, still open to improvement, he's expected to make a bold bid out wide.