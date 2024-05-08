Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Caution Hot a sizzling bet at Perry Barr

Perry Barr - 18.08 - Back Caution Hot (Trap 1)

Having graded on at A4 Perry Barr level in February, CAUTION HOT (T1) has already enjoyed a really productive spring, winning three times, most recently in A2 company. Left in that grade, Caution Hot got tangled up early last week but there's a chance that Outdoor Decoy on his immediate outside will edge towards the middle, so a clear run up the rail looks on the cards in the 18.08. He'll be tough to contain if that does happen.

Perry Barr - 19.03 - Back Cats Magic (Trap 1)

There isn't a lot of early pace in the 19.03 A6 contest so that provides CATS MAGIC (T1) with a great chance to turn handy and dominate his rivals. An all-the-way winner in A6 company on his penultimate outing, the grader has shown clemency by allowing Cats Magic back into this grade after just one A5 outing and he can take full advantage.

Perry Barr - 19.21 - Back Malbay Oscar (Trap 5)

Continuing the theme of class droppers, MALBAY OSCAR (T5) looks to have an excellent chance on the figures back in in A5 company at 19.21. A heavy defeat last time aside, he wasn't beaten far in a brace of A4 contests prior to that so he's probably in good-enough order to capitalise this evening.