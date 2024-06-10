US Open: Course details and current form stats
Major championship golf returns to Pinehurst for the first time in a decade. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales.
-
Wider fairways than is normal for US Opens
-
Greens switched from Bent to Bermuda following 2014 Open
-
Course expected to be firm and fast
Tournament and Course Notes
• This will be the fifth time that Pinehurst No 2 has staged a men's major championship. There were the US Opens of 1999-2005-2014, and the PGA Championship of 1936. No 2 course has also hosted one Ryder Cup (1951) and is scheduled to stage the US Opens of 2029-35-41-47;
• There are nine courses at Pinehurst Resort, with the famed No 2 opening as long ago as 1907. Extensive renovations took place in 1974 and 2011, the latter costing $2.5m and undertaken by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. Pinehurst No 2 is a parkland course approximately 100 miles east of Charlotte, North Carolina;
• According to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), the fairway width for this year's event is a generous 35-45 yards in the anticipated landing areas. This is wider than the PGA Tour average of 30-35, while the average for US Open venues is a miserly 24. The narrowest fairways at last year's course in Los Angeles were 28 yards. But despite a wider-than-normal fairway, there is huge danger for any golfer who fails to land their ball on the short grass. Scrub and sand lie in wait just off the fairway;
• This week's US Open will be played on Champion ultradwarf Bermuda grass greens, after switching from Bentgrass following the tournament in 2014. The fairways are laid with 419 Bermuda, while the only water hazard on the course will not affect golfers of this level. At over 7,500 yards, Pinehurst No 2 will be one of the longer layouts on this season's PGA Tour schedule;
Changes made by Coore and Crenshaw (2011)
- Fairways widened by as much as 50%, to offer more options from tee to green;
- All rough was eliminated, while over-seeding was stopped, enabling the course to become firmer and faster;
- Thirteen new tees were introduced on No 2's championship layout, increasing the overall length by more than 300 yards;
- Several bunkers were restored, eliminated or reshaped.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 in US Open (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.79: Scottie Scheffler (14)
70.32: Rory McIlroy (22)
70.38: Xander Schauffele (24)
70.40: Brooks Koepka (20)
70.56: Collin Morikawa (18)
70.82: Jon Rahm (22)
70.83: Dustin Johnson (24)
70.95: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
71.13: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
71.20: Viktor Hovland (15)
71.30: Harris English (20)
71.33: Bryson DeChambeau (24)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Last 10 weeks / Pinehurst 2014
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|2
|8
|1
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|1
|2
|23
|18
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|15
|4
|12
|1
|1
|33
|22
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|MC
|47
|3
|MC
|Viktor Hovland
|15
|3
|24
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|5
|MC
|10
|2
|14
|Jon Rahm
|Wd
|MC
|10
|3
|45
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|2
|4
|4
|16
|23
|9
|3
|75
|Patrick Cantlay
|MC
|53
|29
|23
|3
|22
|Max Homa
|22
|MC
|35
|8
|55
|3
|25
|Brian Harman
|33
|24
|26
|47
|12
|MC
|25
|Tommy Fleetwood
|20
|21
|26
|13
|49
|3
|7
|Sahith Theegala
|12
|MC
|12
|52
|MC
|2
|45
|Keegan Bradley
|43
|2
|18
|21
|55
|22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|8
|35
|38
|7
|Russell Henley
|27
|23
|10
|12
|38
|4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5
|MC
|52
|11
|28
|22
|10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|63
|5
|14
|9
|4
|Cameron Young
|50
|MC
|63
|34
|62
|9
|Jason Day
|33
|43
|4
|59
|18
|30
|Sepp Straka
|5
|5
|MC
|8
|11
|5
|16
|Tom Kim
|43
|4
|24
|26
|47
|52
|18
|30
|MC
|Justin Thomas
|33
|8
|21
|5
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|MC
|67
|30
|49
|12
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|37
|43
|29
|MC
|39
|MC
|10
|Byeong Hun An
|22
|43
|3
|4
|67
|16
|MC
|Sam Burns
|15
|10
|MC
|13
|44
|MC
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|10
