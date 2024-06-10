US Open

US Open: Course details and current form stats

This will be the fourth US Open to be staged at Pinehurst during the past 25 years
The 2011 renovation by Coore and Crenshaw gave Pinehurst No 2 a rustic feel

Major championship golf returns to Pinehurst for the first time in a decade. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • Wider fairways than is normal for US Opens

  • Greens switched from Bent to Bermuda following 2014 Open

  • Course expected to be firm and fast

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the fifth time that Pinehurst No 2 has staged a men's major championship. There were the US Opens of 1999-2005-2014, and the PGA Championship of 1936. No 2 course has also hosted one Ryder Cup (1951) and is scheduled to stage the US Opens of 2029-35-41-47;

• There are nine courses at Pinehurst Resort, with the famed No 2 opening as long ago as 1907. Extensive renovations took place in 1974 and 2011, the latter costing $2.5m and undertaken by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. Pinehurst No 2 is a parkland course approximately 100 miles east of Charlotte, North Carolina;

• According to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), the fairway width for this year's event is a generous 35-45 yards in the anticipated landing areas. This is wider than the PGA Tour average of 30-35, while the average for US Open venues is a miserly 24. The narrowest fairways at last year's course in Los Angeles were 28 yards. But despite a wider-than-normal fairway, there is huge danger for any golfer who fails to land their ball on the short grass. Scrub and sand lie in wait just off the fairway;

• This week's US Open will be played on Champion ultradwarf Bermuda grass greens, after switching from Bentgrass following the tournament in 2014. The fairways are laid with 419 Bermuda, while the only water hazard on the course will not affect golfers of this level. At over 7,500 yards, Pinehurst No 2 will be one of the longer layouts on this season's PGA Tour schedule;

Click here for latest betting on US OPEN

Changes made by Coore and Crenshaw (2011)

- Fairways widened by as much as 50%, to offer more options from tee to green;

- All rough was eliminated, while over-seeding was stopped, enabling the course to become firmer and faster;

- Thirteen new tees were introduced on No 2's championship layout, increasing the overall length by more than 300 yards;

- Several bunkers were restored, eliminated or reshaped.

Click here for Each-Way (10 places) at US OPEN

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in US Open (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.79: Scottie Scheffler (14)
70.32: Rory McIlroy (22)
70.38: Xander Schauffele (24)
70.40: Brooks Koepka (20)
70.56: Collin Morikawa (18)
70.82: Jon Rahm (22)
70.83: Dustin Johnson (24)
70.95: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
71.13: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
71.20: Viktor Hovland (15)
71.30: Harris English (20)
71.33: Bryson DeChambeau (24)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Betfair Sportsbook

Now read US Open 2024: Major from stats for this week's tournament in North Carolina

