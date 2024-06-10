US Open

US Open 2024: Major form stats for this week's tournament in North Carolina

Pinehurst No 2: Since the US Open was last played here in 2014, all the greens have been changed from Bentgrass to Bermuda
Who will get their hands on the winner's trophy in 2024?

Andy Swales assesses the chances of 12 leading contenders ahead of this week's US Open which returns to Pinehurst for the first time in 10 years.

  • Can Viktor 11/112.00 be the victor at Pinehurst?

  • Matsuyama 40/141.00 can secure second major title

  • Aberg 12/113.00 set to contend once again

With North Carolina staging its first major championship in almost seven years, here are 12 contenders to consider this week:

Ludvig Aberg 12/113.00: Words cannot describe the speed at which the young Swede has travelled up the World Ranking. Is currently No 6, having been outside the top 3,000 at the start of 2023. His major debut earlier this year yielded a runners-up slot at Augusta National. He is also prodigious off the tee: He's currently 3rd in the PGA Tour category Total Driving and he's 12th in the Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green standings.

Keegan Bradley 55/156.00: Has quietly made his way up to No 15 in the World Ranking. He finished second at Colonial in late May - which was his second runners-up slot of 2024 - and tied-fourth when the US Open was last staged at Pinehurst a decade ago. Perhaps more of an each-way option, than outright winner.

Bryson DeChambeau 14/115.00: Was runner-up to Xander Schauffele in May's PGA Championship which may have taken some people by surprise. Had finished tied-sixth at The Masters in April, and currently plays on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. With Pinehurst No 2 another long course, the 30-year-old will fancy his chances this week.

Viktor Hovland 11/112.00: Following a mediocre start to the current season, the Norwegian sprang into life at Valhalla during May, when he stood on the podium at the PGA Championship after closing with a trio of 66s.

Brooks Koepka 18/119.00: Whatever the event and whatever his form, the American is always a threat whenever the majors come around. However, his two major starts have been disappointing in 2024, posting a best finish of T-26 at the PGA. He did win the LIV Tour event in Singapore during May, and was ninth in Houston over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy 8/19.00: The wait goes on for his fifth major success, with No 4 arriving as long ago as August 2014. Since then he has posted 20 major T-10s, including four podiums. His general form, however, remains good.

Hideki Matsuyama 40/141.00: The former Masters champion has travelled a little under the radar of late. The 32-year-old is comfortably inside the world's top 20 and was a winner over the tricky Riviera course earlier this year. Tied-eighth at Muirfield Village at the weekend and his stats look good for Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (1st), Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (3rd) and Strokes Gained: Total (6th).

Collin Morikawa 11/112.00: Remains in excellent current form, finishing just one stroke adrift of Scottie Scheffler in Ohio on Sunday. That was his fourth top-four finish in his last seven starts.

Jon Rahm 18/119.00: Will feel shocked and disappointed by his major performances so far this year: T45 (Masters) - MC (PGA). That said, his results on the LIV Tour have been strong: Eight events, seven top-10s and is currently ranked second overall. However, he had to withdraw from the event in Houston on Saturday having picked up an injury.

Xander Schauffele 9/110.00: Has finally turned that page from likely winner to major champion, following his impressive victory at Valhalla last month. Led from start to finish, and showed his mental strength by fending off some serious opposition during Sunday's concluding round at the PGA Championship. This was one of four podium finishes, so far, on the 2024 PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler 5/23.50: His relentless pursuit of total domination continues. The world No 1 has only once failed to finish inside the top 10 this year. There have been five victories, including those at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass. What would be a surprise was if he failed to be among the leaders late on Sunday afternoon.

Sahith Theegala 55/156.00: In 2024, only six players have accumulated more World Ranking points than the Californian, and he contended for 54 holes at last month's PGA Championship before slipping down the leaderboard on Sunday. Twice a runner-up this season.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 15 in Majors (Since January 1st, 2020)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.71: Scottie Scheffler (62)
70.22: Rory McIlroy (64)
70.22: Xander Schauffele (64)
70.37: Collin Morikawa (62)
70.50: Jon Rahm (66)
70.51: Will Zalatoris (39)
70.58: Viktor Hovland (57)
70.72: Cameron Smith (64)
70.85: Bryson DeChambeau (60)
70.90: Tommy Fleetwood (62)
70.93: Brooks Koepka (58)
70.97: Cameron Young (36)
71.03: Hideki Matsuyama (64)
71.07: Byeong Hun An (28)
71.11: Min Woo Lee (38)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Consistency


Within Six Strokes Of Winner (Since January 1st, 2020)
Average .... (Rounds)
8: Scottie Scheffler
7: Collin Morikawa
7: Jon Rahm
6: Rory McIlroy
5: Xander Schauffele
5: Cameron Smith
4: Bryson DeChambeau
4: Viktor Hovland
4: Brooks Koepka
4: Justin Rose
4: Will Zalatoris
Only those entered this week are included in table

Now read US Open 2024: 10-year trends point to...

