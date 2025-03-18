US Masters 2025: McIlroy 6/1 second favourite after Players Championship win

McIlroy 6/1 7.00 for Masters after Players triumph

Scheffler the Augusta favourite but Rory's not far behind

US Masters takes place 10-13 April at August National

Rory McIlroy is the man best placed to challenge Scottie Scheffler for the Masters title next month, according to the Betfair odds after the Northern Irishman won the Players Championship.

McIlroy is 6/17.00 to take the Green Jacket at August, with two-time winner and defending champion Scheffler 9/25.50.

McIlroy backed to win Masters after beating Spaun at Players

McIlroy defeated JJ Spaun in a play-off on Monday afternoon to seal the tournament that's widely dubbed golf's "fifth major".

It was McIlroy's second PGA Tour title this year and an encouraging sign for punters who have backed him to win the first major of 2025 next month.

After winning his last Major in 2014, McIlroy has been in contention on several occasions to add to his four titles, before falling short.

His latest victory at TPC Sawgrass raised hopes that he will be a leading contender at the Masters which takes place from 10 to 13 April.

It won't be easy. Scheffler has won two of the last three Masters while McIlroy's best performance at Augusta was finishing second to the American in 2022.

In 2023, McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters before finishing tied for 22nd last year.

If he were to win the Masters, McIlroy would have the trophies from all four majors in his cabinet, as it is the only one to elude him so far.

With less than a month to go, the build-up to the Masters is already underway on Betting.Betfair, with our experts going in-depth on McIlroy's chances and providing an early look at the winner market.