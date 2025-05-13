US PGA Championship 2025: Course details and current form stats

Big hitters favoured at Quail Hollow

Rose [80/1] could be decent each-way shout

In-form Rory [9/2] a four-time champion on this course

Free bets for birdies in our Birdie Bonus offer. T&Cs apply. Click here for more.

Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview

Tournament and Course Notes

Since the PGA Championship was moved from its once-traditional August date to mid-May, in 2019, golf's major championship season has covered a time-span of barely three months.

In 2025, the majors will be completed during a 15-week spell and, on Thursday, the second of this year's 'Big Four' will tee-off in North Carolina. But instead of being staged at a venue that is typically unfamiliar to most of golf's leading pros, this year's PGA Championship will be played at a regular Tour location.

Quail Hollow, which returned to the PGA Tour schedule in 2003 following a gap of 23 years, is a tough parkland layout situated six miles south of Charlotte city centre. This 64-year-old venue first staged a PGA Tour event in 1969 and, for the next decade, was home to the Kemper Open.

Famous architect Tom Fazio has been involved in a number of Quail renovations, most recently in 2016 when he prepared the course for the following year's PGA Championship. And, eight years on from Justin Thomas's first major title, it will now stage a second PGA Championship later this week.

The biggest structural change occurred 11 years ago, when all 18 putting surfaces were upgraded from Bentgrass to Bermuda ahead of the Wells Fargo event of 2014. For this week's tournament, the greenkeepers at Quail Hollow have over-seeded the greens with Poa trivialis.

Laid out 600 feet above sea level, Quail Hollow is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on five holes. The average fairway width for this week's PGA Championship will be 28 yards.

In 2022, the course was selected to stage the Presidents Cup which was held during September of that year. Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at this tricky venue.

Five Course Specialists

Rory McIlroy 9/25.50: A four-time winner at Quail Hollow dating back to 2010 when he was still only 20 years old. Has also finished second at the course.



Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: Defends his PGA Championship crown this week. Has finished runner-up here on each of his last two visits to the course.

Jason Day 60/161.00: A former Quail champion who plays his best golf on difficult venues. Was fourth at this course 12 months ago.

Justin Rose 80/181.00: This year's Masters runner-up would seem to be a decent each-way option this week. Is three times a top-five finisher at Quail from his most recent five appearances. He withdrew from last week's event due to illness but expects to be fit for the PGA.

Max Homa 150/1151.00: The former world No 5 is a past champion at Quail, along with a brace of tied-eighths in 2023 and 2024.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Quail Hollow (2018-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.15: Rory McIlroy (20)

69.63: Xander Schauffele (16)

69.79: Max Homa (14)

69.81: Jason Day (16)

69.83: Patrick Reed (12)

70.19: Keith Mitchell (16)

70.33: Viktor Hovland (12)

70.36: Tommy Fleetwood (14)

70.36: Sung Jae Im (14)

70.38: Justin Thomas (16)

70.45: Seamus Power (20)

70.50: Corey Conners (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves