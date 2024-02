Sleepy Jane (Trap 6) - 18.08 Hove

The second race on Hove's evening fixture comes up at 18.08 and following a strong of consistent displays SLEEPY JANE (Trap 6) is fancied to come out on top. An early-paced tracker, a vacant trap to her immediate inside should see the wide running daughter of Ballymac Best have plenty of room to manoeuvre on the run up and whilst her stamina may be running dry off the final bend, we're hopeful she'll have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.

Droopys Eunice (Trap 1) - 19.49 Newcastle

Newcastle have an interesting mixed card, including the semi-finals of the Arc Northern Puppy Derby and DROOPYS EUNICE (Trap 1) can book her place in next week's final at 19.49. Boasting an impressive card at Romford, she's been quick to translate that form across to this track, soon having matters in hand following a swift exit from the traps latest. Open to further improvement and well-housed in the red jacket, she should prove tough to beat with another swift exit.

Ballymac Astra (Trap 3) - 20.51 Hove

The Coral Winter 515 Bitches features our next selection at 20.51 and following an eye-catching trial at Hove latest, BALLYMAC ASTRA (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims of adding to her tally. A strong-running bitch, her style of racing looks tailor made for the contours of Hove and Mark Wallis' bitch can pass this test with bigger targets lying in wait.