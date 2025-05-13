US PGA Championship 2025: Course details and current form stats
The second major title of the season is up for grabs in North Carolina this weekend. Words & stats supplied by Andy Swales
-
Big hitters favoured at Quail Hollow
-
Rose [80/1] could be decent each-way shout
-
In-form Rory [9/2] a four-time champion on this course
-
Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview
Tournament and Course Notes
Since the PGA Championship was moved from its once-traditional August date to mid-May, in 2019, golf's major championship season has covered a time-span of barely three months.
In 2025, the majors will be completed during a 15-week spell and, on Thursday, the second of this year's 'Big Four' will tee-off in North Carolina. But instead of being staged at a venue that is typically unfamiliar to most of golf's leading pros, this year's PGA Championship will be played at a regular Tour location.
Quail Hollow, which returned to the PGA Tour schedule in 2003 following a gap of 23 years, is a tough parkland layout situated six miles south of Charlotte city centre. This 64-year-old venue first staged a PGA Tour event in 1969 and, for the next decade, was home to the Kemper Open.
Famous architect Tom Fazio has been involved in a number of Quail renovations, most recently in 2016 when he prepared the course for the following year's PGA Championship. And, eight years on from Justin Thomas's first major title, it will now stage a second PGA Championship later this week.
The biggest structural change occurred 11 years ago, when all 18 putting surfaces were upgraded from Bentgrass to Bermuda ahead of the Wells Fargo event of 2014. For this week's tournament, the greenkeepers at Quail Hollow have over-seeded the greens with Poa trivialis.
Laid out 600 feet above sea level, Quail Hollow is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on five holes. The average fairway width for this week's PGA Championship will be 28 yards.
In 2022, the course was selected to stage the Presidents Cup which was held during September of that year. Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at this tricky venue.
Click to view Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 US PGA Championship
Five Course Specialists
Rory McIlroy 9/25.50: A four-time winner at Quail Hollow dating back to 2010 when he was still only 20 years old. Has also finished second at the course.
Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: Defends his PGA Championship crown this week. Has finished runner-up here on each of his last two visits to the course.
Jason Day 60/161.00: A former Quail champion who plays his best golf on difficult venues. Was fourth at this course 12 months ago.
Justin Rose 80/181.00: This year's Masters runner-up would seem to be a decent each-way option this week. Is three times a top-five finisher at Quail from his most recent five appearances. He withdrew from last week's event due to illness but expects to be fit for the PGA.
Max Homa 150/1151.00: The former world No 5 is a past champion at Quail, along with a brace of tied-eighths in 2023 and 2024.
Click to view Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 US PGA Championship
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 At Quail Hollow (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.15: Rory McIlroy (20)
69.63: Xander Schauffele (16)
69.79: Max Homa (14)
69.81: Jason Day (16)
69.83: Patrick Reed (12)
70.19: Keith Mitchell (16)
70.33: Viktor Hovland (12)
70.36: Tommy Fleetwood (14)
70.36: Sung Jae Im (14)
70.38: Justin Thomas (16)
70.45: Seamus Power (20)
70.50: Corey Conners (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Now read The Punter's Preview of the US PGA Championship
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Quail Hollow (2013-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|8
|4
|2
|20
|11
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|12
|1
|5
|1
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|11
|18
|8
|12
|72
|40
|Collin Morikawa
|17
|MC
|54
|14
|10
|2
|Justin Thomas
|2
|1
|36
|2
|33
|36
|Ludvig Aberg
|60
|54
|7
|MC
|MC
|22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|17
