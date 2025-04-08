US Masters 2025 Special Bets: Dave Tindall's pick of the specials up to 50/1

Free bets for birdies in our Birdie Bonus offer. T&Cs apply. Click here for more

Pick your places on each-way bets at the Masters

Read Dave Tindall's 10-year trends piece here

Bet 1 - Back a hole-in-one at the 16th

We might be in the realms of 'fun bet' here but it's always good to watch balls trickling down the slope and threatening to go in the hole at the par-3 16th on Sunday.

Here are the numbers in recent years: 2016 (3), 2017 (1), 2018 (1), 2019 (1), 2020 (0), 2021 (1), 2022 (1), 2023 (0), 2024 (0).

So there has been at least one ace at the 16th in six of the last nine years. Getting another there at 11/102.11 is both fun and a decent price.

Recommended Bet Back Tournament Hole in One on the 16th Hole SBK 11/10

Bet 2 - Back Scheffler and McIlroy Both Top 10

There are probably plenty of punters wanting some sort of pro Scheffler and McIlroy bet without quite being able to pull the trigger on them winning.

So how about the very reasonable ask of both finishing in the top 10 at the OddsBoost price of 6/42.50? It includes ties too which helps.

Scheffler has made the top 10 in each of the last three years while McIlroy's form this year suggests he can record an eighth top 10 in the last 12 Masters.

Recommended Bet Back Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy Both Top 10 Finish SBK 6/4

Bet 3 - Back Cam Smith to shine again

New dad Cam Smith loves this tournament and has been one of its most successful players since posting tied fifth in 2018.

The Aussie has reeled off five top 10s in his last seven Masters, the latest via tied sixth last year.

After LIV top 20s in Hong Kong and Singapore, he stepped it up with ninth place in Miami last week on a course that doesn't suit him anywhere near as Augusta. The timing looks good, as does the price.

Recommended Bet Back Cam Smith for Top 10 Finish SBK 4/1

Bet 4 - Back in-form Schwartzel to make a mark

As a former Green Jacket winner, Charl Schwartzel will always feel an extra buzz when he returns to the scene of his 2011 triumph.

And he's playing well enough to have another good week. The South African has reeled off four straight top 20s on the LIV Tour, the most recent via second place in Miami on Sunday where he ranked first for both Scrambling and Putting Average.

In the last five Masters, Schwartzel has a 10th, a 25th and a 26th and he hasn't been in such good form ahead of his annual Augusta visit in quite a while. Again this price includes ties.

Recommended Bet Back Charl Schwartzel for Top 20 Finish SBK 4/1

Bet 5 - Back Lowry to be best of the rest

One frustration for Shane Lowry is that he's playing some great golf but always seems to run into one or two having a better week. That was the case at Pebble Beach earlier this year when his great friend Rory McIlroy relegated him to second place.

So how about a market that removes a bunch of the leading lights. We're talking the one 'without Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler' with each-way terms of 1/4 (5 places).

Lowry is very capable of finishing best of the rest and would have dead-heated for first in this market with Cam Smith in 2022 when only Scheffler and McIlroy finished in front of him.

Recommended Bet Back Shane Lowry each-way W/O Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler SBK 22/1

Bet 6 - Back Niemann to make a mark in trio bet

It's a pretty well-known stat now that Joaquin Niemann has failed to record a top 10 in a major. But it's surely only a matter of time and he's only failed to crack the top 10 in the last two Masters by two and four shots respectively. He's won two of his last four LIV events.

He's part of an #OddsOnThat bet with Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama that requires all three to finish in the top 10 (including ties) but rewards punters with a payout at 28s.

Thomas, a runner-up last time out, has four top 10s in his last seven PGA Tour starts and has a fourth and an eighth here.

Matsuyama's form has dipped since his early-season Sentry triumph but the 2022 Masters champ could easily come alive again at Augusta where he's been in the top 20 in eight of the last 10 (including a win, a fifth and a seventh).

Recommended Bet Back Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann & Hideki Matsuyama all to Finish in the Top 10 SBK 28/1

Bet 7 - Back Rory win and top 10s for elite trio at 50s

Let's end with a bit of a dart that involves a Rory McIlroy win. You'll find it in the #OddsOnThat listings.

If you think 13/27.50 is too short on a McIlroy triumph, how about fleshing it out by adding in Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg all to get top 10s? It's 50s, and ties are again involved.

A double major winner last year, Schauffele is still coming back to sharpness after injury but 12th at the Valspar last time with stunning Approach numbers suggests he's close.

Schauffele has four top 10s in his last six Masters while Aberg finished runner-up on debut last year. The Swede has a win this year among some iffy displays but Augusta could bring him to life once more.

Recommended Bet Back Rory McIlroy to Win, Scheffler, Schauffele & Aberg all Top 10 Finish SBK 50/1

Now read more US Masters previews and tips here