Last 10 Majors / Last 10 US Opens

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player 24 PG 24 MS 23 BO 23 UO 23 PG 23 MS 22 BO 22 UO 22 PG 22 MS
Scottie Scheffler 8 1 23 3 2 10 21 2 MC 1
Xander Schauffele 1 8 17 10 18 10 15 14 13 MC
Rory McIlroy 12 22 6 2 7 MC 3 5 8 2
Wyndham Clark MC MC 33 1 MC 76 MC
Viktor Hovland 3 MC 13 19 2 7 4 MC 41 27
Ludvig Aberg MC 2
Jon Rahm MC 45 2 10 50 1 34 12 48 27
Collin Morikawa 4 3 MC 14 26 10 MC 5 55 5
Patrick Cantlay 53 22 33 14 9 14 8 14 MC 39
Max Homa 35 3 10 MC 55 43 MC 47 13 48
Brian Harman 26 MC 1 43 MC MC 6 43 34 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 26 3 10 5 18 33 4 MC 5 14
Sahith Theegala 12 45 MC 27 40 9 34
Keegan Bradley 18 22 MC MC 29 23 MC 7 48
Hideki Matsuyama 35 38 13 32 29 16 68 4 60 14
Russell Henley 23 38 MC 14 MC 4 62 MC 60 30
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 22 41 17 MC 10 21 1 5 14
Tyrrell Hatton 63 9 20 27 15 34 11 56 13 52
Cameron Young 63 9 8 32 MC 7 2 MC 3 MC
Jason Day 43 30 2 MC MC 39 55
Sepp Straka MC 16 2 MC 7 46 MC MC 78 30
Tom Kim 26 30 2 8 MC 16 47 23 MC
Justin Thomas 8 MC MC MC 65 MC 53 37 1 8
Matthieu Pavon MC 12 MC
Jordan Spieth 43 MC 23 MC 29 4 8 37 34 MC
Byeong Hun An 43 16 23
Sam Burns MC MC MC 32 MC 29 42 27 20 MC
Chris Kirk MC 16 MC MC 29 23 42 5
Tony Finau 18 55 MC 32 72 26 28 MC 30 35
Nick Taylor MC MC MC MC MC MC
Denny McCarthy MC 45 MC 20 29 7 48
Sung Jae Im MC MC 20 MC MC 16 81 MC 8
Shane Lowry 6 43 MC 20 12 16 21 MC 23 3
Lucas Glover 43 20 23 30
Min Woo Lee 26 22 41 5 18 MC 21 27 MC 14
Bryson DeChambeau 2 6 60 20 4 MC 8 56 MC
Akshay Bhatia MC 35
Will Zalatoris 43 9 28 2 2 6
Nicolai Hojgaard 68 16 23 50 53 MC
Brooks Koepka 26 45 64 17 1 2 MC 55 55 MC
Stephan Jaeger 76 MC 50
Rickie Fowler 63 30 23 5 MC 23
JT Poston MC 30 41 MC 40 34 MC
Corey Conners 26 38 52 MC 12 MC 28 MC MC 6
Si Woo Kim MC 30 MC 39 MC 29 15 MC 60 39
Eric Cole MC 52 39 15
Austin Eckroat 18 MC 10
Adam Schenk MC 12 MC MC MC 24 41
Kurt Kitayama 26 35 60 MC 4 MC 72 MC
Harris English 18 22 MC 8 MC 43 MC 61
Thomas Detry 4 13 40 34
Justin Rose 6 MC MC MC 9 16 37 13 MC
Taylor Moore 12 20 MC MC 72 39
Emiliano Grillo MC MC 6 MC MC MC
Alexander Noren 12 23 MC MC MC MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 49 MC 68 MC 44
Ryan Fox 75 38 52 43 23 26 MC MC 54
Adam Hadwin 60 53 59 40 7 71
Tom Hoge 23 MC MC 58 MC MC MC 9 39
Jake Knapp MC 55
Taylor Pendrith MC MC 29
Mackenzie Hughes MC 49 MC 29 MC 24 MC 50
Billy Horschel 8 MC 43 MC 52 21 MC 68 43
Erik van Rooyen 53 55 MC MC MC
Cameron Davis MC 12 MC 4 48 46
Cameron Smith 63 6 33 4 9 34 1 MC 13 3
Adrian Meronk MC MC 23 MC 40 MC 42
Brendon Todd 78 49 MC
Aaron Rai 39 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC MC
Beau Hossler MC 40 53 69
Mark Hubbard 26 75
Victor Perez MC 41 MC 12 34 MC
Ben Kohles 26