|16
|Tony Finau
|8
|17
|18
|52
|12
|55
|Nick Taylor
|27
|MC
|MC
|43
|10
|49
|MC
|Denny McCarthy
|39
|24
|MC
|6
|28
|45
|2
|Sung Jae Im
|8
|9
|MC
|4
|1
|12
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|49
|33
|6
|47
|1
|64
|43
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|12
|43
|16
|33
|20
|25
|Min Woo Lee
|24
|26
|24
|22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|18
|2
|27
|26
|6
|7
|Akshay Bhatia
|22
|60
|MC
|MC
|42
|18
|35
|1
|Will Zalatoris
|41
|43
|60
|MC
|44
|9
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|35
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|16
|75
|Brooks Koepka
|9
|26
|1
|9
|45
|45
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|76
|21
|20
|18
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|37
|63
|43
|18
|30
|MC
|JT Poston
|22
|12
|MC
|60
|5
|30
|Corey Conners
|20
|6
|26
|13
|11
|44
|38
|25
|Si Woo Kim
|15
|56
|MC
|16
|13
|18
|30
|Eric Cole
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|33
|52
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|39
|MC
|18
|63
|11
|17
|MC
|33
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|64
|13
|49
|12
|5
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|26
|34
|23
|33
|35
|Harris English
|MC
|MC
|18
|34
|28
|22
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|41
|56
|4
|MC
|8
|28
|Justin Rose
|MC
|32
|6
|52
|44
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|12
|38
|MC
|58
|20
|Emiliano Grillo
|27
|64
|MC
|64
|64
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|22
|MC
|12
|24
|3
|23
|14
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4
|17
|MC
|16
|3
|28
|25
|Ryan Fox
|7
|32
|75
|4
|MC
|4
|38
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|3
|MC
|60
|52
|10
|42
|53
|Tom Hoge
|45
|17
|23
|38
|41
|MC
|18
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|MC
|58
|8
|62
|55
|Taylor Pendrith
|33
|21
|MC
|10
|1
|11
|11
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|7
|MC
|6
|41
|39
|Billy Horschel
|15
|24
|8
|52
|MC
|1
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|42
|53
|4
|33
|55
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|50
|56
|MC
|38
|49
|12
|Cameron Smith
|48
|63
|2
|14
|6
|Wd
|Adrian Meronk
|2
|MC
|10
|26
|MC
|17
|Brendon Todd
|MC
|50
|78
|60
|58
|5
|Aaron Rai
|14
|32
|39
|4
|23
|MC
|58
|Peter Malnati
|33
|37
|MC
|66
|19
|49
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|12
|MC
|24
|30
|69
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|14
|MC
|MC
|4
|52
|MC
|78
|Mark Hubbard
|42
|65
|26
|52
|3
|36
|25
|Victor Perez
|12
|3
|50
|MC
|46
|MC
|43
|45
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|26
|58
|2
|28
|MC
|78
|Adam Svensson
|27
|51
|24
|43
|47
|44
|51
|Davis Thompson
|27
|MC
|17
|2
|MC
|23
|18
|45
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Matt Kuchar
|33
|MC
|17
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dean Burmester
|18
|12
|14
|3
|1
|David Puig
|3
|MC
|27
|40
|5
|39
|Seamus Power
|27
|MC
|16
|MC
|12
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|4
|15
|MC
|6
|11
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|MC
|61
|63
|50
|4
|MC
|36
|14
|Tim Widing
|MC
|8
|MC
|1
|1
|MC
|Zac Blair
|24
|MC
|53
|MC
|4
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|1
|1
|50
|MC
|43
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|28
|4
|25
|Tom McKibbin
|8
|23
|7
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|4
|40
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|51
|45
|60
|38
|MC
|64
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|57
|5
|13
|MC
|23
|MC
|10
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|14
|Frankie Capan
|56
|2
|MC
|4
|8
|9
|Matteo Manassero
|13
|23
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|37
|MC
|22
|38
|43
|47
|Brandon Wu
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|59
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|8
|9
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|51
|MC
|10
|MC
|8
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|25
|13
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|10
|23
|36
|Webb Simpson
|50
|24
|42
|45
|Isaiah Salinda
|12
|48
|MC
|61
|8
|44
|Brian Campbell
|25
|MC
|14
|46
|36
|48
|44
|Ryo Ishikawa
|2
|38
|5
|34
|MC
|Sam Bennett
|72
|7
|15
|MC
|37
|14
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|4
|14
|MC
|Carter Jenkins
|MC