|21
|MC
|MC
|22
|Russell Henley
|46
|8
|MC
|30
|1
|Sepp Straka
|1
|12
|13
|MC
|28
|14
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|54
|13
|21
|1
|MC
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|2
|12
|18
|42
|8
|20
|7
|Maverick McNealy
|60
|3
|32
|3
|32
|MC
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4
|7
|21
|62
|16
|14
|11
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1
|2
|5
|5
|10
|20
|Patrick Cantlay
|4
|13
|36
|33
|12
|31
|Justin Rose
|Wd
|42
|2
|47
|MC
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|63
|MC
|27
|46
|5
|Wd
|22
|Keegan Bradley
|30
|18
|MC
|47
|20
|5
|Sung Jae Im
|23
|33
|MC
|11
|5
|60
|61
|19
|Tyrrell Hatton
|13
|5
|14
|33
|19
|20
|Robert MacIntyre
|34
|32
|66
|MC
|9
|9
|11
|Corey Conners
|11
|49
|8
|18
|8
|6
|3
|Brian Harman
|46
|3
|36
|1
|MC
|40
|Min Woo Lee
|51
|61
|49
|1
|20
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|46
|MC
|42
|42
|MC
|3
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|11
|3
|21
|30
|20
|15
|JJ Spaun
|17
|42
|50
|MC
|2
|31
|Aaron Rai
|23
|18
|38
|27
|MC
|14
|11
|Thomas Detry
|30
|32
|32
|MC
|47
|22
|MC
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|Wd
|18
|69
|29
|67
|36
|52
|MC
|Jason Day
|49
|8
|27
|8
|Sam Burns
|30
|5
|13
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Andrew Novak
|17
|1
|2
|3
|MC
|42
|MC
|34
|Harris English
|11
|66
|12
|18
|30
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|17
|12
|49
|40
|MC
|MC
|31
|Lucas Glover
|66
|61
|MC
|8
|3
|36
|Tony Finau
|15
|38
|MC
|56
|32
|MC
|36
|Byeong Hun An
|34
|60
|38
|21
|16
|52
|8
|Adam Scott
|34
|49
|MC
|57
|MC
|36
|Tom Kim
|54
|MC
|52
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|63
|36
|18
|14
|5
|3
|40
|Denny McCarthy
|46
|49
|29
|18
|14
|18
|JT Poston
|23
|18
|11
|42
|26
|28
|33
|50
|Max Greyserman
|54
|28
|27
|32
|MC
|MC
|22
|Jordan Spieth
|34
|4
|18
|14
|12
|28
|59
|Taylor Pendrith
|65
|MC
|42
|MC
|5
|38
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|7
|56
|32
|52
|11
|36
|20
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|25
|28
|51
|32
|16
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|69
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|4
|17
|3
|7
|2
|25
|10
|Davis Thompson
|23
|27
|46
|27
|10
|MC
|Michael Kim
|Wd
|54
|27
|32
|28
|MC
|4
|Matt McCarty
|15
|MC
|14
|52
|16
|20
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2
|MC
|3
|10
|36
|MC
|22
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|23
|48
|2
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|46
|MC
|1
|40
|18
|MC
|MC
|45
|Jacob Bridgeman
|4
|MC
|10
|61
|MC
|3
|50
|15
|Eric Cole
|34
|5
|MC
|18
|26
|15
|12
|MC
|50
|Austin Eckroat
|51
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|61
|34
|Matthieu Pavon
|54
|MC
|42
|MC
|47
|54
|MC
|Cameron Young
|7
|54
|MC
|18
|MC
|61
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|23
|3
|24
|54
|MC
|18
|64
|MC
|40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|42
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Cameron Davis
|54
|60
|32
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|66
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|22
|20
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|34
|2
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|17
|15
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|38
|19
|Jhonattan Vegas
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Alexander Noren
|51
|Ryan Fox
|1
|60
|MC
|59
|MC
|15
|47
|20
|Will Zalatoris
|54
|54
|MC
|47
|30
|22
|Patrick Rodgers
|42
|15
|42
|56
|52
|MC
|22
|Max Homa
|30
|70
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|4
|10
|22
|2
|Max McGreevy
|45
|15
|24
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|20
|40
|Jon Rahm
|7
|4
|14
|9
|5
|6
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Chris Kirk
|42
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|22
|Ryan Gerard
|42
|MC
|12
|27
|2
|9
|57
|42
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7
|29
|MC
|5
|MC
|36
|Kevin Yu
|4
|29
|MC
|MC
|18
|12
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|28
|32
|5
|4
|6
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|23
|MC
|38
|40
|MC
|MC
|22
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|1
|29
|33
|1
|12
|Ryo Hisatsune
|37
