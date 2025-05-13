US PGA Championship

US PGA Championship 2025: Course details and current form stats

Quail Hollow stages the US PGA Championship for the second time
The 15th hole at Quail Hollow

The second major title of the season is up for grabs in North Carolina this weekend. Words & stats supplied by Andy Swales

  • Big hitters favoured at Quail Hollow

  • Rose [80/1] could be decent each-way shout

  • In-form Rory [9/2] a four-time champion on this course

Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview

Tournament and Course Notes

Since the PGA Championship was moved from its once-traditional August date to mid-May, in 2019, golf's major championship season has covered a time-span of barely three months.

In 2025, the majors will be completed during a 15-week spell and, on Thursday, the second of this year's 'Big Four' will tee-off in North Carolina. But instead of being staged at a venue that is typically unfamiliar to most of golf's leading pros, this year's PGA Championship will be played at a regular Tour location.

Quail Hollow, which returned to the PGA Tour schedule in 2003 following a gap of 23 years, is a tough parkland layout situated six miles south of Charlotte city centre. This 64-year-old venue first staged a PGA Tour event in 1969 and, for the next decade, was home to the Kemper Open.

Famous architect Tom Fazio has been involved in a number of Quail renovations, most recently in 2016 when he prepared the course for the following year's PGA Championship. And, eight years on from Justin Thomas's first major title, it will now stage a second PGA Championship later this week.

The biggest structural change occurred 11 years ago, when all 18 putting surfaces were upgraded from Bentgrass to Bermuda ahead of the Wells Fargo event of 2014. For this week's tournament, the greenkeepers at Quail Hollow have over-seeded the greens with Poa trivialis.

Laid out 600 feet above sea level, Quail Hollow is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on five holes. The average fairway width for this week's PGA Championship will be 28 yards.

In 2022, the course was selected to stage the Presidents Cup which was held during September of that year. Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at this tricky venue.

Five Course Specialists

Rory McIlroy 9/25.50: A four-time winner at Quail Hollow dating back to 2010 when he was still only 20 years old. Has also finished second at the course.

Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: Defends his PGA Championship crown this week. Has finished runner-up here on each of his last two visits to the course.

Jason Day 60/161.00: A former Quail champion who plays his best golf on difficult venues. Was fourth at this course 12 months ago.

Justin Rose 80/181.00: This year's Masters runner-up would seem to be a decent each-way option this week. Is three times a top-five finisher at Quail from his most recent five appearances. He withdrew from last week's event due to illness but expects to be fit for the PGA.