Adam Svensson 43 60 40 MC
Davis Thompson MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino 60 62 MC MC 60
Matt Kuchar MC MC 34
Dean Burmester 12 54 11 MC
David Puig MC 39
Seamus Power MC MC MC 46 MC 12 9 27
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 63
Tim Widing MC
Zac Blair 53
Harry Higgs MC 14
Justin Lower
Tom McKibbin
Max Greyserman
Gary Woodland 60 MC 55 49 MC 14 MC 10 34 MC
McClure Meissner MC
Rico Hoey
Frankie Capan MC
Matteo Manassero
Phil Mickelson MC 43 MC MC 58 2 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC MC
Greyson Sigg
Chesson Hadley
Richard Mansell 68 MC
Grant Forrest
Sam Bairstow 81
Webb Simpson MC MC MC 20 35
Isaiah Salinda MC
Brian Campbell
Ryo Ishikawa 63
Sam Bennett 43 16 49
Nico Echavarria MC MC
Carter Jenkins
Casey Jarvis
Francesco Molinari MC MC MC MC MC 15 MC 55 MC
Jason Scrivener 53
Dustin Johnson 43 MC MC 10 55 48 6 24 MC 12
Christopher Petefish
Taisei Shimizu
Daniel Berger MC MC 50
Logan McAllister
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 59
Eugenio Chacarra
Edoardo Molinari
Riki Kawamoto
Chris Naegel 56
Sung Kang
Jim Herman
Tiger Woods MC 60 Wd MC Wd 47
Joey Vrzich
Gordon Sargent 39 MC
Neal Shipley 53
Willie Mack
Martin Kaymer 73 MC MC
Santiago De la Fuente MC
Frederik Kjettrup
Andrew Svoboda MC MC
Charlie Reiter MC
Robert Rock
Stewart Hagestad MC 64 MC
Hiroshi Tai
OmarMorales MC
John Chin
Benjamin James
Ashton McCulloch
Michael McGowan
Carson Schaake
Parker Bell
Gunnar Broin
Jackson Buchanan
Luke Clanton
Bryan Kim
Colin Prater
Wells Williams
Robert MacIntyre 8 71 MC 34 77 23
Adam Scott MC 22 33 MC 29 39 15 14 MC 48
Sergio Garcia MC 27 MC 68 MC MC 23
Brendan Valdes MC
Otto Black
Maxwell Moldovan 65 MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 3 2 7 MC 27 MC
Xander Schauffele 10 14 7 5 3 6 5
Rory McIlroy 2 5 7 8 9 MC MC MC 9 23
Wyndham Clark 1 MC MC
Viktor Hovland 19 MC Wd 13 12
Ludvig Aberg
Jon Rahm 10 12 1 23 3 MC MC 23
Collin Morikawa 14 5 4 MC 35
Patrick Cantlay 14 14 15 43 21 45
Max Homa MC 47 MC MC
Brian Harman 43 43 19 38 36 2 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 5 MC 50 MC 65 2 4 27
Sahith Theegala 27 MC MC
Keegan Bradley MC 7 MC MC MC 60 MC 27 4
Hideki Matsuyama 32 4 26 17 21 16 2 MC 18 35
Russell Henley 14 MC 13 25 27 MC 60
Matt Fitzpatrick 17 1 55 MC 12 12 35 54 48
Tyrrell Hatton 27 56 MC MC 21 6 MC
Cameron Young 32 MC MC MC
Jason Day MC 38 21 MC MC 8 9 4
Sepp Straka MC MC 28
Tom Kim 8 23
Justin Thomas MC 37 19 8 MC 25 9 32 MC
Matthieu Pavon MC MC 25
Jordan Spieth MC 37 19 MC 65 MC 35 37 1 17
Byeong Hun An MC 16 67 MC 23 MC
Sam Burns 32 27 MC 41 MC
Chris Kirk MC MC 75 28
Tony Finau 32 MC MC 8 MC 5 MC 14
Nick Taylor MC MC 43
Denny McCarthy 20 7 MC 42
Sung Jae Im MC MC 35 22 MC
Shane Lowry 20 MC 65 43 28 MC 46 2 9 MC
Lucas Glover 17 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Min Woo Lee 5 27
