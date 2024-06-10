US Open 2024: Major form stats for this week's tournament in North Carolina

Can Viktor 11/1 12.00 be the victor at Pinehurst?

Matsuyama 40/1 41.00 can secure second major title

Aberg 12/1 13.00 set to contend once again

With North Carolina staging its first major championship in almost seven years, here are 12 contenders to consider this week:

Ludvig Aberg 12/113.00: Words cannot describe the speed at which the young Swede has travelled up the World Ranking. Is currently No 6, having been outside the top 3,000 at the start of 2023. His major debut earlier this year yielded a runners-up slot at Augusta National. He is also prodigious off the tee: He's currently 3rd in the PGA Tour category Total Driving and he's 12th in the Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green standings.

Keegan Bradley 55/156.00: Has quietly made his way up to No 15 in the World Ranking. He finished second at Colonial in late May - which was his second runners-up slot of 2024 - and tied-fourth when the US Open was last staged at Pinehurst a decade ago. Perhaps more of an each-way option, than outright winner.

Bryson DeChambeau 14/115.00: Was runner-up to Xander Schauffele in May's PGA Championship which may have taken some people by surprise. Had finished tied-sixth at The Masters in April, and currently plays on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. With Pinehurst No 2 another long course, the 30-year-old will fancy his chances this week.

Viktor Hovland 11/112.00: Following a mediocre start to the current season, the Norwegian sprang into life at Valhalla during May, when he stood on the podium at the PGA Championship after closing with a trio of 66s.

Brooks Koepka 18/119.00: Whatever the event and whatever his form, the American is always a threat whenever the majors come around. However, his two major starts have been disappointing in 2024, posting a best finish of T-26 at the PGA. He did win the LIV Tour event in Singapore during May, and was ninth in Houston over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy 8/19.00: The wait goes on for his fifth major success, with No 4 arriving as long ago as August 2014. Since then he has posted 20 major T-10s, including four podiums. His general form, however, remains good.

Hideki Matsuyama 40/141.00: The former Masters champion has travelled a little under the radar of late. The 32-year-old is comfortably inside the world's top 20 and was a winner over the tricky Riviera course earlier this year. Tied-eighth at Muirfield Village at the weekend and his stats look good for Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (1st), Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (3rd) and Strokes Gained: Total (6th).

Collin Morikawa 11/112.00: Remains in excellent current form, finishing just one stroke adrift of Scottie Scheffler in Ohio on Sunday. That was his fourth top-four finish in his last seven starts.

Jon Rahm 18/119.00: Will feel shocked and disappointed by his major performances so far this year: T45 (Masters) - MC (PGA). That said, his results on the LIV Tour have been strong: Eight events, seven top-10s and is currently ranked second overall. However, he had to withdraw from the event in Houston on Saturday having picked up an injury.

Xander Schauffele 9/110.00: Has finally turned that page from likely winner to major champion, following his impressive victory at Valhalla last month. Led from start to finish, and showed his mental strength by fending off some serious opposition during Sunday's concluding round at the PGA Championship. This was one of four podium finishes, so far, on the 2024 PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler 5/23.50: His relentless pursuit of total domination continues. The world No 1 has only once failed to finish inside the top 10 this year. There have been five victories, including those at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass. What would be a surprise was if he failed to be among the leaders late on Sunday afternoon.

Sahith Theegala 55/156.00: In 2024, only six players have accumulated more World Ranking points than the Californian, and he contended for 54 holes at last month's PGA Championship before slipping down the leaderboard on Sunday. Twice a runner-up this season.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 15 in Majors (Since January 1st, 2020)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.71: Scottie Scheffler (62)

70.22: Rory McIlroy (64)

70.22: Xander Schauffele (64)

70.37: Collin Morikawa (62)

70.50: Jon Rahm (66)

70.51: Will Zalatoris (39)

70.58: Viktor Hovland (57)

70.72: Cameron Smith (64)

70.85: Bryson DeChambeau (60)

70.90: Tommy Fleetwood (62)

70.93: Brooks Koepka (58)

70.97: Cameron Young (36)

71.03: Hideki Matsuyama (64)

71.07: Byeong Hun An (28)

71.11: Min Woo Lee (38)

Min. No. of Rounds = 24

Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Consistency



Within Six Strokes Of Winner (Since January 1st, 2020)

Average .... (Rounds)

8: Scottie Scheffler

7: Collin Morikawa

7: Jon Rahm

6: Rory McIlroy

5: Xander Schauffele

5: Cameron Smith

4: Bryson DeChambeau

4: Viktor Hovland

4: Brooks Koepka

4: Justin Rose

4: Will Zalatoris

Only those entered this week are included in table