|4
|MC
|36
|MC
|48
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|60
|MC
|63
|18
|15
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|48
|23
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|13
|43
|7
|31
|MC
|24
|Christopher Petefish
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|48
|Taisei Shimizu
|8
|6
|3
|6
|MC
|36
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|45
|36
|13
|MC
|50
|Logan McAllister
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|48
|42
|46
|13
|Eugenio Chacarra
|43
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|41
|50
|MC
|Riki Kawamoto
|38
|18
|MC
|38
|12
|MC
|Chris Naegel
|14
|48
|20
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jim Herman
|MC
|Tiger Woods
|MC
|60
|Joey Vrzich
|45
|Wd
|18
|19
|Gordon Sargent
|Neal Shipley
|53
|Willie Mack
|Martin Kaymer
|9
|73
|19
|14
|39
|Santiago De la Fuente
|MC
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Andrew Svoboda
|MC
|Charlie Reiter
|Robert Rock
|Stewart Hagestad
|MC
|Hiroshi Tai
|OmarMorales
|John Chin
|Benjamin James
|Ashton McCulloch
|MC
|Michael McGowan
|Carson Schaake
|Parker Bell
|Gunnar Broin
|Jackson Buchanan
|Luke Clanton
|Bryan Kim
|Colin Prater
|Wells Williams
|Robert MacIntyre
|1
|MC
|8
|13
|MC
|8
|Adam Scott
|42
|12
|MC
|29
|30
|22
|14
|Sergio Garcia
|5
|14
|40
|MC
|2
|Brendan Valdes
|Otto Black
|MC
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Player
|2014
|Scottie Scheffler
|Xander Schauffele
|Rory McIlroy
|23
|Wyndham Clark
|Viktor Hovland
|Ludvig Aberg
|Jon Rahm
|Collin Morikawa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Max Homa
|Brian Harman
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Sahith Theegala
|Keegan Bradley
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35
|Russell Henley
|60
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|48
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Cameron Young
|Jason Day
|4
|Sepp Straka
|Tom Kim
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|Jordan Spieth
|17
|Byeong Hun An
|Sam Burns
|Chris Kirk
|28
|Tony Finau
|Nick Taylor
|Denny McCarthy
|Sung Jae Im
|Shane Lowry
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Akshay Bhatia
|Will Zalatoris
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Brooks Koepka
|4
|Stephan Jaeger
|Rickie Fowler
|2
|JT Poston
|Corey Conners
|Si Woo Kim
|Eric Cole
|Austin Eckroat
|Adam Schenk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Harris English
|48
|Thomas Detry
|Justin Rose
|12
|Taylor Moore
|Emiliano Grillo
|Alexander Noren
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Ryan Fox
|Adam Hadwin
|Tom Hoge
|Jake Knapp
|Taylor Pendrith
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Billy Horschel
|23
|Erik van Rooyen
|Cameron Davis
|Cameron Smith
|Adrian Meronk
|Brendon Todd
|17
|Aaron Rai
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Dunlap
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Victor Perez
|Ben Kohles
|Adam Svensson
|Davis Thompson
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Matt Kuchar
|12
|Dean Burmester
|David Puig
|Seamus Power
|Takumi Kanaya
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|Tim Widing
|Zac Blair
|40
|Harry Higgs
|Justin Lower
|Tom McKibbin
|Max Greyserman
|Gary Woodland
|52
|McClure Meissner
|Rico Hoey
|Frankie Capan
|Matteo Manassero
|Phil Mickelson
|28
|Brandon Wu
|Greyson Sigg
|Chesson Hadley
|Richard Mansell
|Grant Forrest
|Sam Bairstow
|Webb Simpson
|45
|Isaiah Salinda
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|Ryo Ishikawa
|Sam Bennett
|Nico Echavarria
|Carter Jenkins
|Casey Jarvis
|Francesco Molinari
|23
|Jason Scrivener
|Dustin Johnson
|4
|Christopher Petefish
|Taisei Shimizu
|Daniel Berger
|28
|Logan McAllister
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Edoardo Molinari
|Riki Kawamoto
|Chris Naegel
|Sung Kang
|Jim Herman
|Tiger Woods
|Joey Vrzich
|Gordon Sargent
|Neal Shipley
|Willie Mack
|Martin Kaymer
|1
|Santiago De la Fuente
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Andrew Svoboda
|Charlie Reiter
|Robert Rock
|Stewart Hagestad
|Hiroshi Tai
|Omar Morales
|John Chin
|Benjamin James
|Ashton McCulloch
|Michael McGowan
|Carson Schaake
|Parker Bell
|Gunnar Broin
|Jackson Buchanan
|Luke Clanton
|Bryan Kim
|Colin Prater
|Wells Williams
|Robert MacIntyre
|Adam Scott
|9
|Sergio Garcia
|35
|Brendan Valdes
|Otto Black
|Maxwell Moldovan