Last 10 weeks / Pinehurst 2014

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14
Scottie Scheffler 1 2 8 1 1
Xander Schauffele 8 1 2 23 18 8
Rory McIlroy 15 4 12 1 1 33 22 3
Wyndham Clark MC MC 47 3 MC
Viktor Hovland 15 3 24 MC
Ludvig Aberg 5 MC 10 2 14
Jon Rahm Wd MC 10 3 45 4
Collin Morikawa 2 4 4 16 23 9 3 75
Patrick Cantlay MC 53 29 23 3 22
Max Homa 22 MC 35 8 55 3 25
Brian Harman 33 24 26 47 12 MC 25
Tommy Fleetwood 20 21 26 13 49 3 7
Sahith Theegala 12 MC 12 52 MC 2 45
Keegan Bradley 43 2 18 21 55 22
Hideki Matsuyama 8 35 38 7
Russell Henley 27 23 10 12 38 4
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 MC 52 11 28 22 10
Tyrrell Hatton 18 63 5 14 9 4
Cameron Young 50 MC 63 34 62 9
Jason Day 33 43 4 59 18 30
Sepp Straka 5 5 MC 8 11 5 16
Tom Kim 43 4 24 26 47 52 18 30 MC
Justin Thomas 33 8 21 5 MC
Matthieu Pavon MC MC 67 30 49 12
Jordan Spieth MC 37 43 29 MC 39 MC 10
Byeong Hun An 22 43 3 4 67 16 MC
Sam Burns 15 10 MC 13 44 MC
Chris Kirk MC MC MC 43 10 16
Tony Finau 8 17 18 52 12 55
Nick Taylor 27 MC MC 43 10 49 MC
Denny McCarthy 39 24 MC 6 28 45 2
Sung Jae Im 8 9 MC 4 1 12 MC
Shane Lowry 49 33 6 47 1 64 43
Lucas Glover MC 12 43 16 33 20 25
Min Woo Lee 24 26 24 22
Bryson DeChambeau 18 2 27 26 6 7
Akshay Bhatia 22 60 MC MC 42 18 35 1
Will Zalatoris 41 43 60 MC 44 9
Nicolai Hojgaard 35 MC 68 MC MC 16 75
Brooks Koepka 9 26 1 9 45 45
Stephan Jaeger MC 76 21 20 18 MC
Rickie Fowler MC 37 63 43 18 30 MC
JT Poston 22 12 MC 60 5 30
Corey Conners 20 6 26 13 11 44 38 25
Si Woo Kim 15 56 MC 16 13 18 30
Eric Cole 45 MC MC MC 68 MC 33 52 MC
Austin Eckroat 39 MC 18 63 11 17 MC 33
Adam Schenk MC Wd MC 64 13 49 12 5
Kurt Kitayama MC 26 34 23 33 35
Harris English MC MC 18 34 28 22 MC
Thomas Detry 41 56 4 MC 8 28
Justin Rose MC 32 6 52 44 MC
Taylor Moore MC MC 12 38 MC 58 20
Emiliano Grillo 27 64 MC 64 64 MC
Alexander Noren 22 MC 12 24 3 23 14
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 17 MC 16 3 28 25
Ryan Fox 7 32 75 4 MC 4 38 MC
Adam Hadwin 3 MC 60 52 10 42 53
Tom Hoge 45 17 23 38 41 MC 18
Jake Knapp MC MC 58 8 62 55
Taylor Pendrith 33 21 MC 10 1 11 11 MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 7 MC 6 41 39
Billy Horschel 15 24 8 52 MC 1 MC
Erik van Rooyen 42 53 4 33 55 MC
Cameron Davis 50 56 MC 38 49 12
Cameron Smith 48 63 2 14 6 Wd
Adrian Meronk 2 MC 10 26 MC 17
Brendon Todd MC 50 78 60 58 5
Aaron Rai 14 32 39 4 23 MC 58
Peter Malnati 33 37 MC 66 19 49 MC
Nick Dunlap 12 MC 24 30 69 MC
Beau Hossler 14 MC MC 4 52 MC 78
Mark Hubbard 42 65 26 52 3 36 25
Victor Perez 12 3 50 MC 46 MC 43 45
Ben Kohles MC 26 58 2 28 MC 78
Adam Svensson 27 51 24 43 47 44 51
Davis Thompson 27 MC 17 2 MC 23 18 45
Rikuya Hoshino
Matt Kuchar 33 MC 17 34 MC MC MC
Dean Burmester 18 12 14 3 1
David Puig 3 MC 27 40 5 39
Seamus Power 27 MC 16 MC 12 MC
Takumi Kanaya 4 15 MC 6 11
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 61 63 50 4 MC 36 14
Tim Widing MC 8 MC 1 1 MC
Zac Blair 24 MC 53 MC 4 MC
Harry Higgs MC 1 1 50 MC 43 MC
Justin Lower MC MC MC 24 28 4 25
Tom McKibbin 8 23 7
Max Greyserman MC MC 40 MC 4 40 MC
Gary Woodland 51 45 60 38 MC 64 MC
McClure Meissner 57 5 13 MC 23 MC 10
Rico Hoey MC MC MC MC 33 14
Frankie Capan 56 2 MC 4 8 9
Matteo Manassero 13 23 MC
Phil Mickelson 37 MC 22 38 43 47
Brandon Wu 62 MC MC MC 28 59 MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC 13 MC 8 9 MC
Chesson Hadley 51 MC 10 MC 8 MC
Richard Mansell 25 13 MC
Grant Forrest 68 MC MC MC
Sam Bairstow MC 10 23 36
Webb Simpson 50 24 42 45
Isaiah Salinda 12 48 MC 61 8 44
Brian Campbell 25 MC 14 46 36 48 44
Ryo Ishikawa 2 38 5 34 MC
Sam Bennett 72 7 15 MC 37 14
Nico Echavarria MC MC MC 24 4 14 MC
Carter Jenkins MC 4 MC 36 MC 48 MC
Casey Jarvis 60 MC 63 18 15
Francesco Molinari MC MC MC
Jason Scrivener MC MC 48 23 MC
Dustin Johnson 13 43 7 31 MC 24
Christopher Petefish Wd MC MC MC MC 20 48
Taisei Shimizu 8 6 3 6 MC 36
Daniel Berger MC 45 36 13 MC 50
Logan McAllister MC MC MC MC MC 69 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 48 42 46 13
Eugenio Chacarra 43
Edoardo Molinari MC 41 50 MC
Riki Kawamoto 38 18 MC 38 12 MC