Max Homa 150/1151.00: The former world No 5 is a past champion at Quail, along with a brace of tied-eighths in 2023 and 2024.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Quail Hollow (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.15: Rory McIlroy (20)
69.63: Xander Schauffele (16)
69.79: Max Homa (14)
69.81: Jason Day (16)
69.83: Patrick Reed (12)
70.19: Keith Mitchell (16)
70.33: Viktor Hovland (12)
70.36: Tommy Fleetwood (14)
70.36: Sung Jae Im (14)
70.38: Justin Thomas (16)
70.45: Seamus Power (20)
70.50: Corey Conners (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Quail Hollow (2013-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10
Scottie Scheffler 1 8 4 2 20 11
Rory McIlroy 7 12 1 5 1 15
Xander Schauffele 11 18 8 12 72 40
Collin Morikawa 17 MC 54 14 10 2
Justin Thomas 2 1 36 2 33 36
Ludvig Aberg 60 54 7 MC MC 22
Hideki Matsuyama 17 21 MC MC 22
Russell Henley 46 8 MC 30 1
Sepp Straka 1 12 13 MC 28 14 5
Viktor Hovland 54 13 21 1 MC MC
Shane Lowry 2 12 18 42 8 20 7
Maverick McNealy 60 3 32 3 32 MC MC
Tommy Fleetwood 4 7 21 62 16 14 11
Bryson DeChambeau 1 2 5 5 10 20
Patrick Cantlay 4 13 36 33 12 31
Justin Rose Wd 42 2 47 MC 8
Wyndham Clark 63 MC 27 46 5 Wd 22
Keegan Bradley 30 18 MC 47 20 5
Sung Jae Im 23 33 MC 11 5 60 61 19
Tyrrell Hatton 13 5 14 33 19 20
Robert MacIntyre 34 32 66 MC 9 9 11
Corey Conners 11 49 8 18 8 6 3
Brian Harman 46 3 36 1 MC 40
Min Woo Lee 51 61 49 1 20 MC
Akshay Bhatia 46 MC 42 42 MC 3 MC
Daniel Berger 11 3 21 30 20 15
JJ Spaun 17 42 50 MC 2 31
Aaron Rai 23 18 38 27 MC 14 11
Thomas Detry 30 32 32 MC 47 22 MC MC
Sahith Theegala Wd 18 69 29 67 36 52 MC
Jason Day 49 8 27 8
Sam Burns 30 5 13 46 MC MC MC 48
Andrew Novak 17 1 2 3 MC 42 MC 34
Harris English 11 66 12 18 30 MC
Nick Taylor 17 12 49 40 MC MC 31
Lucas Glover 66 61 MC 8 3 36
Tony Finau 15 38 MC 56 32 MC 36
Byeong Hun An 34 60 38 21 16 52 8
Adam Scott 34 49 MC 57 MC 36
Tom Kim 54 MC 52 MC 36 42 MC
Tom Hoge 63 36 18 14 5 3 40
Denny McCarthy 46 49 29 18 14 18
JT Poston 23 18 11 42 26 28 33 50
Max Greyserman 54 28 27 32 MC MC 22
Jordan Spieth 34 4 18 14 12 28 59
Taylor Pendrith 65 MC 42 MC 5 38 MC
Stephan Jaeger 7 56 32 52 11 36 20 MC
Nico Echavarria 25 28 51 32 16 MC
Nick Dunlap 69 71 MC MC MC MC
Patrick Reed 4 17 3 7 2 25 10
Davis Thompson 23 27 46 27 10 MC
Michael Kim Wd 54 27 32 28 MC 4
Matt McCarty 15 MC 14 52 16 20
Laurie Canter MC MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 2 MC 3 10 36 MC 22
Rasmus Hojgaard 23 48 2 32 32 MC MC
Ben Griffin 46 MC 1 40 18 MC MC 45
Jacob Bridgeman 4 MC 10 61 MC 3 50 15
Eric Cole 34 5 MC 18 26 15 12 MC 50
Austin Eckroat 51 MC 32 MC MC 61 34
Matthieu Pavon 54 MC 42 MC 47 54 MC
Cameron Young 7 54 MC 18 MC 61 MC
Sam Stevens 23 3 24 54 MC 18 64 MC 40
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 42 MC 42 MC MC MC 19
Cameron Davis 54 60 32 13 MC MC MC MC
Joe Highsmith 66 MC 72 MC MC 22 20 MC
Erik van Rooyen 34 2 MC MC 62 MC
Si Woo Kim 17 15 MC 8 MC MC 38 19
Jhonattan Vegas 13 MC MC MC MC 60
Alexander Noren 51
Ryan Fox 1 60 MC 59 MC 15 47 20
Will Zalatoris 54 54 MC 47 30 22
Patrick Rodgers 42 15 42 56 52 MC 22
Max Homa 30 70 12 MC MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 10 22 2
