US Open: Course details and current form stats

Wider fairways than is normal for US Opens

Greens switched from Bent to Bermuda following 2014 Open

Course expected to be firm and fast

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the fifth time that Pinehurst No 2 has staged a men's major championship. There were the US Opens of 1999-2005-2014, and the PGA Championship of 1936. No 2 course has also hosted one Ryder Cup (1951) and is scheduled to stage the US Opens of 2029-35-41-47;

• There are nine courses at Pinehurst Resort, with the famed No 2 opening as long ago as 1907. Extensive renovations took place in 1974 and 2011, the latter costing $2.5m and undertaken by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. Pinehurst No 2 is a parkland course approximately 100 miles east of Charlotte, North Carolina;

• According to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), the fairway width for this year's event is a generous 35-45 yards in the anticipated landing areas. This is wider than the PGA Tour average of 30-35, while the average for US Open venues is a miserly 24. The narrowest fairways at last year's course in Los Angeles were 28 yards. But despite a wider-than-normal fairway, there is huge danger for any golfer who fails to land their ball on the short grass. Scrub and sand lie in wait just off the fairway;

• This week's US Open will be played on Champion ultradwarf Bermuda grass greens, after switching from Bentgrass following the tournament in 2014. The fairways are laid with 419 Bermuda, while the only water hazard on the course will not affect golfers of this level. At over 7,500 yards, Pinehurst No 2 will be one of the longer layouts on this season's PGA Tour schedule;

Changes made by Coore and Crenshaw (2011)

- Fairways widened by as much as 50%, to offer more options from tee to green;

- All rough was eliminated, while over-seeding was stopped, enabling the course to become firmer and faster;

- Thirteen new tees were introduced on No 2's championship layout, increasing the overall length by more than 300 yards;

- Several bunkers were restored, eliminated or reshaped.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 in US Open (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.79: Scottie Scheffler (14)

70.32: Rory McIlroy (22)

70.38: Xander Schauffele (24)

70.40: Brooks Koepka (20)

70.56: Collin Morikawa (18)

70.82: Jon Rahm (22)

70.83: Dustin Johnson (24)

70.95: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)

71.13: Hideki Matsuyama (24)

71.20: Viktor Hovland (15)

71.30: Harris English (20)

71.33: Bryson DeChambeau (24)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table