|MC
|18
|18
|5
|47
|4
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|39
|3
|MC
|27
|MC
|12
|Matt Wallace
|Wd
|MC
|12
|26
|MC
|MC
|26
|Taylor Moore
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Keith Mitchell
|7
|18
|2
|12
|18
|54
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|60
|12
|61
|39
|MC
|MC
|45
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|56
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Keefer
|Wd
|1
|20
|6
|21
|Gary Woodland
|34
|61
|40
|2
|47
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|5
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|33
|Harry Hall
|20
|33
|49
|26
|18
|54
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|45
|32
|21
|52
|7
|38
|6
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|65
|MC
|60
|MC
|70
|50
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Brian Campbell
|34
|MC
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|11
|MC
|2
|2
|Niklas Norgaard
|5
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Sami Valimaki
|7
|39
|MC
|18
|12
|4
|36
|69
|David Puig
|20
|13
|14
|40
|4
|18
|John Parry
|33
|29
|36
|MC
|Victor Perez
|13
|60
|MC
|MC
|18
|22
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|28
|MC
|54
|Karl Vilips
|49
|4
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|Tom McKibbin
|47
|34
|14
|3
|25
|6
|Seamus Power
|34
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|7
|52
|MC
|12
|MC
|11
|MC
|33
|26
|Rickie Fowler
|15
|68
|30
|52
|71
|Garrick Higgo
|68
|MC
|1
|3
|12
|Eugenio Chacarra
|11
|4
|1
|Cameron Smith
|7
|5
|MC
|9
|19
|20
|John Catlin
|MC
|39
|26
|44
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|54
|33
|4
|2
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|20
|49
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Daniel van Tonder
|7
|2
|5
|Takumi Kanaya
|45
|5
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Dean Burmester
|13
|26
|14
|29
|2
|Marco Penge
|MC
|1
|26
|MC
|49
|19
|Elvis Smylie
|16
|15
|53
|Rafael Campos
|45
|67
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|Brooks Koepka
|17
|30
|MC
|18
|2
|35
|Sergio Garcia
|42
|50
|MC
|3
|4
|32
|1
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|34
|7
|MC
|27
|5
|54
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|50
|22
|MC
|6
|19
|3
|Martin Kaymer
|45
|47
|29
|44
|10
|Richard Bland
|7
|11
|47
|14
|30
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|MC
|75
|Vijay Singh
|Tom Johnson
|Michael Block
|Tyler Collet
|Greg Koch
|MC
|Shaun Micheel
|Andre Chi
|MC
|Jesse Droemer
|Larkin Gross
|Justin Hicks
|MC
|John Somers
|Brandon Bingaman
|Bobby Gates
|Nic Ishee
|Michael Kartrude
|Bob Sowards
|Timothy Wiseman
|Brian Bergstol
|Ryan Lenahan
|Dylan Newman
|Eric Steger
|Rupe Taylor
|Alex Smalley
|5
|39
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Vince Whaley
|37
|15
|26
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|Doug Ghim
|52
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|57
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|56
|32
|18
|MC
|42
|Carson Young
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|54
|10
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|4
|31
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|78
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|Scottie Scheffler
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|47
|1
|8
|16
|22
|4
|1
|8
|10
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|2
|14
|72
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|16
|MC
|Justin Thomas
|21
|14
|26
|21
|1
|MC
|7
|Ludvig Aberg
|Hideki Matsuyama
|31
|MC*
|5
|11
|20
|38
|Russell Henley
|10
|72
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|43
|Sepp Straka
|8
|MC
|54
|MC
|Viktor Hovland
|24
|43
|3
|Shane Lowry
|47
|MC
|65
|34
|48
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|5
|14
|MC
|61
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9
|4
|33
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|29
|21
|MC
|33
|Justin Rose
|52
|3
|MC
|3
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|47
|1
|43
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|21
|35
|18
|MC
|MC*
|33
|Sung Jae Im
|4
|8
|MC
|31
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3
|42
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|Corey Conners