Chris Naegel 14 48 20 MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC MC 41 MC MC MC
Jim Herman MC
Tiger Woods MC 60
Joey Vrzich 45 Wd 18 19
Gordon Sargent
Neal Shipley 53
Willie Mack
Martin Kaymer 9 73 19 14 39
Santiago De la Fuente MC
Frederik Kjettrup
Andrew Svoboda MC
Charlie Reiter
Robert Rock
Stewart Hagestad MC
Hiroshi Tai
OmarMorales
John Chin
Benjamin James
Ashton McCulloch MC
Michael McGowan
Carson Schaake
Parker Bell
Gunnar Broin
Jackson Buchanan
Luke Clanton
Bryan Kim
Colin Prater
Wells Williams
Robert MacIntyre 1 MC 8 13 MC 8
Adam Scott 42 12 MC 29 30 22 14
Sergio Garcia 5 14 40 MC 2
Brendan Valdes
Otto Black MC
Maxwell Moldovan
Player 2014
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy 23
Wyndham Clark
Viktor Hovland
Ludvig Aberg
Jon Rahm
Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Brian Harman
Tommy Fleetwood
Sahith Theegala
Keegan Bradley 4
Hideki Matsuyama 35
Russell Henley 60
Matt Fitzpatrick 48
Tyrrell Hatton
Cameron Young
Jason Day 4
Sepp Straka
Tom Kim
Justin Thomas MC
Matthieu Pavon
Jordan Spieth 17
Byeong Hun An
Sam Burns
Chris Kirk 28
Tony Finau
Nick Taylor
Denny McCarthy
Sung Jae Im
Shane Lowry MC
Lucas Glover MC
Min Woo Lee
Bryson DeChambeau
Akshay Bhatia
Will Zalatoris
Nicolai Hojgaard
Brooks Koepka 4
Stephan Jaeger
Rickie Fowler 2
JT Poston
Corey Conners
Si Woo Kim
Eric Cole
Austin Eckroat
Adam Schenk
Kurt Kitayama
Harris English 48
Thomas Detry
Justin Rose 12
Taylor Moore
Emiliano Grillo
Alexander Noren
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Ryan Fox
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Jake Knapp
Taylor Pendrith
Mackenzie Hughes
Billy Horschel 23
Erik van Rooyen
Cameron Davis
Cameron Smith
Adrian Meronk
Brendon Todd 17
Aaron Rai
Peter Malnati
Nick Dunlap
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Victor Perez
Ben Kohles
Adam Svensson
Davis Thompson
Rikuya Hoshino
Matt Kuchar 12
Dean Burmester
David Puig
Seamus Power
Takumi Kanaya
Seong Hyeon Kim
Tim Widing
Zac Blair 40
Harry Higgs
Justin Lower
Tom McKibbin
Max Greyserman
Gary Woodland 52
McClure Meissner
Rico Hoey
Frankie Capan
Matteo Manassero
Phil Mickelson 28
Brandon Wu
Greyson Sigg
Chesson Hadley
Richard Mansell
Grant Forrest
Sam Bairstow
Webb Simpson 45
Isaiah Salinda
Brian Campbell MC
Ryo Ishikawa
Sam Bennett
Nico Echavarria
Carter Jenkins
Casey Jarvis
Francesco Molinari 23
Jason Scrivener
Dustin Johnson 4
Christopher Petefish
Taisei Shimizu
Daniel Berger 28
Logan McAllister
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Eugenio Chacarra
Edoardo Molinari
Riki Kawamoto
Chris Naegel
Sung Kang
Jim Herman
Tiger Woods
Joey Vrzich
Gordon Sargent
Neal Shipley
Willie Mack
Martin Kaymer 1
Santiago De la Fuente
Frederik Kjettrup
Andrew Svoboda
Charlie Reiter
Robert Rock
Stewart Hagestad
Hiroshi Tai
Omar Morales
John Chin
Benjamin James
Ashton McCulloch
Michael McGowan
Carson Schaake
Parker Bell
Gunnar Broin
Jackson Buchanan
Luke Clanton
Bryan Kim
Colin Prater
Wells Williams
Robert MacIntyre
Adam Scott 9
Sergio Garcia 35
Brendan Valdes
Otto Black
Maxwell Moldovan

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

US Open

US Open 2024: 10-year trends point to...

  • Dave Tindall
The US Open trophy
The Punter

2024 US Open: Superb Scheffler fancied to win again

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Rory McIlroy
US Open

US Open 2024: Major form stats for this week's tournament in North Carolina

  • Andy Swales
Pinehurst No 2: Since the US Open was last played here in 2014, all the greens have been changed from Bentgrass to Bermuda

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Open 2024: 10-year trends point to...

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    2024 US Open: Superb Scheffler fancied to win again

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Open 2024: Major form stats for this week's tournament in North Carolina

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Open 2024 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA Championship 2024 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2024 Preview

  • James Mackie