Bryson DeChambeau 20 56 26 1 35 25 MC 15 MC
Akshay Bhatia 57
Will Zalatoris 2 MC 6 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard
Brooks Koepka 17 55 4 2 1 1 13 18 4
Stephan Jaeger 34 60 MC
Rickie Fowler 5 49 43 20 5 MC MC 2
JT Poston MC 40 MC MC
Corey Conners MC MC MC MC MC
Si Woo Kim 39 MC 40 MC MC MC 13
Eric Cole 39 MC
Austin Eckroat 10 MC
Adam Schenk MC 24
Kurt Kitayama MC MC MC
Harris English 8 61 3 4 58 46 37 48
Thomas Detry MC 49
Justin Rose MC 37 MC MC 3 10 MC MC 27 12
Taylor Moore MC
Emiliano Grillo MC 58 MC MC 54
Alexander Noren MC MC 17 MC 25 MC MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 31 55
Ryan Fox 43 MC MC MC 41
Adam Hadwin 59 7 40 54 MC 60
Tom Hoge MC MC 46 43 MC MC
Jake Knapp MC
Taylor Pendrith MC MC 23
Mackenzie Hughes 49 24 15 MC MC
Billy Horschel 43 MC MC 38 32 MC 32 25 23
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 23 43
Cameron Davis MC
Cameron Smith 4 MC MC 38 72 MC 59 4
Adrian Meronk MC MC
Brendon Todd MC 23 MC MC 17
Aaron Rai MC
Peter Malnati MC
Nick Dunlap MC MC
Beau Hossler 53 58
Mark Hubbard MC
Victor Perez MC MC MC MC
Ben Kohles MC
Adam Svensson 60
Davis Thompson MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC 26 MC
Matt Kuchar MC MC MC 16 MC 16 46 12 12
Dean Burmester MC 56
David Puig 39
Seamus Power MC 12
Takumi Kanaya MC
Seong Hyeon Kim
Tim Widing
Zac Blair MC 40
Harry Higgs
Justin Lower
Tom McKibbin
Max Greyserman MC
Gary Woodland 49 10 50 MC 1 36 50 MC 52
McClure Meissner MC
Rico Hoey
Frankie Capan MC
Matteo Manassero 46
Phil Mickelson MC MC 62 MC 52 48 MC 64 28
Brandon Wu MC 35
Greyson Sigg 62 MC
Chesson Hadley 51 9 MC
Richard Mansell MC
Grant Forrest
Sam Bairstow
Webb Simpson MC MC 8 16 10 35 MC 46 45
Isaiah Salinda MC
Brian Campbell 27 MC
Ryo Ishikawa 63 MC 51 MC
Sam Bennett 43 49
Nico Echavarria MC
Carter Jenkins
Casey Jarvis
Francesco Molinari MC MC 13 16 25 MC 27 23
Jason Scrivener MC
Dustin Johnson 10 24 19 6 35 3 MC 1 2 4
Christopher Petefish
Taisei Shimizu
Daniel Berger MC 7 34 49 6 MC 37 28
Logan McAllister
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Eugenio Chacarra
Edoardo Molinari 35
Riki Kawamoto
Chris Naegel 56 56
Sung Kang MC MC 18
Jim Herman MC MC
Tiger Woods MC 21 MC MC
Joey Vrzich
Gordon Sargent 39
Neal Shipley
Willie Mack
Martin Kaymer MC 26 MC 35 MC 35 37 MC 1
Santiago De la Fuente
Frederik Kjettrup
Andrew Svoboda MC
Charlie Reiter MC
Robert Rock
Stewart Hagestad 64 MC MC MC
Hiroshi Tai
OmarMorales MC
John Chin
Benjamin James
Ashton McCulloch
Michael McGowan
Carson Schaake MC
Parker Bell
Gunnar Broin
Jackson Buchanan
Luke Clanton
Bryan Kim
Colin Prater
Wells Williams
Robert MacIntyre 35 56
Adam Scott MC 14 35 38 7 MC MC 18 4 9
Sergio Garcia 27 MC 19 MC 52 MC 21 5 18 35
Brendan Valdes MC
Otto Black
Maxwell Moldovan 65 MC

