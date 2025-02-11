The Masters Betting Latest: Can 7/1 Rory McIlroy finally end major drought?

McIlroy won 27th PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach

As we move closer to the first major of the season at The Masters, thoughts always turn to Rory McIlroy and whether he can finally end his long wait for a fifth major by slipping on that Green Jacket and completing a career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman has waited over a decade to add to his four major titles, and with The Masters the first major of the year it always has the most hype around the event, especially for McIlroy.

His fine win at Pebble Beach 10 days ago was a brilliant way to start the season, and his comments about his game being "as sharp as it's ever been" at the start of a season again give renewed hope for McIlroy backers that this could be his year.

McIlroy 7/1 to finally end major drought

McIlroy shot 66 in the final round at the iconic Pebble Beach to pip Shane Lowry to the title. It was McIlroy's 27th on the PGA Tour and a great way to kick-off 2025.

That victory saw McIlroy move to 7/18.00 to win The Masters for the first time, second favourite in the market behind only defending champion and two-time winner Scottie Scheffler in the outright betting.

The win at Pebble Beach meant McIlroy had finished in the top four in six out of seven starts worldwide, and tweaks to his game over the winter seem to be paying off already.

He's shed a lot of the off-course distractions surrounding LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, and instead has dived into stats research into his own games, with key points being to eliminate big scores on holes that have scuppered his chances in the past, and also sharpening up his short game.

With 21 top 10s in majors since his last win in 2014 he's been knocking on the door and had some heartbreaking near misses, none more so than at last year's US Open.

At Augusta National he's got seven career top 10s and nobody doubts he's got the game to suit. But he's also got previous bad memories from down Magnolia Lane. If he can keep it together mentally, hopes are high that he can join that most exclusive of clubs and complete the career Grand Slam.

Defending champion Scheffler leads Masters betting

The Masters is notoriously difficult to win back-to-back given all the extra roles and responsibilities that come with being the defending champion. But if there's one character who could deal with that then it's the laid-back Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50.

McIlroy is just behind Scheffler before we get the first of the LIV Golf contingent in former champion Jon Rahm 12/113.00, who struggled last year with obviously a lot going on as defending champion himself. But the Spaniard has settled since then and also won the individual LIV Golf prize in his debut season.

And after winning two majors in 2023, Xander Schauffele will swagger down Magnolia Lane feeling like he can win every single time he tees it up in the big ones. He also rarely finishes outside the top 10 at Augusta.

Masters outright odds

9/2 5.50 - Scottie Scheffler

- Scottie Scheffler 7/1 8.00 - Rory McIlroy

- Rory McIlroy 12/1 13.00 - Jon Rahm

- Jon Rahm 12/1 13.00 - Xander Schauffele

- Xander Schauffele 16/1 17.00 - Bryson DeChambeau

- Bryson DeChambeau 18/1 19.00 - Ludvig Aberg

- Ludvig Aberg 20/1 21.00 - Collin Morikawa

- Collin Morikawa 20/1 21.00 - Hideki Matsuyama

That 16/117.00 on Bryson DeChambeau will tempt a lot of punters, and rightly so since he won the US Open, almost won the PGA Championship and was right up there early on at Augusta last year too when showing serious major form.

Ludvig Aberg had a great Masters debut while Hideki Matsuyama is a former Masters champion and Collin Morikawa is Mr Consistent with a fifth and T3 at Augusta over ther last three years.

Looking further down the list we see Brooks Koepka at 28/129.00 and with five majors under his belt and a close call here a couple of years ago, you wouldn't be surprised if he found his big dog swagger again in the majors.

Tyrrell Hatton has been one of the form players on the planet and his move to LIV Golf has only sharpened him up further. He's 28/129.00, and without any serious major form really, but this could well be the year of his breakthrough on that score.

The 33/134.00 shot Shane Lowry is shaping up to be more of a consistent major threat and went close at the PGA last year after shooting 62.

He recently completed the ultimate hole-in-one set as he aced the seventh at Pebble Beach to join the ones he's already landed on the 16th at Augusta and 17th at Sawgrass. It's that big-play ability that could give the Irishman the chance to win his second major.