Max McGreevy 45 15 24 49 MC MC 54 20 40
Jon Rahm 7 4 14 9 5 6
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC MC MC 54
Chris Kirk 42 18 MC MC 42 22
Ryan Gerard 42 MC 12 27 2 9 57 42 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 7 29 MC 5 MC 36
Kevin Yu 4 29 MC MC 18 12 MC
Bud Cauley 28 32 5 4 6 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 23 MC 38 40 MC MC 22
Joaquin Niemann 20 1 29 33 1 12
Ryo Hisatsune 37 MC 18 18 5 47 4 MC
Jake Knapp 39 3 MC 27 MC 12
Matt Wallace Wd MC 12 26 MC MC 26
Taylor Moore 25 MC MC MC 33
Keith Mitchell 7 18 2 12 18 54 MC
Adam Hadwin 60 12 61 39 MC MC 45
Nicolai Hojgaard 56 2 MC MC MC MC
John Keefer Wd 1 20 6 21
Gary Woodland 34 61 40 2 47 MC
Kurt Kitayama 5 MC MC 39 MC 33
Harry Hall 20 33 49 26 18 54 MC
Davis Riley MC 45 32 21 52 7 38 6
Beau Hossler MC 65 MC 60 MC 70 50
Justin Lower MC MC 8 31 MC MC MC 38
Lee Hodges MC MC MC MC 11
Brian Campbell 34 MC 32 32 MC MC MC
Keita Nakajima 11 MC 2 2
Niklas Norgaard 5 33 MC MC MC MC 34
Sami Valimaki 7 39 MC 18 12 4 36 69
David Puig 20 13 14 40 4 18
John Parry 33 29 36 MC
Victor Perez 13 60 MC MC 18 22
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC 5 MC 28 MC 54
Karl Vilips 49 4 54 MC MC MC 1
Tom McKibbin 47 34 14 3 25 6
Seamus Power 34 MC 18 MC MC 8 MC
Rico Hoey 7 52 MC 12 MC 11 MC 33 26
Rickie Fowler 15 68 30 52 71
Garrick Higgo 68 MC 1 3 12
Eugenio Chacarra 11 4 1
Cameron Smith 7 5 MC 9 19 20
John Catlin MC 39 26 44
Michael Thorbjornsen 54 33 4 2 MC 39 MC MC
Patton Kizzire 20 49 MC MC 65 MC Wd MC
Daniel van Tonder 7 2 5
Takumi Kanaya 45 5 18 MC MC MC MC 34
Dean Burmester 13 26 14 29 2
Marco Penge MC 1 26 MC 49 19
Elvis Smylie 16 15 53
Rafael Campos 45 67 MC MC 47 MC 70 MC MC
Brooks Koepka 17 30 MC 18 2 35
Sergio Garcia 42 50 MC 3 4 32 1
Padraig Harrington MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC MC
Dustin Johnson 34 7 MC 27 5 54
Luke Donald MC MC MC
Phil Mickelson 50 22 MC 6 19 3
Martin Kaymer 45 47 29 44 10
Richard Bland 7 11 47 14 30
Jason Dufner MC MC 75
Vijay Singh
Tom Johnson
Michael Block
Tyler Collet
Greg Koch MC
Shaun Micheel
Andre Chi MC
Jesse Droemer
Larkin Gross
Justin Hicks MC
John Somers
Brandon Bingaman
Bobby Gates
Nic Ishee
Michael Kartrude
Bob Sowards
Timothy Wiseman
Brian Bergstol
Ryan Lenahan
Dylan Newman
Eric Steger
Rupe Taylor
Alex Smalley 5 39 MC 63 MC MC MC 14
Vince Whaley 37 15 26 7 MC MC MC MC 16
Doug Ghim 52 33 MC 18 MC 57 MC
Matt Kuchar 56 32 18 MC 42
Carson Young 13 MC MC MC 40 54 10
David Lipsky MC MC 4 31 MC MC 57 MC 78
Player `24 `23 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy 1 47 1 8 16 22 4 1 8 10
Xander Schauffele 2 2 14 72 MC
Collin Morikawa 16 MC
Justin Thomas 21 14 26 21 1 MC 7
Ludvig Aberg
Hideki Matsuyama 31 MC* 5 11 20 38
Russell Henley 10 72 MC MC 71 MC 43
Sepp Straka 8 MC 54 MC
Viktor Hovland 24 43 3
Shane Lowry 47 MC 65 34 48 MC
Maverick McNealy MC
Tommy Fleetwood 13 5 14 MC 61
Bryson DeChambeau 9 4 33 MC
Patrick Cantlay 29 21 MC 33
Justin Rose 52 3 MC 3 5
Wyndham Clark 47 1 43 MC
Keegan Bradley 21 35 18 MC MC* 33
Sung Jae Im 4 8 MC 31
Tyrrell Hatton 3 42 MC
Robert MacIntyre
Corey Conners 13 8 43 42 MC