|13
|8
|43
|42
|MC
|Brian Harman
|47
|MC
|18
|24
|74
|13
|35
|MC
|65
|10
|Min Woo Lee
|Akshay Bhatia
|42
|43
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|54
|55
|MC
|17
|28
|JJ Spaun
|27
|18
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|Sahith Theegala
|52
|56
|Jason Day
|4
|MC
|MC
|24
|1
|9
|Sam Burns
|13
|MC
|Wd
|55
|Andrew Novak
|Harris English
|34
|3
|43
|54
|17
|Nick Taylor
|43
|26
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|16
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|33
|8
|28
|MC
|27
|Tony Finau
|52
|23
|MC
|60
|21
|44
|28
|16
|Byeong Hun An
|3
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|63
|28
|MC
|Adam Scott
|29
|5
|MC*
|61
|17
|MC
|Tom Kim
|47
|23
|Tom Hoge
|38
|MC
|65
|MC*
|41
|MC
|Denny McCarthy
|6
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|JT Poston
|60
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|Jordan Spieth
|29
|MC
|28
|32
|Taylor Pendrith
|10
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|21
|27
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|24
|Patrick Reed
|6
|28
|8
|2
|28
|58
|32
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|Michael Kim
|7
|MC
|69
|Matt McCarty
|Laurie Canter
|Mackenzie Hughes
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Eric Cole
|68
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|63
|64
|Matthieu Pavon
|67
|Cameron Young
|34
|59
|Sam Stevens
|47
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|16
|Cameron Davis
|38
|59
|26
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|16
|43
|Wd
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|43
|8
|42
|MC
|53
|MC*
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|24
|MC
|MC
|67
|Ryan Fox
|54
|Will Zalatoris
|60
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|29
|MC
|37
|34
|MC
|MC
|2
|Max Homa
|8
|8
|MC
|1
|MC*
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|Jon Rahm
|MC
|58
|Thriston Lawrence
|Chris Kirk
|43
|56
|MC
|30
|50
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|44
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|Bud Cauley
|24
|67
|33
|MC
|38
|38
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|52
|35
|MC
|Joaquin Niemann
|18
|38
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Jake Knapp
|58
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|6
|Taylor Moore
|38
|27
|Keith Mitchell
|59
|3
|8
|34
|Adam Hadwin
|52
|MC
|MC
|38
|16
|MC
|61
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|John Keefer
|Gary Woodland
|38
|14
|5
|Wd
|MC
|22
|24
|4
|18
|61
|Kurt Kitayama
|34
|MC
|Harry Hall
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|47
|77
|73
|34
|Justin Lower
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|24
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|Keita Nakajima
|Niklas Norgaard
|Sami Valimaki
|David Puig
|John Parry
|Victor Perez
|Patrick Fishburn
|Karl Vilips
|Tom McKibbin
|Seamus Power
|16
|18
|54
|13
|27
|Rico Hoey
|Rickie Fowler
|43
|14
|MC
|4
|21
|5
|4
|38
|MC*
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Cameron Smith
|MC
|MC
|John Catlin
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|58
|MC
|24
|Daniel van Tonder
|Takumi Kanaya
|Dean Burmester
|Marco Penge
|Elvis Smylie
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Brooks Koepka
|42
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|4
|MC
|16
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|14
|72
|45
|MC
|MC
|22
|Dustin Johnson
|13
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|71
|Phil Mickelson
|69
|MC
|5
|MC
|4
|4
|11
|3
|Martin Kaymer
|42
|41
|18
|MC
|Richard Bland
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|43
|4
|42
|58
|Vijay Singh
|MC
|66
|77
|MC
|30
|Tom Johnson
|Michael Block
|Tyler Collet
|Greg Koch
|Shaun Micheel
|MC
|Andre Chi
|Jesse Droemer
|Larkin Gross
|Justin Hicks
|MC
|69
|MC*
|John Somers
|Brandon Bingaman
|Bobby Gates
|MC
|Nic Ishee
|Michael Kartrude
|Bob Sowards
|Timothy Wiseman
|Brian Bergstol
|Ryan Lenahan
|Dylan Newman
|Eric Steger
|Rupe Taylor
|Alex Smalley
|18
|Vince Whaley
|26
|Doug Ghim
|27
|Matt Kuchar
|34
|23
|9
|Carson Young
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|**********
|No tournaments at Quail Hollow
|in 2020 (Covid) or 2022
|(Presidents Cup)
|**********