Brian Harman 47 MC 18 24 74 13 35 MC 65 10
Min Woo Lee
Akshay Bhatia 42 43 MC
Daniel Berger 54 55 MC 17 28
JJ Spaun 27 18
Aaron Rai MC
Thomas Detry
Sahith Theegala 52 56
Jason Day 4 MC MC 24 1 9
Sam Burns 13 MC Wd 55
Andrew Novak
Harris English 34 3 43 54 17
Nick Taylor 43 26 54 MC MC MC
Lucas Glover 16 MC MC 31 MC 33 8 28 MC 27
Tony Finau 52 23 MC 60 21 44 28 16
Byeong Hun An 3 MC MC Wd 63 28 MC
Adam Scott 29 5 MC* 61 17 MC
Tom Kim 47 23
Tom Hoge 38 MC 65 MC* 41 MC
Denny McCarthy 6 8 MC MC MC
JT Poston 60 MC 26 MC MC
Max Greyserman
Jordan Spieth 29 MC 28 32
Taylor Pendrith 10 MC
Stephan Jaeger 21 27 MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Nick Dunlap 24
Patrick Reed 6 28 8 2 28 58 32
Davis Thompson MC
Michael Kim 7 MC 69
Matt McCarty
Laurie Canter
Mackenzie Hughes 6 MC MC MC 59 MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard
Ben Griffin MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Eric Cole 68 MC
Austin Eckroat 63 64
Matthieu Pavon 67
Cameron Young 34 59
Sam Stevens 47
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 16
Cameron Davis 38 59 26 MC
Joe Highsmith
Erik van Rooyen MC MC
Si Woo Kim 16 43 Wd MC
Jhonattan Vegas 43 8 42 MC 53 MC* MC
Alexander Noren 24 MC MC 67
Ryan Fox 54
Will Zalatoris 60 MC
Patrick Rodgers 29 MC 37 34 MC MC 2
Max Homa 8 8 MC 1 MC*
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Max McGreevy MC
Jon Rahm MC 58
Thriston Lawrence
Chris Kirk 43 56 MC 30 50
Ryan Gerard MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 44 MC
Kevin Yu
Bud Cauley 24 67 33 MC 38 38
Matt Fitzpatrick 52 35 MC
Joaquin Niemann 18 38 MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Jake Knapp 58
Matt Wallace MC 6
Taylor Moore 38 27
Keith Mitchell 59 3 8 34
Adam Hadwin 52 MC MC 38 16 MC 61 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard
John Keefer
Gary Woodland 38 14 5 Wd MC 22 24 4 18 61
Kurt Kitayama 34 MC
Harry Hall MC
Davis Riley MC
Beau Hossler 47 77 73 34
Justin Lower MC
Lee Hodges 24 MC
Brian Campbell
Keita Nakajima
Niklas Norgaard
Sami Valimaki
David Puig
John Parry
Victor Perez
Patrick Fishburn
Karl Vilips
Tom McKibbin
Seamus Power 16 18 54 13 27
Rico Hoey
Rickie Fowler 43 14 MC 4 21 5 4 38 MC*
Garrick Higgo MC
Eugenio Chacarra
Cameron Smith MC MC
John Catlin
Michael Thorbjornsen
Patton Kizzire MC 58 MC 24
Daniel van Tonder
Takumi Kanaya
Dean Burmester
Marco Penge
Elvis Smylie
Rafael Campos MC
Brooks Koepka 42 13
Sergio Garcia 4 MC 16
Padraig Harrington MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jimmy Walker 14 72 45 MC MC 22
Dustin Johnson 13
Luke Donald MC MC 71
Phil Mickelson 69 MC 5 MC 4 4 11 3
Martin Kaymer 42 41 18 MC
Richard Bland
Jason Dufner MC 43 4 42 58
Vijay Singh MC 66 77 MC 30
Tom Johnson
Michael Block
Tyler Collet
Greg Koch
Shaun Micheel MC
Andre Chi
Jesse Droemer
Larkin Gross
Justin Hicks MC 69 MC*
John Somers
Brandon Bingaman
Bobby Gates MC
Nic Ishee
Michael Kartrude
Bob Sowards
Timothy Wiseman
Brian Bergstol
Ryan Lenahan
Dylan Newman
Eric Steger
Rupe Taylor
Alex Smalley 18
Vince Whaley 26
Doug Ghim 27
Matt Kuchar 34 23 9
Carson Young MC
David Lipsky MC
**********
No tournaments at Quail Hollow
in 2020 (Covid) or 2022
(Presidents Cup)
**********

